Lake Isabella, CA

Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on state Route 178

A woman whose name has not yet been released died last Friday when a hit-and-run driver struck her on state Route 178 near Patterson Lane. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident occurred on Dec. 16 just before 5 p.m. Officers said the 39-year-old female pedestrian was wearing dark...
ONYX, CA

