SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Clayton Tune connected with Nathaniel Dell for a 12-yard touchdown with 20 seconds remaining, and Houston rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat Louisiana-Lafayette 23-16 in the Independence Bowl. The TD pass was Tune’s third of the game and 40th of the season, tying him with Western Kentucky’s Austin Reed for the most in the nation. Before the winning throw, he completed a 41-yard pass to KeSean Carter on third-and-30 to move Houston into Ragin’ Cajuns territory. The Cougars never led until that late touchdown as Tune heated up amid unseasonably cold temperatures in northwest Louisiana. It was 25 degrees at kickoff, with a wind chill of 12 degrees.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO