Some Columbia residents go outside in freezing temperatures
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some people did decide to brave the cold temperatures today. ABC 17 News even saw a few people in Columbia on bicycles earlier this evening. A few stores closed for weather, but some grocery stores and other kinds of shopping stayed open for the day. Grocery stores like Hy-Vee still had about 25- The post Some Columbia residents go outside in freezing temperatures appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Warming centers, overnight shelters available in Columbia, Jefferson City
Columbia and Jefferson City have partnered with local shelters to offer a safe place for those who need to stay warm during the extreme cold. The post Warming centers, overnight shelters available in Columbia, Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES MISSOURIANS TO DROP OFF USED CHRISTMAS TREES
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites Missourians to drop off their live Christmas trees to be used for habitat improvement around central Missouri. MDC will accept trees at the Central Regional Office any time of day through the end of January. To donate your tree (real trees only), please...
kjluradio.com
Schools, city offices close due to weather
Several schools, city offices and other buildings will be closed today due to the impending winter storm. Lincoln University, the University of Missouri and Columbia College staff members will all be working remotely today. The Southern Boone School District, Cole County R-5 in Eugene, and Hallsville Schools are taking a snow day today. Jefferson City Public School students are already on break for the holidays.
KMOV
Free rides for Missourians this New Years Eve
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Free rides are being offered to Missourians this New Year’s Eve through a partnership with Breakthru Beverage Missouri and Absolute Vodka, and Lyft. The program will run in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield and will be accessible 2 p.m. Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. Jan. 1.
Columbia Missourian
Cold sets in for holiday weekend
Columbia felt the effects of its first winter storm Thursday, and preparations for a colder but less snowy weekend were already in motion. As of Thursday afternoon, all priority roads in Columbia were in “passable condition,” meaning they can be driven on by a vehicle going well under the speed limits while using caution, the Columbia Public Works Department wrote in a news release.
How the Dangerous Winter Storm Will Impact Missouri & Illinois
As winter begins, brace yourself for an incoming dangerous winter storm that will impact Missouri and Illinois with big winds, cold and some snow. I'm going to avoid the more sensational predictions I've seen from some weather outlets about how much snow could fall over the next couple days in both Missouri and Illinois. Yes, we'll see some snow, but the National Weather Service is much more concerned with wind chill and cold temperatures than precipitation at this point.
abc17news.com
Early morning apartment fire at Russellville Senior Housing
RUSSELLVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A fire broke out Saturday morning destroying four apartments just west of Jefferson City in Russellville. The Russellville Lohman Fire Protection District along with Cole County Fire and Cole County EMS all responded to the call in the 12000 block of Jefferson Street around 3:00 a.m. for a fully involved structure fire. Officials spotted one building containing four units fully involved upon their arrival.
kjluradio.com
Road conditions rapidly deteriorating along I-44
The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of moderate to heavy snowfall is apporaching the I-44 corridor. As of 11:00 a.m., drivers in Lebanon are reporting reduced visibility and near white-out condtions are possible. Dangerous wind chills are also setting in. In Jefferson City, it feels like seven...
Fire damages three apartments in Jefferson City
A fire at a Jefferson City apartment complex damaged three units Friday night. The post Fire damages three apartments in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
54 Inches of Snow – Remembering Missouri’s Record Winter of 1978
44 years later, I still remember the winter of 1978 in Missouri. From the beginning of winter in 1977 until spring of 1978, the Show Me State would break records that still remain to this day. Over 54 inches of snow and record cold were just the beginning of the story.
939theeagle.com
Winter storm warning for all of mid-Missouri continues
A cold front is currently moving through mid-Missouri, ahead of the winter storm that’s on its way to Columbia and Jefferson City. A winter storm warning will be in effect from 6 this (Thursday) morning through midnight, and a wind chill warning will be in effect from 3 pm today through noon on Saturday.
abc17news.com
Columbia apartment complex had history of smoke detector problems
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia apartment complex where two children died in a fire last week had a history of problems with smoke detectors. And records don't show that the unit where the fire happened had been recently inspected. An early morning fire on Dec. 14 killed 4-year-old Ta'niyah Pate...
suntimesnews.com
Coulterville, Illinois man among 19 New Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers
JEFFERSON CITY – Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 19 troopers, including Jordan A. Koester of Coulterville, Illinois, graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy Thursday. Koester was one of four graduates honored during the graduation. He received the Firearms Award.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man gets probation for robbing restaurant at gunpoint
A Columbia man pleads down in an armed robbery case. Jameson Harris, 26, pleaded guilty at his pre-trial hearing this week to one count of stealing. Boone County Judge Joshua Devine sentenced Harris to two years unsupervised probation. Harris had originally been charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
kjluradio.com
Shuttered hospitals in Fulton, Mexico sold again, new owner not granted an operating license
Two shuttered hospitals in Fulton and Mexico change hands once again but may never re-open. Platinum Health bought the Callaway Community Hospital and Audrain Community Hospital in April, after Noble Health announced that it was shutting the two facilities down to become financially viable. Although Noble Health had said they hoped to reopen, all 175 employees at both facilities were later furloughed.
Power slowly coming back to Ameren customers in Camden County; power is back for Cole County customers
Editor's note: The numbers in this story will change as more residents' power is either restored or more outages are reported. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) There has been a power outage reported for Ameren Missouri customers in Camden County on Thursday night. Many people are still affected by the outage in Camden County. Cole County The post Power slowly coming back to Ameren customers in Camden County; power is back for Cole County customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
JCMO drug bust
A Vichy man faces drug charges in Cole County. 31 – year old Jordan Sherman was arrested at a Dix Road home this week. Officers say they seized almost 150 – Fentanyl pills and a gun at the home.
KOMU
Sheriff: Jefferson City man found with $3,000 worth of fentanyl
JEFFERSON CITY − A Jefferson City man is in custody after authorities said they found $3,000 worth of fentanyl during a narcotics search warrant. The Cole County Sheriff’s Department and MUSTANG Drug Task Force executed the search Tuesday night in the 200 block of Dix Road in Jefferson City.
kjluradio.com
Man charged with double homicide at downtown bar in Jefferson City denied bond
A Kansas City man accused of fatally shooting two people inside a Jefferson City bar last month is denied bond once again. Damien Davis, 35, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He’s accused of shooting and killing Skylar Smock, 26, and Corey Thames, 43, both of Jefferson City, during a fight at J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub on E. High Street on November 26.
