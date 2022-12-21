ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

MSNBC

Rep. Stacey Plaskett: Midterms taught us ‘we want this to remain a democracy’

After the January 6th Committee released their final report and transcripts of multiple testimonies, it became very clear that the Committee is placing blame at the feet of one man: Donald Trump. Former impeachment manager and DoJ vet Rep. Stacey Plaskett tells Ali “Trump has just used the Republican Party as the conveyor of what he wants to do.” He “used the frustration, the anger, this domestic hate … And harnessed it for his own good. His own purposes.”Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC

Congress is finally closing an election loophole Trump exploited

Congress spent its last few days before the holidays as so many other Americans have: frantically. It was Thursday afternoon, just shy of a potential Christmas Eve shutdown, that the Senate passed an omnibus spending bill to fund the federal government through the fall of 2023. The $1.7 trillion shopping...
New York Post

Three busloads of migrants dropped at Kamala Harris’ home on Christmas Eve

Three busloads of shivering migrants were dumped in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington D.C. residence on a frigid Christmas Eve, according to multiple reports. The buses, believed to be from Texas, dropped the asylum seekers off in 18-degree weather in front of the Naval Observatory, where Harris lives, late Saturday, according to 7News and CNN. The outlets said the migrants were seen wearing only T-shirts or light sweatshirts in the freezing temperatures. They were given blankets and put on another bus bound for a local church. Video shared by 7 News DC reporter Christian Flores showed the third bus of migrants draped...
MSNBC

The problem(s) with the Republicans’ ‘alternate’ Jan. 6 report

When the House created the Jan. 6 committee, Republican leaders were invited to recommend a slate to participate in the investigation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, however, had the final call on whether or not they qualified to serve on the select panel. That power proved important: House Minority Leader Kevin...
MSNBC

He Did It: Full Jan. 6 Report Scorches Trump "Crimes"

The January 6th Report drops with a roadmap for Trump charges and a push for The Department of Justice to indict the former president and his alleged coup plotters. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the 845 page report revealing the incriminating litany of bombshells against Trump, many of his aides and GOP operatives.Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC

House passes government funding bill, sending to Biden to sign

The House voted to finalize a massive $1.7 trillion government funding bill, sending it to President Joe Biden to sign. The package contains a major boost to military spending and nearly $45 billion in assistance to Ukraine.Dec. 23, 2022.
MSNBC

January 6 Committee report shows Trump knew he lost 2020 election

Alex Wagner shares highlights from the January 6 Committee's final report that show Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but continued to stoke every doubt and conspiracy theory he could find to avoid admitting that fact to his supporters. Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC

President Zelenskyy delivers historic address to Congress

In his first trip outside Ukraine since Russia invaded almost a year ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with Congress for the survival of his people and warned that only a combination of “Ukrainian courage and American resolve” can defend global democracy. The Morning Joe panel discusses Zelenskyy's historic address to Congress.Dec. 22, 2022.
MSNBC

List of Team Trump insiders who took the Fifth keeps growing

When it comes to members of Donald Trump’s inner circle, the list of figures who’ve taken the Fifth is not short. It was just two months ago, for example, that The New York Times reported on Kash Patel asserting his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to avoid answering Justice Department questions about the former president’s classified documents scandal.
MSNBC

Coup Bombshells Put Heat On Garland To Indict Trump, Says MSNBC's Melber

The January 6th Report drops with a blueprint for The Department of Justice on how to indict former president Trump and the alleged coup plotters. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber walks through the January 6th Committee’s exhaustive, meticulous mountain of evidence and how close they came to pulling off a coup that would have “ended democracy and the rule of law as we know it.” Melber says it’s time for Garland to weigh that evidence without fear or favor to the people involved. Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC

Hutchinson description of Trump team pressure opens another avenue for criminal inquiry

Barb McQuade, former U.S. attorney, and Kyle Cheney, senior legal affairs reporter for Politico, talk with Alex Wagner about the legal implications of what Cassidy Hutchinson describes in her testimony to the January 6th Committee as pressure from Donald Trump's team to give misleading testimony to the committee. Dec. 23, 2022.
MSNBC

Judge Luttig: Jan. 6 criminal referrals ‘immensely consequential’ for Trump

“The January 6 committee’s investigations, findings, and referrals are immensely consequential for the former president,” says former federal appeals court judge Michael Luttig. “Its report and recommendations are entitled to great weight, deserving of great weight, and it can be expected they will carry great weight with the attorney general."Dec. 23, 2022.
MSNBC

Trump team's inability to remember anything from Jan. 6 strains credulity

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about the frequency with which Donald Trump associates told January 6 Committee interviewers that they couldn't recall details surrounding the events of January 6, and how Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony about being coached to claim she couldn't remember things makes these other answers suspect. Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC

Who at the IRS dropped the ball on Donald Trump's taxes?

Alex Wagner points out the ease with which Americans can find tax returns for President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden because the IRS conducted presidential audits with them, and looks at who was in charge of the IRS during the Trump administration. Dec. 23, 2022.
MSNBC

To defy Trump world, transcript shows Cassidy Hutchinson draw courage from history

Alex Wagner looks at newly released transcripts of Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony to the January 6th Committee and her description of finding inspiration in Watergate scandal figure Alexander Butterfield to find the courage to defy the manipulations Trump's acolytes were trying to force on her.Dec. 23, 2022.

