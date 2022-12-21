ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant

By Nia Noelle
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LMefd_0jpiq81s00


According to NBC4i, the search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into the late hours Tuesday, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle, or the woman who is accused of taking both.

As of 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, the search for Nalah Tamiko Jackson, 24, and Kason Thomas, 5 months, continued more than 24 hours after the ordeal began.

The latest update from Ohio Amber Alerts was the temporary tag from the stolen vehicle. That tag number is M965246, and should be in the rear window of the black Honda Accord.

The ordeal began Monday night when Kason and Kyair Thomas, five-month-old twins, were in the back seat of a running vehicle that was stolen from outside a Donato’s Pizza on North High Street and East 1st Avenue in Columbus.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
actionnews5.com

2nd child found safe after twins’ kidnapping in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The second child in a pair of 5-month-old twins who were kidnapped in Ohio was found safe in Indiana, police say. WOIO reports 5-month-old Kason Thomass was found safe in Indianapolis, Indiana, Thursday evening, according to Columbus police. Kason was found Dec. 22 near a...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert: Grandma's message as search goes on for grandson

The grandmother of a missing twin infant at the center of an Ohio Amber Alert is on a mission to bring him home. Ohio Amber Alert: Grandma’s message as search goes …. The grandmother of a missing twin infant at the center of an Ohio Amber Alert is on a mission to bring him home.
OHIO STATE
fox2detroit.com

Ohio Amber Alert: Search expands for missing infant, suspected kidnapper

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Authorities in Ohio have expanded their search for a missing 5-month-old boy and his suspected kidnapper to five neighboring states. Columbus police believe Nalah Jackson stole a 2010 Honda Accord on Monday with twin infants, Kyair and Kason Thomass, inside. Early Tuesday morning, Kyair was found at an airport parking lot in Dayton, 70 miles away.
COLUMBUS, OH
newsnationnow.com

Missing Ohio twin update: New photos of suspect, vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NewsNation) — New photos of Nalah Jackson and the 2010, four-door, black Honda Accord she allegedly stole were posted by the Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday. According to the Amber Alert update, Jackson was captured on surveillance video at a gas station in Huber Heights where...
COLUMBUS, OH
93.1 WZAK

Orlando Brown From ‘That’s So Raven’ Arrested in Ohio

Orlando Brown, mostly known for his time on That’s So Raven, was arrested in Ohio for domestic violence against his own brother. According to reports, Brown’s brother Matthew was letting him stay in his home near Dayton so that the former actor wouldn’t have to go to a homeless shelter. Lima police were called to the house early Thursday morning because of an ongoing fight. Once police arrived Matthew claimed that is brother had been “acting crazy”.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Local Doctors Warn Cold-Related Health Risks

At least two people are dead and numerous others are injured after a 50-vehicle crash along the Ohio Turnpike, Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13abc. Traffic conditions still poor in most of northwest Ohio. Updated: 5 hours ago. Traffic conditions are still poor throughout much of northwest Ohio as of...
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio parking bans, snow emergencies (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers may face harsh conditions during their holiday travels in Northeast Ohio. Several cities have issued parking bans and snow emergencies, with ice and snow expected through the weekend. Remember: Clear your windows, headlights and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust...
sciotopost.com

Pets Left Out in Cold Could Lead to Charges and Fines in Ohio

OHIO – Pickaway County sheriff has been dispatched to a home in the county where a dog is outside without shelter today. Temperatures today are freezing colder than normal Ohio winters, with a blowing wind chill of close to -20 degrees. These are dangerous conditions for people, and dogs as well. Ohio Law covers this situation when it comes to our fur babies, and people can face charges and fines for not taking proper care of their pets.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Ohioans Urged To Prepare For Extreme Winter Weather

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—As a winter storm moves toward Ohio just in time for the busy holiday weekend, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is keeping in constant contact with the National Weather Service and state partners. The Ohio EMA team will continue to monitor the approaching winter weather system and...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

9-1-1 dispatcher says depression made him set wildfires in Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio fire department dispatcher, James Bartles, is accused of setting at least two dozen fires to “distract himself from depression,” according to the U.S. Forestry Service. Bartles appeared in federal court on Tuesday to face charges related to the fires. According to...
OHIO STATE
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy