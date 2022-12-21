Community for Kids (C4K), a non-profit based in Manteo, is raising money in a fun and festive way to buy shoes for Dare County elementary students in need. C4K President Katy Bell coordinated with the Elizabethan Gardens to place a tree in the gift shop with cute paper sneakers hanging on the tree like ornaments. The shoes are marked with “$5,” “$10” and “other” labels. Visitors to the gift shop can select a shoe and bring it to the register to make a donation.

MANTEO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO