Wilmington couple left without a home after fire destroys dream house

Couple left homeless just before Christmas after fire destroys house in Wilmington 02:17

WILMINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Just days before Christmas, a retired couple from the Will County community of Wilmington has been let without a home.

Just over two weeks ago, the Wilczak family's house burned down along with all their belongings and memories. CBS 2's Marybel González spoke to the family Tuesday on how they are leaning on other family members and their community to rebuild.

"It was our dream home; our retirement home," said Carol Wilczak.

It had been just five years since the Wilczaks had found their forever home by a lake in Wilmington.

"We would never have believed this would have happened to us," said Ronald Wilczak, "but it did."

Ron and Carol Wilczak CBS 2

The culmination of a lifetime of work and memories burned to the ground on the morning of Friday, Dec. 2.

"About 5 in the morning, we hear this beeping," said Ronald Wilczak, "and it was just constantly beeping."

It was their smoke alarm going off as flames quickly devoured their home. The Wilczaks believed it started as an electrical fire.

Daughter Crystal Felgenhauer lives next door and saw the horror from her window.

"It was scary because I didn't know what had happened," Felgenhauer said. "I didn't know what was going on."

The Wilczaks – along with their son and daughter-in-law – got out safely just minutes before the entire home collapsed.

"We had our pajamas and our robe," said Ronald Wilczak. "That was it."

The Wilczaks had only some clothes on their backs – and they suffered some burns in the fire too. Ronald is now bandaged for a second-degree burn.

Now, the Wilczaks are also left without a home – and they are still unsure if their insurance will cover the damages, says daughter Suzanne Skeens.

"They're 72 years old, and they have to start completely all over again," Skeens said.

For now, they have moved in with daughter Felgenhauer – just feet away from their memories. Ronald Wilczak's awards from his time served in the Marines were all in the house that was destroyed by fire – and even one of their cars is still buried in the debris.

"I remembered one thing on the way here for driving - our 30th anniversary pictures that were all in the bedroom," said Carol.

But the Wilczaks remain hopeful – knowing that with the help of their family and the community, they will rebuild.

"Everybody should be happy for what they have - no matter how little or how much," said Ronald, "and they could always consider - they could wake up in the morning and not have anything, like us."

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for anyone who would like to donate.