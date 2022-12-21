If you're in Buffalo and need another reason not to drive, the National Weather Service tweeted a video of the whiteout conditions downtown due to the blizzard. There are currently multiple driving bans in place, including a ban in all of Erie County that went into effect at 9:30 this morning. There is a ban on the New York State Thruway for commercial vehicles and many state roads in Western New York for all traffic. In the video below, you can see exactly why it is imperative that you STAY HOME!

BUFFALO, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO