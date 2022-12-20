Read full article on original website
Singer West Love is coming to Vicksburg Dec. 30
Music artist West Love will be in Vicksburg on Dec. 30. 2022 at The Hut. West Love, a native of Valdosta, Georgia, found her ability to sing at a young age and eventually began to perform with “The 478 Band.”. Opening for artists like Pokey Bear, Tucka, Bobby Rush,...
Missy Gators grabbed a 62-59 win over Northwest Rankin on Friday
Vicksburg High School girl’s basketball team defeated Northwest Rankin 62-59 on Thursday. Janiah Caples led with 21 points and four rebounds while Layla Carter put up 17 along with seven rebounds. Ja’Na Colenburg added 14 on the board and Jelisa Tyler scored five while grabbing nine rebounds. Kalia Bland scored two points and Rodrianna Hall contributed three points.
The Mississippi Symphony Orchestra presents “Mozart by Candlelight” Jan. 14
The Mississippi Symphony Orchestra’s annual “Mozart by Candlelight” concert returns January 14, 7:30 p.m. at Belhaven University Center for the Arts, bringing mid-winter’s warmth, candlelit charm and the greatest hits of an unparalleled musical genius. The much-anticipated evening has charmed Mississippi music fans for more than...
Stamps takes a job with the XFL
Vicksburg native Chris Stamps has taken a job with the Orlando Guardians of the XFL as a defensive assistant. Stamps, who spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant for the University of Buffalo, made the announcement on Twitter earlier this week. Stamps played college football at Mississippi State, Northwest...
FOIA request paints a timeline of events leading up to Bay St. Louis shooting
A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by WLBT has uncovered more details surrounding the events that led to the death of two Bay St. Louis police officers and their shooter, Vicksburg native Amy Brogdon Anderson. From what the FOIA request uncovered, a timeline of events was established. Dec. 13,...
Officer bitten by dog while responding to a shooting on Hall Road
A Vicksburg Police Officer was bit by a dog on Friday night while responding to a call of a shooting. While responding to a shooting call on Hall Road, an officer radioed in that he had been bitten. One male was transported to the Vicksburg Police Department and a narcotics...
