Iowa Capital Dispatch

Public home-health agencies among those cited for no-show workers and poor-quality care

Thirty-four of Iowa’s 136 home-health agencies were inspected by the state this year, with five of them cited for 10 or more violations. At four of the 34 agencies, the violations were serious enough that the agency and its registered nurses were prohibited from providing any basic-skills training to home-health aides and barred from evaluating […] The post Public home-health agencies among those cited for no-show workers and poor-quality care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The Tufts Daily

Tufts Medical Center relaunches liver transplant program after 15 years

Tufts Medical Center is pictured on Nov. 19.Photo by(Quan Tran / The Tufts Daily) Tufts Medical Center will relaunch its liver transplant program in 2023 through its newly established Abdominal Transplant Institute. The institute, which will be led by clinical co-directors Dr. Fred Gordon and Dr. Martin Hertl, aims to build an effective and patient-focused liver transplant program.
healthcareguys.com

Basic Guideline to Nursing Care Plan

When a chef experiments with the ingredients and cooks something new, he will most likely provide a detailed recipe for other people. In the same way, people who specialize in nursing create care plans for nursing students to help them understand the main principles of working with their patients. It...

