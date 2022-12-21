Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant



According to NBC4i, the search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into the late hours Tuesday, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle, or the woman who is accused of taking both.

As of 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, the search for Nalah Tamiko Jackson, 24, and Kason Thomas, 5 months, continued more than 24 hours after the ordeal began.

The latest update from Ohio Amber Alerts was the temporary tag from the stolen vehicle. That tag number is M965246, and should be in the rear window of the black Honda Accord.

The ordeal began Monday night when Kason and Kyair Thomas, five-month-old twins, were in the back seat of a running vehicle that was stolen from outside a Donato’s Pizza on North High Street and East 1st Avenue in Columbus.

