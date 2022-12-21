Read full article on original website
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nation
3 Great Pizza Places In Buffalo You Should Try
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet's Cafe
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult woman
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully's Good Times
8 of the Most Deadly Blizzards And Snowstorms to Hit New York State [Videos]
Many parts of New York State have already gotten off to a rough start this winter. Buffalo and Western New York experienced historic snowfall just about a month ago. That Lake effect snowstorm led to the deaths of two men. Another person, a City of Buffalo employee, died during the snow removal process. When it comes to deadly and dangerous weather events, New York State has had its fair share of snowstorms, blizzards, polar vortexes, and nor'easters.
wnypapers.com
Travel ban in Niagara County, Tops closed until Monday, and more winter weather updates
On Friday afternoon, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced, “Niagara County has declared a state of emergency due to the severe weather conditions that are impacting travel and safety. Effective 2 p.m., Niagara County will be upgrading the travel advisory to a full travel ban until further notice.”
More of Thruway closed, all travel banned in Erie County as storm slams WNY
Update: As of 2:20 p.m. Friday, 134 miles of the Thruway are closed in both direction, from Exit 46 (Rochester/Corning) to the Pennsylvania state line. Syracuse, N.Y. -- What was predicted to be one of the strongest storms in decade has slammed into Western New York, knocking down power lines, closing the New York state Thruway, shutting down the Buffalo International Airport, and making travel nearly impossible in the Buffalo area.
National Guard deployed to Erie County
"New Yorkers are experiencing a life threatening and dangerous winter storm, with freezing temperatures and coastal flooding statewide, and snow and ice particularly in Western and Northern New York," Hochul said.
Update: More than 81,000 customers without power as ‘blinding’ storm pounds Upstate NY
Update 8:30 p.m.: Across Upstate, 81,148 customers are without power, according to the utilities. In Central New York, just over 2,700 customers were without power (2,200 in Oneida County and 470 in Oswego County) Original article:. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Upstate New York utilities report that more than 100,000 customers are...
Hochul urges you to stay home
Governor Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to stay off the roads as this holiday blizzard continues. Driving bans are in effect for several counties.
Travel Ban Now In Effect On NY Thruway For All Vehicles
A new travel ban has been issued in Western New York due to the blizzard. As conditions continue to deteriorate, driving safely has become virtually impossible. Initially, the New York State Thruway was closed to all commercial travel. However, it is now closed to ALL travel. The National Weather Service...
WKBW-TV
Live updates: Christmas weekend Blizzard Warning in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 News and 7 Weather teams will continue to provide the latest updates on the blizzard conditions hitting our region this weekend. Blizzard Warning from 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday for Erie, Niagara, Genesee, and Orleans Counties. Winter Storm Warning from 7...
State of Emergency: Erie County provides update
Erie County's Public Works commissioner, William Geary, urged drivers to stay off the roads.
Watch: Dangerous Whiteout Conditions Due To Blizzard In Buffalo [Video]
If you're in Buffalo and need another reason not to drive, the National Weather Service tweeted a video of the whiteout conditions downtown due to the blizzard. There are currently multiple driving bans in place, including a ban in all of Erie County that went into effect at 9:30 this morning. There is a ban on the New York State Thruway for commercial vehicles and many state roads in Western New York for all traffic. In the video below, you can see exactly why it is imperative that you STAY HOME!
Travel Ban In Effect Starting This Morning On New York State Thruway
A new travel ban has been issued in Western New York due to the blizzard. As conditions continue to deteriorate, driving safely has become virtually impossible. Initially, the New York State Thruway was closed to all commercial travel. However, it is now closed to ALL travel. ORIGINAL STORY:. Governor Kathy...
Live winter storm updates: The latest across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here are the latest updates as Buffalo and Western New York deal with a potentially historic winter storm this holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Blizzard Warning for Niagara, Orleans, Erie, and Genesee counties. This warning is for 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday.
National Guard Deployed To Erie County As Blizzard Continues To Batter WNY
As Western New York residents brace for another day of bitter cold, snow, wind, and flooding, Governor Hochul has deployed the National Guard to Erie County. Many people, including Buffalo's Mayor Byron Brown, are without power. Travel is dangerous and impossible. The blizzard is expected to continue to dump on the region today, Saturday, December 24, 2022. What a great Christmas Eve, right?
WGRZ TV
Five foot drifts in Williamsville New York
The video is of our backyard in Williamsville, NY. taken this evening; showing a five foot drift. Go Bills!! Credit: Tim Lehr.
‘It ripped apart’: Video shows golf dome badly damaged in New York blizzard
A popular golf dome was ripped apart Friday as near-hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions battered Western New York.
Travel Ban On Multiple State Roads In Buffalo Area Due To Blizzard
-I-190 -State Route 5 (Big Tree Road to I-190) A restriction for trucks "Trucks Use Right Lane" on Interstate 81 from Exit 32 (Central Square) to Exit 51 (Alex Bay) starting at noon Friday. In addition to the roads listed above, starting at 6 am also, there will be a...
Flood Threat: Mandatory Evacuation For Residents Of This WNY Town
Residents of this Western New York town must evacuate their homes due to the threat of flooding. Not only will WNY be pummeled by snow, but there is also a significant threat of flooding in the area. Residents of Hoover Beach in Hamburg, NY, must evacuate their homes by 8 pm tonight, according to Hamburg Supervisor Randy Hoak.
Tens of thousands still without power across WNY
Keep an eye on this page for updates.
Wegmans and Tops closing until after Christmas due to storm
All Wegmans stores in Erie County and Niagara County will be closed until after Christmas.
State of Emergency begins in Buffalo Friday morning
Buffalo's City Hall will be closed on Friday.
