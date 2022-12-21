Read full article on original website
Related
Individual hanging out car window, falls, gets run over during street takeover in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There have been multiple reports of injuries stemming from illegal demonstrations of speed and reckless driving, which continue to be a problem in Bakersfield. During street takeovers, individuals meet up in isolated areas to race, burn rubber and demonstrate the capabilities of their cars. A video sent to 17 News by […]
kernvalleysun.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on state Route 178
A woman whose name has not yet been released died last Friday when a hit-and-run driver struck her on state Route 178 near Patterson Lane. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident occurred on Dec. 16 just before 5 p.m. Officers said the 39-year-old female pedestrian was wearing dark...
Comments / 0