Los Angeles, CA

Jurassic Quest is Coming to Los Angeles: December 28-31, 2022

Calling all dinosaur lovers! Come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event at The Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California from December 28th - 31st!. Save the Date for this fun event!. The classic Jurassic Quest indoor adventure is back!...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Authorities ID man killed near Griffith Park

LOS ANGELES – A man who died in a two-vehicle crash in the Griffith Park area was identified Friday. Paramedics were sent to the 6300 block of West Forest Lawn Drive about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Igor Khanenko, 64, of North Hills, died...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shooting leaves one injured in Watts

LOS ANGELES – A person was found unconscious and not breathing from a shooting in the Watts area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 6:51 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 105th Street. Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, Cruz said. Descriptions of the victim...
LOS ANGELES, CA
54-Year-Old Los Angeles Woman Found Guilty Of Fatally Poisoning Boyfriend in 2015

BATON ROUGE, L.A. – 54 yrs. old woman, 7 years after she allegedly murdered a family friend, was plead guilty in a trial this week. After a 2-week trial, a judge found Meshell Hale guilty of poisoning Damian Skipper, her boyfriend, with barium acetate, according to WVLA-TV. Advocates convey that Hale chose a bench trial over a jury trial. Hale made her 3 purchases of her poison digitally paid for it with her credit card and delivered it to her home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Guest Commentary: For Decades, Los Angeles Jailed People with Mental Health Needs. Now, It’s Finally Prioritizing Treatment

The Los Angeles jail system is the largest mental health institution in the United States, and it’s locking up more people with mental illness than ever before. But this fall, a coalition local organizers, service providers, impacted families, and advocates like Vera secured two major victories that will divert hundreds of people with mental health needs away from Los Angeles County’s inhumane and dangerous Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) and into supportive housing. The wins are part of an ongoing effort to transform how Los Angeles approaches mental health.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Headlines: You Have Until New Year’s Eve To Stock Up On Flavored Swishers and Backwoods Before Flavored Tobacco Ban Goes Into Effect

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —L.A. tobacco retailers have until New Year’s Eve to sell their remaining inventory of flavored Swisher Sweets and Backwoods...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Historic South-Central In 2022 ~ Photo Essay

Historic South Central Los Angeles is an area that stretches from Washington Boulevard to Vernon between the 110 freeway and Central Ave. From the businesses and vendors that line Central Avenue to the structures along Main Street, this part of the city is a fluid mix of residential, industrial, and entrepreneurial. Although it is bordered by two of the most heavily gentrified parts of the city, Downtown L.A. and University Park/USC, Historic South Central has remained relatively unchanged in recent years. As a result, it is one of the few working-class neighborhoods that remain in Los Angeles today. – Kwasi Boyd-Bouldin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Homeless woman killed outside Pasadena 99-cent store

A 60-year-old Pasadena homeless woman died in the parking lot of a Pasadena 99-cent store after getting into a fistfight with another woman."It's very tragic, not only for the victim but for the suspect as well and the city as a whole," said Acting Deputy Chief Art Chute. "This is a time of peace and joy."The fight happened on the 400 block of North Robles Avenue on Thursday a little before 4:40 p.m., according to the Pasadena Police Department.Responding officers found an unresponsive woman, Corina Monroy, after she sustained head trauma during the fight. Authorities believe she fell to the...
PASADENA, CA
Turning housing into a home

LOS ANGELES — For people who are experiencing homelessness or have been in and out of jail, gaining access to subsidized housing is just step one in the effort to get them off city streets. Many of these housing recipients struggle to furnish their new apartments, stock their refrigerators,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pasadena Police Arrest Homicide Suspect

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On December 22, 2022, at 4:39 pm, officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to the 400 block of North Los Robles Avenue regarding a “Fight” call. By News Desk. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive female suffering from head trauma in the parking...
PASADENA, CA
Deputies kill suspect who held gun to infant’s head

An armed man who barricaded himself in his Lancaster mobile home with a year-old infant following a high-speed pursuit was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies when he allegedly pointed a gun at the child’s head, authorities said Thursday. Authorities had previously said the suspect was taken into custody.
LANCASTER, CA

