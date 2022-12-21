ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

8 of the Most Deadly Blizzards And Snowstorms to Hit New York State [Videos]

Many parts of New York State have already gotten off to a rough start this winter. Buffalo and Western New York experienced historic snowfall just about a month ago. That Lake effect snowstorm led to the deaths of two men. Another person, a City of Buffalo employee, died during the snow removal process. When it comes to deadly and dangerous weather events, New York State has had its fair share of snowstorms, blizzards, polar vortexes, and nor'easters.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

More of Thruway closed, all travel banned in Erie County as storm slams WNY

Update: As of 2:20 p.m. Friday, 134 miles of the Thruway are closed in both direction, from Exit 46 (Rochester/Corning) to the Pennsylvania state line. Syracuse, N.Y. -- What was predicted to be one of the strongest storms in decade has slammed into Western New York, knocking down power lines, closing the New York state Thruway, shutting down the Buffalo International Airport, and making travel nearly impossible in the Buffalo area.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Watch: Dangerous Whiteout Conditions Due To Blizzard In Buffalo [Video]

If you're in Buffalo and need another reason not to drive, the National Weather Service tweeted a video of the whiteout conditions downtown due to the blizzard. There are currently multiple driving bans in place, including a ban in all of Erie County that went into effect at 9:30 this morning. There is a ban on the New York State Thruway for commercial vehicles and many state roads in Western New York for all traffic. In the video below, you can see exactly why it is imperative that you STAY HOME!
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Live winter storm updates: The latest across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here are the latest updates as Buffalo and Western New York deal with a potentially historic winter storm this holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Blizzard Warning for Niagara, Orleans, Erie, and Genesee counties. This warning is for 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

National Guard Deployed To Erie County As Blizzard Continues To Batter WNY

As Western New York residents brace for another day of bitter cold, snow, wind, and flooding, Governor Hochul has deployed the National Guard to Erie County. Many people, including Buffalo's Mayor Byron Brown, are without power. Travel is dangerous and impossible. The blizzard is expected to continue to dump on the region today, Saturday, December 24, 2022. What a great Christmas Eve, right?
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran.

