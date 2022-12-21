Read full article on original website
Caterpillar Marine, Jackson Offshore to Work on Hybrid Solutions
Caterpillar Marine, a world leader in power system research, design, manufacturing, distribution, and product support for marine propulsion and auxiliary applications, has agreed with Louisiana-based Jackson Offshore Operators LLC to pilot an integrated hybrid energy solution aimed at reduction of fuel consumption and diesel exhaust emissions. Jackson Offshore Operators is a trusted full-service offshore transportation company providing marine services in the Gulf of Mexico. The companies will demonstrate the technology on Jackson Offshore's M/V Thunder Platform Supply Vessel, jointly working towards the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions while at the same time optimizing the systems' performance.
Norway Funds Research Projects for Battery-Powered Ships
The Norwegian government is seeking to accelerate the development of battery-powered shipping as part of its goals to achieve net zero carbon emissions across all parts of the Norwegian economy. This week the government announced more than $10 million in funding for two innovative projects for eco-friendly shipping. “We are...
Decarbonization of Sea Giants: SWS Awarded 1st AiP LNG/Hydrogen VLCC
RINA has announced the Approval in Principle (AiP) of the first very large crude carrier (VLCC) vessel using an innovative propulsion arrangement that reduces the ship’s resistance by 5-10%. This result is achieved by splitting the thrust of a single large propeller into two smaller ones, thus reducing the required ballast draft for the full propeller immersion, which in turn allows the reduction of the volume of the ballast tanks and, ultimately, of the overall ship dimensions and the required power for propulsion without impacting the cargo carrying capacity.
Ireland Awards First Maritime Area Consents for Offshore Wind Energy
Ireland took a key step forward in its efforts to develop its first offshore wind energy projects. Seven proposed projects were designated by the government giving them the ability to move forward to apply for development permission and to participate in the country’s upcoming first auction for offshore wind expected to launch early in 2023.
Report: Shell Suspends LNG from Prelude After Another Small Fire
Production on Shell’s problematic Prelude FLNG, the largest floating plant for natural gas liquefaction in the world, has once again been temporarily suspended. Reports by both Bloomberg and Reuters are citing a spokesperson from Shell Australia confirming that there has been another small incident aboard the beleaguered unit coming just as winter demand for LNG is surging.
