Yardbarker
Braves named free agent winners despite losing Dansby Swanson
Braves Country has polar opposite opinions on Dansby Swanson signing with the Cubs. Some believe Chicago overpaid, and those people have an argument. At $25 million per season for the next seven years, Swanson will have to play at an All-Star-caliber level for the entirety of the deal, which is unlikely. Others believe the Braves are at fault, and they also have an argument. Rolling with Vaughn Grissom is a massive gamble, and it could bite the Braves in the ass. However, what nobody is doing is calling the team winners of the offseason… except for Amy Westbrook…
Carlos Rodón, newly shaved, puts on Yankees pinstripes
NEW YORK (AP) — As soon as he struck an agreement with the New York Yankees last week, Carlos Rodón reached for a razor. “I was like, screw it. I might as well shave now because I know in about a week if I tried to shave and I have razor bumps, it’s not going to look great,” the pitcher said. He shaved again Thursday for a Yankee Stadium news conference to discuss his $162 million, six-year contract, the 30-year-old left-hander appearing at a ballpark without a beard for what he said likely was the first time since rookie ball in 2014. New York famously has a team rule against beards and long hair.
thecomeback.com
Cincinnati Reds GM blasted after frustrating comments
The Cincinnati Reds haven’t been very active in free agency. So when the team’s general manager spoke on the team’s lack of activity, his words were met with a lot of frustration. So far, the Reds have made two ‘major’ free-agent signings. Cincinnati signed veteran catcher Curt...
Dodgers prospects who should see time in the Majors in '23
LOS ANGELES -- It’s been a wild offseason for many teams around the league. In the National League, the Mets, Braves, Phillies and Cardinals have all gotten significantly better. The same can be said about the Padres, who are making quite the push to narrow the gap in the NL West.
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
New York Mets owner could face ‘grievance’ for celebrating Carlos Correa signing early
While New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has a lot to celebrate following the team’s surprise agreement with star shortstop
Yankees Great Derek Jeter Not Sure What’s Next
After watching the Yankees name Aaron Judge captain, Derek Jeter spoke about his own future
Jake Paul signs contract with NFL franchise Cleveland Browns
Jake Paul has signed a contract with the Cleveland Browns, joining the NFL franchise’s social-media team per a tongue-in-cheek video.Paul has made his name as a YouTuber over the past decade, but his main focus over the last three years has been on boxing.The American, 25, has competed professionally in the boxing ring six times and is unbeaten, winning four of those fights via knockout. Paul has defeated former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, among others.Now, the Cleveland native has signed a contract with his home NFL franchise, the Cleveland Browns.A video on the YouTuber’s social-media platforms...
ESPN Names College Football's Worst Recruiting Class
The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is wrapping up, as National Signing Day took place on Wednesday. While some of the usual suspects have the country's best classes, as Georgia, Miami, Texas, Alabama and Ohio State are leading the way, some programs haven't reeled in very many elite prospects. Who...
How Reds' young roster is shaping up for '23
CINCINNATI -- As the calendar switches from 2022 to ‘23, it means there is only a little more than two months remaining until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training. It's been a rather quiet offseason for the Reds, but here are some things that I'm thinking about regarding the team.
Derrick Hall weighs in on state of the D-backs
As we get ready to head into a new year and a new season, we thought it would be a good time to check in with D-backs CEO/team president Derrick Hall to get his thoughts on the state of the organization, the young core that is reaching the big leagues, the performance of GM Mike Hazen and plans for Chase Field.
Angels News: Owner Arte Moreno Has Been Involved With Free Agent Signings
Despite the impending sale of the team, Moreno has remained involved.
Inbox: What will be Chicago's next offseason move?
CHICAGO -- The White Sox Inbox has returned. Before we get to the questions, I want to wish everyone a Happy Hanukkah, a Merry Christmas, and a healthy, happy and prosperous New Year!. What does a playoff-caliber bullpen look like if they trade [Liam] Hendriks? -- @larrybeans1. Not as strong...
Each team's breakout prospect of 2022
The end of the year is a great time to take a breath and look back at the baseball season that was. Some things happened as expected, but one of the things that’s so great about this game is when the unexpected happens. And that happened in the form...
Will anyone ever threaten this Rickey record?
Rickey Henderson is the gift that keeps on giving. On this Christmas Day, Rickey’s 64th birthday, we look back on just one of the numerous incredible feats he accomplished during his Hall of Fame career: setting the single-season stolen base record 40 years ago. On Aug. 27, 1982, Henderson...
3 predictions for the Nationals' 2023 season
There are New Year’s resolutions, but how about new season predictions? There are many facets of the Nationals to consider, from the Major League level to the Minor League system to the Draft. As we look ahead to 2023, here are three things I am thinking and my predictions for them.
Inbox: Who will be the Astros' impact rookie in '23?
HOUSTON -- When I asked you to submit questions for this Inbox, many of you asked about the situation in left field. Since then, the Astros have signed steady veteran Michael Brantley, so there’s your answer. The Astros’ heavy lifting for the offseason now appears to be done, so let’s look deeper into the future with some questions that will impact the 2023 season.
Inbox: Assessing active A's, looking ahead to 2023
The A’s are coming off a busy week, first having traded Sean Murphy to the Braves in a blockbuster three-team deal and later adding needed experience to their roster -- with the signings of Jace Peterson and Aledmys Díaz on the position player side and Trevor May for the bullpen.
Inbox: Outfield outlook, bullpen blueprint
ARLINGTON -- Rangers fans got their Christmas wish early, when the club added ace Jacob deGrom on a five-year, $185 million deal ahead of the Winter Meetings. With Spring Training just about two months away, a few holes still need to be filled on the roster and questions need to be answered, so it’s the perfect time for an offseason Rangers Inbox:
Here's a to-do list for Cards before spring camp
Here are three things the Cardinals need to get accomplished before the start of Spring Training in Jupiter, Fla. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report on Feb. 12, and position players will be in camp by Feb. 15. 1. Plan extensions for a couple starting pitchers. The franchise is...
