NORTH PORT, Florida — Robert "Bob" C. Abbott, 86, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2022, surrounded by his family. Born on December 11, 1936, in Concord, New Hampshire, he was the son of Carl H. and Flossie E. Abbott. After graduating from Penacook High School, Bob had two fulfilling careers. He served on the Laconia Police Department, retiring as Captain in 1978. During that time he attended the FBI Academy, Babson Institute and Northwestern University. He spent 25 years at Lakes Region General Hospital as director of several departments.

LACONIA, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO