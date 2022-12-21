Read full article on original website
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' is very messy, very watchable
When The Best Man franchise kicked off in 1999, it tapped into a specific kind of Black Gen Xer sensibility. The two films explored the dynamics of a tight-knit group of young urban professionals, played by Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Regina Hall, and Terrence Howard, to name a few. In the new Peacock miniseries The Best Man: The Final Chapters, the crew has reunited for one last hurrah. Everyone's a little older, but, are they any wiser?
'Wait Wait' for Dec. 24, 2022: With Not My Job guest Sarah Polley
This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Chioke I'Anson, Not My Job guest Sarah Polley and panelists Roxanne Roberts, Adam Burke and Shane O'Neill. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time.
In 'Women Talking,' survivors must decide: Do nothing, stay and fight, or leave?
Sarah Polley begins her adaptation of Miriam Toews' 2018 novel Women Talking with girls in long calico dresses braiding each other's hair amid haystacks, horses clip-clopping down dirt roads and children playing. All appears idyllic in what looks like a timelessly remote religious colony, except for what none of the...
She was an ABC News producer. She also was a corporate operative
Audio will be available later today. An ABC News freelance producer gathered dirt on critics of a consulting firm's powerful clients. A former network president says her actions confirm people's worst suspicions about the news media.
A sense of self: Burna Boy brings Nigerian sounds to a global audience
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with singer Burna Boy about his connection to his fans and the ways he makes sense of who he is as a person, and who he is as a performer.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Of 'Abbott Elementary'
Our series of favorite interviews from 2022 kicks off with Sheryl Lee Ralph. She won an Emmy for her role as the veteran teacher Barbara Howard on the hit ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, about an under-resourced Philly school. We talk about her long career in showbiz — from Dreamgirls on Broadway to Moesha, and how she made her own way in an industry that didn't offer many parts to Black women.
Books We Love: Cookbook edition
Audio will be available later today. From NPR's Books We Love, four staff members recommend new cookbooks: "Persiana Everyday," "Masa," "Koshersoul," and "The Woks of Life."
Actor Bill Nighy on the movie 'Living'
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks with the actor Bill Nighy about the movie "Living." He plays a joyless bureaucrat who receives a terminal diagnosis and reconsiders his life.
Movie Review: 'Babylon'
Audio will be available later today. Director Damien Chazelle's "Babylon" is a comically over-the-top look at scandal-ridden 1920s Hollywood. It's a celebration of an art form in turmoil as silent films give way to talkies.
Movie Review: 'Living' and 'A Man Called Otto'
Audio will be available later today. Two new films about men who find flexibility late in life, "Living" and "A Man Called Otto," are remakes of acclaimed foreign films: Director Akira Kurosawa's "Ikuru" and Sweden's "A Man Called Ove."
New Yorker magazine critic Hilton Als has curated an exhibition on writer Joan Didion
Audio will be available later today. New Yorker magazine critic Hilton Als has curated an exhibition on writer Joan Didion. It's titled "What She Means" and is on display at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.
How to annoy Peter Sagal on a run through Central Park
I WISH I knew how to mess with Peter Sagal, the host of NPR's comedy news trivia show Wait... Wait... Don't Tell Me!. Well, on the most recent episode of Everyone & Their Mom, I did exactly that. And now, as an act of public service, I would like to share with you a set of instructions of how you, too, can live the dream!
A Love Affair: American Politics And Country Music
Politicians have long relied on country music stars to burnish their rural reputations — and country stars have long been political agitators. From Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton to Charley Pride and The Chicks, we do a deep-dive into the relationship between country music and U.S. politics. This episode...
NPR Music 2022 Staff Picks: Jacob Ganz
No repeats between my album list and my songs list, though many of the songs came from great albums and the albums are mostly full of wonderful songs. I divided and organized these by repeat-listening divination. Whatever format a piece of music most demanded to be heard in is where it landed below. I was thrilled by much of Motomami but felt jostled by its hairpin turns, until its deluxe edition arrived in September with a live version of "LA FAMA," on which Rosalía jettisons The Weeknd from her sidecar for the only duet partner worthy of her in 2022: the unrestrained adoration of her audience.
Our favorite authors share their favorite books
You have favorite books, and you have favorite authors. But what about your favorite author's favorite book?. All Things Considered hosts Ailsa Chang, Mary Louise Kelly and Juana Summers asked three authors that exact question, and got them to break down their most beloved reads, as well as how they relate to their own work.
