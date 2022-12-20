Read full article on original website
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Megan Thee Stallion detailed the night she suspected Tory Lanez shot her in an emotional testimonyElizabeth FequiereLos Angeles, CA
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
macaronikid.com
Jurassic Quest is Coming to Los Angeles: December 28-31, 2022
Calling all dinosaur lovers! Come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event at The Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California from December 28th - 31st!. Save the Date for this fun event!. The classic Jurassic Quest indoor adventure is back!...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed near Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES – A man who died in a two-vehicle crash in the Griffith Park area was identified Friday. Paramedics were sent to the 6300 block of West Forest Lawn Drive about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Igor Khanenko, 64, of North Hills, died...
Parents of woman shot in head on California highway plead for information
LOS ANGELES — (LOS ANGELES) -- A family is pleading for answers a week after they say their daughter was shot in the head while driving on a California highway and remains on life support. Ronni Newt, 26, was shot multiple times on Dec. 17 while on U.S. Route...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting leaves one injured in Watts
LOS ANGELES – A person was found unconscious and not breathing from a shooting in the Watts area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 6:51 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 105th Street. Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, Cruz said. Descriptions of the victim...
orangeandbluepress.com
54-Year-Old Los Angeles Woman Found Guilty Of Fatally Poisoning Boyfriend in 2015
BATON ROUGE, L.A. – 54 yrs. old woman, 7 years after she allegedly murdered a family friend, was plead guilty in a trial this week. After a 2-week trial, a judge found Meshell Hale guilty of poisoning Damian Skipper, her boyfriend, with barium acetate, according to WVLA-TV. Advocates convey that Hale chose a bench trial over a jury trial. Hale made her 3 purchases of her poison digitally paid for it with her credit card and delivered it to her home.
davisvanguard.org
Guest Commentary: For Decades, Los Angeles Jailed People with Mental Health Needs. Now, It’s Finally Prioritizing Treatment
The Los Angeles jail system is the largest mental health institution in the United States, and it’s locking up more people with mental illness than ever before. But this fall, a coalition local organizers, service providers, impacted families, and advocates like Vera secured two major victories that will divert hundreds of people with mental health needs away from Los Angeles County’s inhumane and dangerous Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) and into supportive housing. The wins are part of an ongoing effort to transform how Los Angeles approaches mental health.
South LA crash involving Metro train leaves 2 injured, car split in half, LAFD says
Two people were injured and an SUV was split in half following a horrific crash involving a Metro Blue Line train in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.
Ex-gang member dubbed 'Cholo Claus' gives back to East LA - a community he once stole from
An ex-gang member dubbed himself 'Cholo Claus,' and he is giving back to East Los Angeles, a community he once stole from.
Headlines: You Have Until New Year’s Eve To Stock Up On Flavored Swishers and Backwoods Before Flavored Tobacco Ban Goes Into Effect
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —L.A. tobacco retailers have until New Year’s Eve to sell their remaining inventory of flavored Swisher Sweets and Backwoods...
Historic South-Central In 2022 ~ Photo Essay
Historic South Central Los Angeles is an area that stretches from Washington Boulevard to Vernon between the 110 freeway and Central Ave. From the businesses and vendors that line Central Avenue to the structures along Main Street, this part of the city is a fluid mix of residential, industrial, and entrepreneurial. Although it is bordered by two of the most heavily gentrified parts of the city, Downtown L.A. and University Park/USC, Historic South Central has remained relatively unchanged in recent years. As a result, it is one of the few working-class neighborhoods that remain in Los Angeles today. – Kwasi Boyd-Bouldin.
Police: ‘Elaborate’ drug lab discovered in underground bunker
LOS ANGELES — One person was arrested and faces charges after police found what they described as an “elaborate” drug lab underground containing ecstasy, date rape drugs, hash oil and magic mushrooms. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department shared photos of the drug lab on...
Homeless woman killed outside Pasadena 99-cent store
A 60-year-old Pasadena homeless woman died in the parking lot of a Pasadena 99-cent store after getting into a fistfight with another woman."It's very tragic, not only for the victim but for the suspect as well and the city as a whole," said Acting Deputy Chief Art Chute. "This is a time of peace and joy."The fight happened on the 400 block of North Robles Avenue on Thursday a little before 4:40 p.m., according to the Pasadena Police Department.Responding officers found an unresponsive woman, Corina Monroy, after she sustained head trauma during the fight. Authorities believe she fell to the...
2 arrested after underground drug lab discovered at Granada Hills home, LAPD says
Police discovered what they called an "elaborate underground illicit drug lab" at a home in Granada Hills, resulting in the arrest of two people.
Armed man shot dead by deputies during barricade identified
An armed man who barricaded himself in his Lancaster mobile home with a year-old infant following a high-speed pursuit was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies when he allegedly pointed a gun at the child’s head was identified Friday. The fatal shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Wednesday, and the...
foxla.com
Grieving mother warns parents about dangers of fentanyl with billboard
LOS ANGELES - After losing her 19-year-old son to a fentanyl overdose four years ago, Juli Shamash is trying to prevent parents from making the same mistake of not openly talking with their children about the dangers of illicit street drugs. "So many kids are dying everyday and it doesn’t...
spectrumnews1.com
Turning housing into a home
LOS ANGELES — For people who are experiencing homelessness or have been in and out of jail, gaining access to subsidized housing is just step one in the effort to get them off city streets. Many of these housing recipients struggle to furnish their new apartments, stock their refrigerators,...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Police Arrest Homicide Suspect
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On December 22, 2022, at 4:39 pm, officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to the 400 block of North Los Robles Avenue regarding a “Fight” call. By News Desk. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive female suffering from head trauma in the parking...
Deputies kill suspect who held gun to infant’s head
An armed man who barricaded himself in his Lancaster mobile home with a year-old infant following a high-speed pursuit was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies when he allegedly pointed a gun at the child’s head, authorities said Thursday. Authorities had previously said the suspect was taken into custody.
