Blacktown driver severs his own foot after not realising his car was on as he's flown to Westmead

By Duncan Murray For Australian Associated Press
 3 days ago

A pair of quick-thinking tradies have saved the life of a man who severed by his own car as he exited the still-running vehicle in Sydney 's west.

NSW Ambulance says paramedics responded to the accident on Thistle way, Blacktown at around 2pm on Wednesday with the Careflight Helicopter deployed to provide additional support.

The elderly man was transported to Westmead Hospital in Sydney's west and is in a serious, but stable condition.

'It appears the patient was trying to get out of his car and didn't realise the vehicle was still running,' NSW Ambulance Inspector Greg Marshall wrote in a statement.

'He has somehow knocked the vehicle back into gear and put his left foot on the accelerator, which caused the car to run over his right foot.'

Mr Marshall praised the heroics of two nearby tradies who sprung into action to help the seriously injured man.

'Luckily, there were two tradies who were in the street and managed to use their belt as a tourniquet,' Mr Marshall said.

'When we arrived, we then applied another two tourniquets. The actions of the tradies undoubtedly helped save the patient's life.'

