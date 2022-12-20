Read full article on original website
MLB
This Cub is ready to lead Japan's outfield at Classic
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian's Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Earlier this month, Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki shared an image of the Sloan Park scoreboard on social media. In the post, Suzuki’s name was in the lineup for Japan and his likeness was featured wearing the uniform for his home country. He announced his intention to play in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
MLB
Will anyone ever threaten this Rickey record?
Rickey Henderson is the gift that keeps on giving. On this Christmas Day, Rickey’s 64th birthday, we look back on just one of the numerous incredible feats he accomplished during his Hall of Fame career: setting the single-season stolen base record 40 years ago. On Aug. 27, 1982, Henderson...
MLB
Inbox: How will Cleveland solve middle-infield puzzle?
CLEVELAND -- What better way to celebrate the holidays than opening a Guardians Inbox?. What is your grade on the Guardians offseason? Also, do you see a trade that could include Will Benson? He doesn’t seem to fit with the direction of the team moving forward. Thanks! -- @BrianLSnyder216.
MLB
3 questions for the Cubs entering 2023
CHICAGO -- The Cubs spent much of the last two years keeping an eye on the future as the franchise underwent a dramatic roster overhaul. This offseason, the front office has stepped up spending as it tries to construct a competitive club, while the kids keep climbing up the farm system.
MLB
Inbox: Will Reynolds remain for Opening Day?
With the Winter Meetings firmly in the rearview mirror and a new year around the corner, it’s time for a Pirates Inbox. Here are several questions from this past week that I tackled. Opening Day … 2023 … what uniform will Bryan Reynolds be wearing? What [does] your gut...
The Times' high school basketball rankings
A look at the Los Angeles Times' top 25 high school boys' basketball rankings for the Southland.
MLB
Inbox: Will Yanks 'let the kids play' in 2023?
It has been a busy offseason thus far for the Yankees, who have re-signed Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo to new contracts while bringing Carlos Rodón and Tommy Kahnle into the fold. General manager Brian Cashman says there is still more to do, and we'll look ahead to what's next in a new edition of the Yankees Inbox.
MLB
Harris' strategy taking shape as Tigers enter 2023
Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris looked -- at least on Zoom -- like a happy boss as he discussed the signing of right-hander Michael Lorenzen. It’s the type of signing Harris thrived on as Giants general manager, bringing in an undervalued starter with rebound potential on a short-term contract and then helping the pitcher build a bounceback season.
MLB
3 predictions for the Nationals' 2023 season
There are New Year’s resolutions, but how about new season predictions? There are many facets of the Nationals to consider, from the Major League level to the Minor League system to the Draft. As we look ahead to 2023, here are three things I am thinking and my predictions for them.
MLB
Inbox: Who will be the Astros' impact rookie in '23?
HOUSTON -- When I asked you to submit questions for this Inbox, many of you asked about the situation in left field. Since then, the Astros have signed steady veteran Michael Brantley, so there’s your answer. The Astros’ heavy lifting for the offseason now appears to be done, so let’s look deeper into the future with some questions that will impact the 2023 season.
MLB
4 reasons to believe in the 2023 Mariners
SEATTLE -- Patience is the word of the hour as the Mariners prepare for what could be a holiday hibernation. It’s perhaps not what fans want to hear, especially with the free agent frenzy recently, but Seattle’s front office recognizes its needs, and its transparency in outlining them typically leads to transactions.
MLB
Derrick Hall weighs in on state of the D-backs
As we get ready to head into a new year and a new season, we thought it would be a good time to check in with D-backs CEO/team president Derrick Hall to get his thoughts on the state of the organization, the young core that is reaching the big leagues, the performance of GM Mike Hazen and plans for Chase Field.
MLB
Have Cards done enough this offseason?
This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In St. Louis, a self-proclaimed “baseball city” where it usually takes another World Series title to move the meter and satisfy a restless fanbase, the Cardinals’ 2022 season will go down as one that was both infinitely memorable and utterly forgettable.
MLB
Inbox: Outfield outlook, bullpen blueprint
ARLINGTON -- Rangers fans got their Christmas wish early, when the club added ace Jacob deGrom on a five-year, $185 million deal ahead of the Winter Meetings. With Spring Training just about two months away, a few holes still need to be filled on the roster and questions need to be answered, so it’s the perfect time for an offseason Rangers Inbox:
MLB
Phillies prepare for 2023 MLB changes
PHILADELPHIA -- Major League Baseball is making changes ahead of the 2023 season. It has been interesting to hear the Phillies talk about them, because everybody will be affected. Here are thoughts on three of them:. 1. Pick up the pace, dude. The pitch clock will be a focus for...
MLB
New year thoughts: Helton, Blackmon and Rockies' hot stove
DENVER -- The Rockies haven't made a major splash since last spring’s signing of Kris Bryant and contract extensions to Kyle Freeland and Ryan McMahon. And they are acknowledging with increasing frequency that this winter is as much about protecting the future as bolstering the current roster. So I’m...
MLB
1 holiday wish for every fanbase
Happy holidays, everyone! Just because there isn’t any baseball happening during this holiday week doesn't mean that we're not always -- constantly -- thinking about baseball. Thus, as sugar plum fairies dance around your head, today we make a holiday wish for every team in Major League Baseball. C’mon,...
MLB
Here's a to-do list for Cards before spring camp
Here are three things the Cardinals need to get accomplished before the start of Spring Training in Jupiter, Fla. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report on Feb. 12, and position players will be in camp by Feb. 15. 1. Plan extensions for a couple starting pitchers. The franchise is...
MLB
How Reds' young roster is shaping up for '23
CINCINNATI -- As the calendar switches from 2022 to ‘23, it means there is only a little more than two months remaining until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training. It's been a rather quiet offseason for the Reds, but here are some things that I'm thinking about regarding the team.
MLB
What will the new year bring for the Angels?
ANAHEIM -- Because of the club's impending sale, there was a sense of uncertainty around the Angels heading into the offseason. But it’s been business as usual so far for general manager Perry Minasian and the front office. The Halos have been aggressive about improving their depth this offseason,...
