Kernville, CA

KGET

Kern homeless collaborative in need of volunteers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative needs volunteers for its 2023 Point-in-Time Count. Organizers need 500 volunteers to identify and count the number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness in the county, according to the collaborative. The annual count provides a snapshot of homelessness in Kern County. The results are used to allocate […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies woman killed in a 3-vehicle collision in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who died in a three-vehicle collision in Tehachapi Wednesday afternoon. Shelley Joy Cassingham, 46, of Lancaster was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a tow truck on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, according to the coroner’s office. Officials said Cassingham was pronounced […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET 17

Pet of the Week: Diego

Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Diego!. Diego is a two-month old Chihuahua short coat mix pup. Because of his size and short coat, Diego is kept in a separate indoor room to keep him warm. The only way to see Diego is on their website or by scheduling an appointment to meet the little guy in person, according to Kristen White.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Vigil held in memory of homeless people who have died

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative and Mayor Karen Goh gathered Wednesday morning in memory of the people experiencing homelessness who died this year. Research shows people who are homeless are three to four times more likely to die than the general population. Studies across the world have also confirmed the relationship […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX40

Video shows California valley fog from space

(KTXL) — A blanket of fog and low clouds covered the interior of California Wednesday morning from Sacramento to Bakersfield and the National Weather Service caught a view of it from space. The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured a time-lapse of Wednesday morning’s fog from 8:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. The video illustrates […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
wascotrib.com

Man dies in Wasco house fire

A man was killed and his wife injured and a family was left homeless after a fire shortly after midnight Sunday. The house fire occurred in the 800 block of Filburn Street at around 12:45 a.m., the Kern County Fire Department reported. Firefighters arrived to find the front side of...
WASCO, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 22, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a gang member on parole with ties to southwest Bakersfield. Marshals are looking for Deqwon Thomas, 20. He is a member of the Warlord Piru criminal street gang and has a criminal history that includes assault with a firearm, burglary, evading a peace officer, participating in a criminal street gang and being a gang member in possession of a firearm.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Local home market resumes median-price slide

Bakersfield's single-family home market resumed its downward adjustment in November, following an upward blip in October, as supply and demand both decreased significantly month over month. The result was modest declines in local benchmarks: The city's median sales price for an existing home dipped 2.6 percent from October's level to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

TCSO: 2 found in possession of stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were found to be in possession of a stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary School in Strathmore, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials said. According to the authorities, on Thursday, around 8:45 a.m. deputies were called to a burglary report at the school. During the investigation, deputies say they learned […]
STRATHMORE, CA
KGET

BPD searching for an at-risk missing woman, 19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for Apollonia Davis, 19. Davis was last seen Tuesday on 38th Street, according to BPD. She is considered at risk because of a medical condition. The police department described Davis as 5 feet and 1 inch tall and 97 pounds […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

School district sued over crash that killed siblings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The parents of a man and girl killed by an alleged impaired driver are suing Greenfield Union School District, alleging the area where the two were standing when hit was used as a bus stop despite being located “on a high-speed, heavily-traveled roadway.” The suit filed earlier this month by the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman struck, killed by a vehicle in Weldon is identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Weldon on Dec. 16. Jillian Nicole Peterson, 39, of Weldon was a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Highway 178 near Patterson Lane in Weldon, according to the coroner’s office. According to CHP, the […]
WELDON, CA
KGET

Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

