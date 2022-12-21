ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton247now.com

Two Miamisburg seniors sign for football

MIAMISBURG, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Two Miamisburg High School seniors will continue their football careers at Division I FBS schools. Jackson McGohan signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play at LSU, where he will major in mass communications and journalism. McGohan, who was an All-Ohio First Team selection in 2022, originally had a verbal commitment to Cincinnati, but had re-opened his recruitment due to multiple factors, including the Bearcats' coaching change. He felt LSU was the best fit for him, and will enroll early to take part in spring ball.
MIAMISBURG, OH
dayton247now.com

City, county agencies announce closings ahead of winter weather

Several agencies in the Miami Valley have announced closures ahead of the winter weather forecast for Thursday night and Friday. Clark County offices will be closed on Friday. However, Clark County Common Pleas Court will be holding some virtual court cases. Also, the county offices will be closed Monday for Christmas.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

New wooded home development slated for Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Amid continued need for housing in the growing Dayton region, a new home development is coming to Washington Township. Kentucky-based home builder Fischer Homes is working on a 22-home site, dubbed Paragon Farms. The community is aimed at a wide range of potential buyers from move-up to move-down.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
dayton247now.com

Phase 1 of major Dayton 'Flight Line' trail project calls for $1.8M

DAYTON , Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The first step of a project that would link hundreds of miles of bike and walking trails to the city’s center requires $1.9 million. The city of Dayton submitted a request to the Priority Development and Advocacy Committee (PDAC) for the design...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

'Run with Lily' held in honor of 17-year-old Lily Grace Clingner

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Fairborn community honored the life of 17-year-old Lily Grace Clingner on Wednesday, who was killed in a car accident on December 16. A "Run with Lily" was held at Community Park to honor Lily’s dedication to the Fairborn High School cross-country team. "At first,...
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton247now.com

CODE RED WEATHER: More brutally cold wind chills tomorrow

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- After a snow storm brought snow and strong winds Friday, more blowing and drifting snow is possible Saturday. Temperatures will stall in the single digits below zero overnight and winds very, very slowly diminish. Saturday morning will start with wind chills in the teens and twenties...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

OSHP reports 100+ jackknifed semis during winter storm; lieutenant struck along I-75

BOTKINS, Ohio (WKEF) -- An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured in a crash Friday morning while responding to another crash along I-75. An OSHP dispatcher said the crash happened near Botkins on I-75 southbound. The lieutenant was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released. The dispatcher said she was sore but otherwise OK. The others in the crashes at that time were also hospitalized, but expected to recover.
BOTKINS, OH
dayton247now.com

Police respond to a possible shooting in West Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police responded to a possible shooting near the intersection of Edison Street and North Orchard Avenue in Dayton. A dispatch sergeant said that the call was received about 12:21 p.m. Wednesday after a report of two males that had been fighting before shots were fired. It's...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

One dead after shooting on Clover Street in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person is dead after a shooting at 1026 Clover Street in Dayton on Wednesday afternoon. Dayton Police were dispatched to Clover Street on a shooting call on Wednesday afternoon. According to Dayton Police Lieutenant Jeff Thomas, once officers arrived, an individual came out of the...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Gov. DeWine appoints Joe Deters to Ohio Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that he is appointing Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Deters to the Ohio Supreme Court. Deters will fill the vacancy left by Justice Sharon Kennedy, who recently was elected as Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. “Joe...
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

CODE RED WEATHER: Snow has ended but strong winds and blowing/drifting likely all day

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A combination of accumulating snowfall, dangerous wind chills, and blowing snow will make travel and every day tasks especially difficult Friday. Arctic air moved into the area overnight dropping temperatures significantly. Temperatures as of Friday morning have plummeted to well below zero with wind chills near or below -40.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

'Frequent gambler' arrested in Preble County bank robbery case

LEWISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man a local sheriff's office describes as a "frequent gambler" is accused of robbing a bank earlier this month. The Preble County Sheriff's Office said the LCNB bank branch in Lewisburg was robbed about 11:58 a.m. Dec. 2. The male suspect reportedly handed a note to the teller instructing her to hand of money or there would be another mass shooting.
LEWISBURG, OH
dayton247now.com

Miami County Sheriff's Office warns of extra patrols over holiday weekends

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the upcoming Christmas and New Year's holidays, the Miami County Sheriff's Office will be sending out more deputies. Early in December, more traffic enforcement began, and it will end in January 2023. The extra deputies will focus on highways with a high collision rate and highways where O.V.I. arrests are common.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH

