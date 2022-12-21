Read full article on original website
Related
House of Ruth Outreach Ministry to host 'Just In Time 4 Christmas' event
House of Ruth Outreach Minstry will be holding its "Just In Time 4 Christmas" outreach event on Friday, Dec 23.
Kern homeless collaborative in need of volunteers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative needs volunteers for its 2023 Point-in-Time Count. Organizers need 500 volunteers to identify and count the number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness in the county, according to the collaborative. The annual count provides a snapshot of homelessness in Kern County. The results are used to allocate […]
Coroner identifies woman killed in a 3-vehicle collision in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who died in a three-vehicle collision in Tehachapi Wednesday afternoon. Shelley Joy Cassingham, 46, of Lancaster was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a tow truck on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, according to the coroner’s office. Officials said Cassingham was pronounced […]
KGET 17
Pet of the Week: Diego
Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Diego!. Diego is a two-month old Chihuahua short coat mix pup. Because of his size and short coat, Diego is kept in a separate indoor room to keep him warm. The only way to see Diego is on their website or by scheduling an appointment to meet the little guy in person, according to Kristen White.
Bakersfield Now
Attorney of bio father of Orrin and Orson West gives update on lawsuit against Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — It's been more than two years since two boys were reported missing from their California City home where they lived with their adoptive parents. In that time a criminal case has been filed as well as two civil lawsuits. One of those was filed by boy's biological father. A trial date hasn't been set yet.
Power returns after outage impacts 2,788 customers in Southwest Bakersfield
A power outage in southwest Bakersfield impacted 2,788 customers. The outage began at 3:21 a.m. Friday and was restored around 7 a.m.
Vigil held in memory of homeless people who have died
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative and Mayor Karen Goh gathered Wednesday morning in memory of the people experiencing homelessness who died this year. Research shows people who are homeless are three to four times more likely to die than the general population. Studies across the world have also confirmed the relationship […]
What goes in a green bin? Many are still confused about the organic waste law
The new organic waste law is meant to address California's aggressive climate goals, and people want to do their part... they're just not sure how.
Bakersfield Now
Large amount of discarded mail found in Bear Valley Springs from Dec. 18-19: Police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A large amount of missing mail that was discarded was found Monday at several locations in Bear Valley Springs, according to the Bear Valley Springs Police Department (BVPD). The first pieces of mail were found around 10 a.m. in the area of Starland Drive and...
Video shows California valley fog from space
(KTXL) — A blanket of fog and low clouds covered the interior of California Wednesday morning from Sacramento to Bakersfield and the National Weather Service caught a view of it from space. The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured a time-lapse of Wednesday morning’s fog from 8:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. The video illustrates […]
iheart.com
16 People Found Being Held Captive In Bakersfield?!
Police are investigating a Bakerfield home where 16 people were being held captive! Neighbors caught video of one of the victims escaping and banging on their door to plead for help. Watch the video above for more details!
wascotrib.com
Man dies in Wasco house fire
A man was killed and his wife injured and a family was left homeless after a fire shortly after midnight Sunday. The house fire occurred in the 800 block of Filburn Street at around 12:45 a.m., the Kern County Fire Department reported. Firefighters arrived to find the front side of...
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 22, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a gang member on parole with ties to southwest Bakersfield. Marshals are looking for Deqwon Thomas, 20. He is a member of the Warlord Piru criminal street gang and has a criminal history that includes assault with a firearm, burglary, evading a peace officer, participating in a criminal street gang and being a gang member in possession of a firearm.
Bakersfield Californian
Local home market resumes median-price slide
Bakersfield's single-family home market resumed its downward adjustment in November, following an upward blip in October, as supply and demand both decreased significantly month over month. The result was modest declines in local benchmarks: The city's median sales price for an existing home dipped 2.6 percent from October's level to...
Flavored tobacco ban takes effect with mixed reactions
Back in 2020, the state of California passed a measure to end the sale of flavored tobacco products. In November voters went to the polls to uphold it. Now, that ban goes into effect.
TCSO: 2 found in possession of stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were found to be in possession of a stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary School in Strathmore, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials said. According to the authorities, on Thursday, around 8:45 a.m. deputies were called to a burglary report at the school. During the investigation, deputies say they learned […]
BPD searching for an at-risk missing woman, 19
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for Apollonia Davis, 19. Davis was last seen Tuesday on 38th Street, according to BPD. She is considered at risk because of a medical condition. The police department described Davis as 5 feet and 1 inch tall and 97 pounds […]
School district sued over crash that killed siblings
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The parents of a man and girl killed by an alleged impaired driver are suing Greenfield Union School District, alleging the area where the two were standing when hit was used as a bus stop despite being located “on a high-speed, heavily-traveled roadway.” The suit filed earlier this month by the […]
Woman struck, killed by a vehicle in Weldon is identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Weldon on Dec. 16. Jillian Nicole Peterson, 39, of Weldon was a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Highway 178 near Patterson Lane in Weldon, according to the coroner’s office. According to CHP, the […]
Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
Comments / 0