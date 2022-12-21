ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Goldman Sachs warns of cuts amid fears over job review process

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon signaled he’s sharpening the ax again on Tuesday — and the bank’s yearly performance review ritual is rattling employees even further, The Post has learned. The hard-charging boss — who said Tuesday he may slim down the “footprint of the organization” — has stressed-out workers griping about Goldman’s “Strategic Resource Assessment.” Now the buckets are “you are great, you are average, or you stink,” one source told The Post. “The firm changes the review structure so frequently it’s hard to keep up,” the source added. “It’s like they can’t figure out how to get it right internally.” However, a...
Reuters

Lazard CEO warns of more Wall Street layoffs

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks will adjust to a more sluggish economic environment by laying off staff even as they compete to retain and recruit top talent, Kenneth Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N), told investors at a conference on Wednesday.
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
New York Post

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon to reportedly halve partners’ bonus pool

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon seems to have put the firm’s esteemed partners on his “naughty list” this year. The Wall Street tycoon will shrink the bonus pool for the roughly 400 partners by as much as half, according to a report. While the decision won’t be finalized until the end of the year, the move to cut back on compensation is part of Solomon’s larger effort to boost shareholder returns as Wall Street profits slump, Semafor reported Friday. The Goldman partners — who will receive bonuses at the beginning of the new year — typically receive compensation in line with the prestigious...
msn.com

The Dow industrials are on the verge of a ‘golden cross,’ even as BlackRock predicts recession like no other

Despite worries about inflation and an impending recession, there is at least one sign that some bullish market technical analysts might latch onto. An upbeat golden cross appears to be forming in the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than nine months after a bearish death cross formed back in March, as the hawkish agenda of the Federal Reserve shattered bullishness on Wall Street.
BBC

Bank Morgan Stanley to cut 1,600 jobs

Bank Morgan Stanley is cutting about 1,600 jobs or roughly 2% of its global workforce, joining other big banks in making reductions as the economy slows. The news comes after chief executive James Gorman warned that the bank would see "modest" job losses. He cast the downsizing as a predictable...
msn.com

'A Lot Of People Are Saying Apple's Finished,' Says Cramer: The Bull, Bear Case For The Stock

Apple, Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) was sliding lower Thursday in tandem with the S&P 500, which was declining after initial jobless claims came in lower than expected. Initial jobless claims came in at 216,000, up from 214,000 the week prior but well below the 222,000 estimate. The data indicates the Federal Reserve’s policy isn’t slowing the economy as effectively as many traders and investors hoped.

