Carscoops
The Kia EV6 GT Is Stupidly Fast, But Is It Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Fast?
The Kia EV6 GT is almost here and it evidently offers almost supercar-like performance for a much lower price. In this film from Carwow we get to see it go head to head with a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. But then the script changes as the Kia exits stage left. It’s...
Carscoops
2024 Toyota Camry Rendered, Hyundai Kona, Zagato’s Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The case of the Hyundai Elantra N that was ticketed for having an exhaust that was too loud continue to roll on. The driver was initially stopped by a Californian police officer, who suggested that the owner should sue the dealership that sold him the car. The owner, who goes by the name OkCandidate103 on socila media, has given an update on the matter, saying that the automaker has stepped in to provide assistance, including giving a hybrid loaner while his car is off the road. Regardless, Hyundai maintains that there is nothing wrong with the vehicle.
Top Speed
Rolls Royce Creates A Series Of One-Of-A-Kind Phantoms Based On The "Six Elements"
Rolls-Royce is famous for the extreme level of customization it offers its customers. Some special projects and customer requests include stuffing a car with hundreds of diamonds, replicating the stars in the night sky on a specific date on the headliner, bespoke marquetry (careful application and layering of veneers to create intricate designs), and one-off works of art. The latter is something Rolls has recently taken up with an art display in Dubai and a collaboration with British artist Sacha Jafri.
Carscoops
New BMW 7 Series Tries On A Set Of Flashy $9k 22-inch Aftermarket Wheels
BMWs are often seen with aftermarket alloy wheels, especially when it comes to older models in the used car market. Strasse Wheels however, wanted to see how the brand-new 7 Series flagship would look with new set of rims, and the result is polarizing. The tuner used a 2023 BMW...
Carscoops
Hyundai Seven Concept And Ioniq 6 Heading To Montreal Auto Show
Hyundai will bring the all-electric Seven Concept and the new Ioniq 6 to the Montreal Auto Show running from January 20-30, 2023 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. While it has been more than a year since the Hyundai Seven Concept was unveiled at last year’s LA Auto Show, this will mark the first time that it is shown in Canada. The automaker refers to the vehicle as an SUEV (Sport Utility Electric Vehicle) and will soon launch a production variant of it, dubbed the Ioniq 7.
Carscoops
Cadillac Celestiq Face-Swapped With Rolls-Royce, Bentley, And Maybach
The renderings included here are neither related to nor endorsed by Cadillac, Rolls-Royce, Bentley or Maybach. With its brand-new Celestiq EV flagship, Cadillac is elevating to the ultra-luxury segment, eyeing brands like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Maybach. This inspired us to use the most exclusive Cadillac model for our latest face-swap session, trying on three different front end designs from the aforementioned luxury carmakers.
Carscoops
GM, Porsche, Maserati, Kia, And Jaguar Fail To Meet Automatic Emergency Braking Safety Pledge
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reported that five out of the 20 automakers that pledged to equip at least 95 percent of the light-duty vehicles they sell in the U.S. with automatic emergency braking by September 2022 have failed to achieve that goal. Kia just missed out on...
Carscoops
The New Aehra Electric SUV Has A Massive Extendable Screen
Milan-based EV startup Aehra introduced its first model a few weeks ago, but the official presentation didn’t include photos of the cabin. This changes today with a full interior reveal, showing unique features like the massive screen on the dashboard that extends upwards when the vehicle is parked. The...
The Kia logo fiasco just won't go away
Poor Kia. Usually when a logo is declared a disaster, it's a subjective thing – down to personal taste and aesthetics. But for once, we have hard facts and statistics to prove that a brand's logo just isn't working – and the numbers just keep coming. Last month,...
Carscoops
VinFast Details VF 8 City Edition, Offers Up To 402 HP
The first 999 VF 8 City Editions recently arrived in the United States and now the company has released additional details about them. Starting with the powertrain, the VF 8 Eco City Edition features an 82 kWh battery pack that feeds a dual-motor all-wheel drive system developing 349 hp (260 kW / 354 PS) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. This enables the model to accelerate from 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in approximately 6.5 seconds and travel 179 miles (288 km) on a single charge.
Carscoops
VÄTH’s Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Is Not To Be Messed With
Not satisfied with the stock Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S, German tuning company VÄTH has unveiled a tuned variant that benefits from a series of upgrades that improve its performance and its looks. Given that the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder of the standard CLA 45 S AMG delivers a cool 421...
Houston Chronicle
Chrysler’s Pacifica minivan includes segment’s first plug-in hybrid model
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Moving into model year 2023, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid returns with no charges, and remains the only minivan with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which is standard across the three-model lineup. The Pacific Hybrid can be recharged externally, and can...
Carscoops
Kiska’s Lancia Stratos-Inspired APG-1 Is Coming To Life With KTM Underpinnings
A few months ago, a little-known brand by the name of Kiska previewed a compelling new sports car dubbed the APG-1. Fast forward to December and a host of new images have been released alongside reports that the car will be produced. The APG-1 was originally conceived as a concept...
Carscoops
Subaru Forester XT-Edition Debuts In Japan Celebrating 50 Years Of AWD
Subaru unveiled a new special version of the Forester called XT-Edition, commemorating the 50th anniversary of all-wheel-drive equipped Subaru models. The Forester XT-Edition debuted in the Japanese market with subtle styling cues and adventure-friendly equipment features. The XT-Edition is based on the Sport trim of the JDM-spec Subaru Forester. It...
Carscoops
Aimgain Brings Out The New Toyota Crown’s Sportier Sedan Side
The new Toyota Crown debuted back in July as a sort of “missing link” vehicle between a sedan and an SUV. Marketed towards those who want the driving experience of a large sedan but the practicality and ease-of-entry of an SUV, the Crown doesn’t really lean heavily to one side or the other. Enter tuning company Aimgain, whose latest body kit for the car attempts to bring out its sportier sedan DNA.
Top Speed
Here's Why The Nissan Armada Is The Best V-8 SUV On The Market Today
The Nissan Armada is a full-size SUV with a body-on-frame build. It’s old school in this regard, as it’s built on a pickup truck chassis like the OG SUVs of the past (and some of the present). It will handle whatever you throw at it while offering a luxurious and comfortable interior at the same time. Despite the aging platform, the fit and finish levels feel up-market and the quality of the materials used throughout the cabin is top-notch. The Armada continues to offer a lot of space for people and cargo. But really, there is one thing that really makes this old-school V-8 Nissan stand out.
Carscoops
Porsche Has Managed To Stuff Another New Screen Into The 2024 Macan EV
New spy photos of the all-electric Porsche Macan have been captured by our intrepid spy photographers. In addition to giving us our best look yet at the high-performance crossover’s interior, they show an odd new feature that we haven’t seen before. Photos taken through an open window show...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe Spied With Plug-In Hybrid Power
The redesigned Mercedes C-Class sedan burst onto the scene nearly two years ago and it will soon be followed by a coupe. Set to adopt the CLE moniker, the model is rumored to replace the current C- and E-Class coupes and convertibles as Mercedes streamlines their lineup. While spy photographers...
Carscoops
What’s The Most Comfortable Car You Ever Had?
It’s easy to get caught up in the idea of owning a supercar or a hardcore track-capable sports car of one sort or another but there’s one big drawback of both. Neither one usually offers supreme comfort and sometimes, that’s all we really want when behind the wheel. With that in mind, what’s the most comfortable car you’ve ever had?
Carscoops
2024 Acura Integra Type S Rendered Into Reality
These are renderings of the 2024 Integra Type S by Jon Sibal that are neither related to nor endorsed by Acura. It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that the new-age Acura Integra fell short of the expectations of many. However, the automaker has the chance to do enthusiasts right with the upcoming Type S variant.
