dayton247now.com
Two Miamisburg seniors sign for football
MIAMISBURG, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Two Miamisburg High School seniors will continue their football careers at Division I FBS schools. Jackson McGohan signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play at LSU, where he will major in mass communications and journalism. McGohan, who was an All-Ohio First Team selection in 2022, originally had a verbal commitment to Cincinnati, but had re-opened his recruitment due to multiple factors, including the Bearcats' coaching change. He felt LSU was the best fit for him, and will enroll early to take part in spring ball.
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY issued for Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Every county in the Miami Valley is now under a SNOW EMERGENCY weather alert. Darke: LEVEL 3 / City of Greenville and all villages: LEVEL 2. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
dayton247now.com
City, county agencies announce closings ahead of winter weather
Several agencies in the Miami Valley have announced closures ahead of the winter weather forecast for Thursday night and Friday. Clark County offices will be closed on Friday. However, Clark County Common Pleas Court will be holding some virtual court cases. Also, the county offices will be closed Monday for Christmas.
dayton247now.com
Winter conditions impacting AES crews and power outages throughout Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Roadways from a winter storm along with cold temperatures have made driving dangerous. Experts told Dayton 24/7 Now that many accidents have been the cause of outages here in the Miami Valley. Many different agencies advise people not to drive on the roads unless it's necessary.
dayton247now.com
New wooded home development slated for Washington Township
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Amid continued need for housing in the growing Dayton region, a new home development is coming to Washington Township. Kentucky-based home builder Fischer Homes is working on a 22-home site, dubbed Paragon Farms. The community is aimed at a wide range of potential buyers from move-up to move-down.
dayton247now.com
Phase 1 of major Dayton 'Flight Line' trail project calls for $1.8M
DAYTON , Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The first step of a project that would link hundreds of miles of bike and walking trails to the city’s center requires $1.9 million. The city of Dayton submitted a request to the Priority Development and Advocacy Committee (PDAC) for the design...
dayton247now.com
'Run with Lily' held in honor of 17-year-old Lily Grace Clingner
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Fairborn community honored the life of 17-year-old Lily Grace Clingner on Wednesday, who was killed in a car accident on December 16. A "Run with Lily" was held at Community Park to honor Lily’s dedication to the Fairborn High School cross-country team. "At first,...
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: More brutally cold wind chills tomorrow
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- After a snow storm brought snow and strong winds Friday, more blowing and drifting snow is possible Saturday. Temperatures will stall in the single digits below zero overnight and winds very, very slowly diminish. Saturday morning will start with wind chills in the teens and twenties...
dayton247now.com
City of Dayton releases plan for street/highway treatment during upcoming winter storm
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Department of Public Works will send out 46 snowplow vehicles on Thursday, December 22, at 8 p.m. to salt roads, bridges, highways, and more. The department says these areas are always treated first. The 46 primary drivers have shifts from 8:00 p.m. on Thursday to...
dayton247now.com
OSHP reports 100+ jackknifed semis during winter storm; lieutenant struck along I-75
BOTKINS, Ohio (WKEF) -- An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured in a crash Friday morning while responding to another crash along I-75. An OSHP dispatcher said the crash happened near Botkins on I-75 southbound. The lieutenant was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released. The dispatcher said she was sore but otherwise OK. The others in the crashes at that time were also hospitalized, but expected to recover.
dayton247now.com
Prosecutor Heck's ArriveSafe Program providing free Uber rides over holiday weekends
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Due to the continuous support from Heidelberg Distributing/Budweiser and Key-Ads, Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. today announced that his ArriveSafe program would be available for the Christmas and New Year's holiday weekends. “I am happy to announce that over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, there...
dayton247now.com
Police respond to a possible shooting in West Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police responded to a possible shooting near the intersection of Edison Street and North Orchard Avenue in Dayton. A dispatch sergeant said that the call was received about 12:21 p.m. Wednesday after a report of two males that had been fighting before shots were fired. It's...
dayton247now.com
One dead after shooting on Clover Street in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person is dead after a shooting at 1026 Clover Street in Dayton on Wednesday afternoon. Dayton Police were dispatched to Clover Street on a shooting call on Wednesday afternoon. According to Dayton Police Lieutenant Jeff Thomas, once officers arrived, an individual came out of the...
dayton247now.com
One in 'very serious condition' after house fire on Chesapeake Ave in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- One individual has been transported to Miami Valley Hospital after a house fire on 4529 Chesapeake Ave in Dayton. The victim is in very serious condition, according to District Chief Andrew Wiley. Crews were called to the scene around 3:20 p.m. on reports of a structure...
dayton247now.com
Reckless driver pursued by authorities, results in standoff on Interstate 71
LEBANON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to locate a vehicle driving recklessly on Interstate 71 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers located and conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai SUV driving recklessly northbound near State Route 741 in Warren County at about 12:30 p.m., according to a news release.
dayton247now.com
Gov. DeWine appoints Joe Deters to Ohio Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that he is appointing Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Deters to the Ohio Supreme Court. Deters will fill the vacancy left by Justice Sharon Kennedy, who recently was elected as Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. “Joe...
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: Snow has ended but strong winds and blowing/drifting likely all day
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A combination of accumulating snowfall, dangerous wind chills, and blowing snow will make travel and every day tasks especially difficult Friday. Arctic air moved into the area overnight dropping temperatures significantly. Temperatures as of Friday morning have plummeted to well below zero with wind chills near or below -40.
dayton247now.com
Ice and freezing temperatures on the way: How to protect your homes from freezing pipes
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- A major winter storm is on its way to the Miami Valley with temperatures plummeting. This winter storm is posing a threat to not only people, but property too. Eco Plumbers in Kettering shared ways to ensure your pipes don’t freeze. “Leaving it just on...
dayton247now.com
'Frequent gambler' arrested in Preble County bank robbery case
LEWISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man a local sheriff's office describes as a "frequent gambler" is accused of robbing a bank earlier this month. The Preble County Sheriff's Office said the LCNB bank branch in Lewisburg was robbed about 11:58 a.m. Dec. 2. The male suspect reportedly handed a note to the teller instructing her to hand of money or there would be another mass shooting.
dayton247now.com
Miami County Sheriff's Office warns of extra patrols over holiday weekends
MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the upcoming Christmas and New Year's holidays, the Miami County Sheriff's Office will be sending out more deputies. Early in December, more traffic enforcement began, and it will end in January 2023. The extra deputies will focus on highways with a high collision rate and highways where O.V.I. arrests are common.
