James N. Clark
James N. Clark, 79, of Kill Devil Hills, died December 17, 2022. Celebration of life will be held December 29 at noon at the Jolly Roger Restaurant, 1836 N. Virginia Dare Trail in Kill Devil Hills. Please refrain from flowers or donations. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc., gallopfuneralservices.com.
Ernest Randolph Smoot III
Ernest Randolph Smoot III, 60, of Manteo, died December 17, 2022, at home. He was born in Roanoke, Va. on October 23, 1962. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no service at this time. Twiford Funeral Homes, TwifordFH.com.
Roger Edward Shannon
Roger Edward Shannon, 53, of Manteo, died December 14, 2022. He was born December 25, 1968. No services are planned at this time. Inurnment will take place in Manteo Cemetery.
Holiday Tour of Homes returns to downtown Manteo
The Manteo Preservation Trust held the 15th Holiday Tour of Homes on Saturday, December 3, highlighting multiple homes, a church and a yacht. The tour began at Outer Banks Distilling on Budleigh Street, where visitors could purchase tickets, pick up a map and begin the festivities at the historic S.W. Twiford Building. Over 500 people participated in the tour this year, which hasn’t been offered since 2018.
Elizabethan Gardens shoe drive goes the extra mile for Community for Kids
Community for Kids (C4K), a non-profit based in Manteo, is raising money in a fun and festive way to buy shoes for Dare County elementary students in need. C4K President Katy Bell coordinated with the Elizabethan Gardens to place a tree in the gift shop with cute paper sneakers hanging on the tree like ornaments. The shoes are marked with “$5,” “$10” and “other” labels. Visitors to the gift shop can select a shoe and bring it to the register to make a donation.
Manteo commissioners hear about event center
In two Dare County locations, tourism officials presented a concept for a proposed Event Center facility for the Event site in Nags Head. On Dec. 7, 2022, Manteo Board of Commissioners heard comments from Dare County Tourism Board Chairman Tim Cafferty and Outer Banks Visitors Bureau executive director Lee Nettles.
Kill Devil Hills votes no to reducing neighborhood speed limit
Kill Devil Hills commissioners discussed the possibility of lowering the speed on west side neighborhoods from 25 mph to 20, but ultimately voted to keep the speed the same and invest in speed radar display signs. The board heard from two residents who expressed support in lowering the speed limit....
Currituck Chamber of Commerce holds coastal economic summit
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce hosted a panel discussion recently on local transportation infrastructure and offshore wind. The chamber’s keynote speaker, North Carolina Secretary of Transportation J. Eric Boyette, discussed updates to Mid-Currituck Bridge, potential ride-sharing programs to assist businesses with employee transportation needs and 2024-2033 STIP development that identifies the construction funding and schedule for projects over a 10-year period. John Harris of Kitty Hawk Kites expressed concern about transportation and housing affecting local workforce development. According to Boyette, there is a pilot ride-sharing program in Wilson that could possibly be investigated for our area.
National Weather Service issues coastal flood warning, multiple weather advisories
Portions of Dare County are expected to experience coastal flooding, gusty winds, possible ocean overwash, record low temperatures and hazardous marine conditions beginning Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 and lasting through Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 as a result of a strong storm system that will impact our area, reports a media release from Dare County.
