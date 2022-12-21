Read full article on original website
CNBC
Jim Cramer says not to fear bearish economic talk from bank CEOs – there's no 'financial apocalypse'
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors that they should take gloomy economic commentary from bank executives with a grain of salt. "Don't panic the next time you hear one of these bank CEOs say something terrifying — they don't know the impact of their words," he said, adding, "Sure, we've got plenty of problems, but they're not financial apocalypse problems."
Goldman Sachs warns of cuts amid fears over job review process
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon signaled he’s sharpening the ax again on Tuesday — and the bank’s yearly performance review ritual is rattling employees even further, The Post has learned. The hard-charging boss — who said Tuesday he may slim down the “footprint of the organization” — has stressed-out workers griping about Goldman’s “Strategic Resource Assessment.” Now the buckets are “you are great, you are average, or you stink,” one source told The Post. “The firm changes the review structure so frequently it’s hard to keep up,” the source added. “It’s like they can’t figure out how to get it right internally.” However, a...
Tesla to freeze hiring, lay off employees next quarter - Electrek
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Another wave of layoffs are coming at electric-car maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) in the next quarter, news website Electrek reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.
Lazard CEO warns of more Wall Street layoffs
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks will adjust to a more sluggish economic environment by laying off staff even as they compete to retain and recruit top talent, Kenneth Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N), told investors at a conference on Wednesday.
msn.com
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
Three major Wall Street banks expect the S&P 500 to tank over 20% at some point next year. US stocks face a recession, cuts to earnings outlooks and liquidity risks as the Fed hikes rates. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank say about what could drag...
A soaring US dollar will force the Fed to pivot away from its interest rate hikes, but that won't be enough to prevent an earnings recession, Morgan Stanley says
Global US dollar liquidity is now in the "danger zone where bad stuff happens," Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said.
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon to reportedly halve partners’ bonus pool
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon seems to have put the firm’s esteemed partners on his “naughty list” this year. The Wall Street tycoon will shrink the bonus pool for the roughly 400 partners by as much as half, according to a report. While the decision won’t be finalized until the end of the year, the move to cut back on compensation is part of Solomon’s larger effort to boost shareholder returns as Wall Street profits slump, Semafor reported Friday. The Goldman partners — who will receive bonuses at the beginning of the new year — typically receive compensation in line with the prestigious...
S&P 500 sees 5th straight decline as recession fears weigh on US stocks
The S&P 500 notched its fifth consecutive losing session, and the Nasdaq Composite marked a fourth straight loss. Major banks are sounding the alarm on recession worries and potentially sharp losses in 2023. A slump in Chinese trade in November underscored global recession fears. US stocks largely finished in the...
msn.com
The Dow industrials are on the verge of a ‘golden cross,’ even as BlackRock predicts recession like no other
Despite worries about inflation and an impending recession, there is at least one sign that some bullish market technical analysts might latch onto. An upbeat golden cross appears to be forming in the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than nine months after a bearish death cross formed back in March, as the hawkish agenda of the Federal Reserve shattered bullishness on Wall Street.
Cannabis giant Curaleaf just laid off over 200 employees as the industry's downturn deepens
"I don't like having to deliver this news, and we haven't reached this decision easily," Curaleaf CEO Matt Darin said in an email obtained by Insider.
BBC
Bank Morgan Stanley to cut 1,600 jobs
Bank Morgan Stanley is cutting about 1,600 jobs or roughly 2% of its global workforce, joining other big banks in making reductions as the economy slows. The news comes after chief executive James Gorman warned that the bank would see "modest" job losses. He cast the downsizing as a predictable...
CNBC
‘There is a slowdown happening’ – Wells Fargo, BofA CEOs point to cooling consumer amid Fed hikes
After two years of pandemic-fueled, double-digit growth in Bank of America card volume, "the rate of growth is slowing," CEO Brian Moynihan said. While retail payments surged 11% so far this year to nearly $4 trillion, that increase obscures a slowdown that began in recent weeks: November spending rose just 5%, he said.
Goldman Sachs plans to cut bonuses for senior employees - report
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group's (GS.N) bonus pool for senior employees is expected to shrink by as much as half, news platform Semafor reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Xiaomi layoffs: Thousands of tech jobs cut as China's unemployment crisis deepens
Xiaomi, one of the world's largest smartphone makers, has begun layoffs in China at a time when the world's second largest economy is grappling with an enormous unemployment crisis.
S&P 500 could plunge 20% in coming months as recession hits, BofA warns
Bank of America analysts said on Monday that the S&P 500 could tumble another 20% from current levels in coming months if the U.S. enters a recession.
Digiday
msn.com
'A Lot Of People Are Saying Apple's Finished,' Says Cramer: The Bull, Bear Case For The Stock
Apple, Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) was sliding lower Thursday in tandem with the S&P 500, which was declining after initial jobless claims came in lower than expected. Initial jobless claims came in at 216,000, up from 214,000 the week prior but well below the 222,000 estimate. The data indicates the Federal Reserve’s policy isn’t slowing the economy as effectively as many traders and investors hoped.
