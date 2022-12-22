Boys swim: Fort Atkinson registers 18 season-best times in home defeat to Waunakee

Fort Atkinson’s boys swim team lost to visiting Waunakee 95-74 in a Badger East dual on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks had two victories, including the 200-yard freestyle where senior Charlie Schenck won by just under two seconds in 2 minutes, 2 seconds. Schenck was also second in the 500 free (5:40).

The 200 free relay of juniors Hayden Kincaid and Evan Zachgo, Schenck and senior Ethan Larson won by over two seconds in 1:41.

Larson was second in the 50 free in :24.27 and senior teammate Kade Eske finished third (:24.86). Larson was third in the 100 butterfly (1:02). Eske placed second in the 100 free in :56.16 and senior teammate Dan Krapfl was third (:58.50).

Sophomore Peyton Godfrey was second in the 100 back in 1:08 and got third in the 200 IM (2:36).

Senior Jack Schepp was second in the 100 breast in 1:13 and senior teammate Brogan Calvillo was third in 1:17.

The 400 free relay of Krapfl, Kincaid, Eske and Schenck took second in 3:50.

“Even though we may not have come out on top on the scoreboard side of things, we had a very impressive showing against a very solid Waunakee team,” Fort Atkinson boys swim coach Evan Hill said.

“Out of a total of 32 swims, 18 were season-bests and several of those season bests were lifetime bests as well. Charlie Schenck led the way for us tonight, grabbing the only lone individual event victory in the 200 freestyle. On the relay side of things, we were able to win the 200 freestyle with the team of Hayden Kincaid, Evan Zachgo, Schenck and Ethan Larson.”

Fort competes at the Sauk Prairie Invitational on Tuesday, Dec. 27.