Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Executive Council approves State School sale in 3-2 vote
CONCORD — After decades of unsuccessful sale attempts by the state, a revived effort to sell the Laconia State School property came to fruition Wednesday with a 3-2 Executive Council vote to approve a purchase and sale agreement with Legacy at Laconia, LLC. The sale marks the closing of...
laconiadailysun.com
US Marshals seeking Belknap County fugitive, considered armed and dangerous
The U.S. Marshals — New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force is requesting public assistance to locate Belknap County fugitive Paul Elijah Tasker Jr. Tasker, 45, wanted on criminal threatening and firearms charges, is considered armed and dangerous. Tasker is a white male, 6'2", 210 pounds, with hazel eyes and...
laconiadailysun.com
No injuries in Gilford house fire Tuesday night
GILFORD — Calls about a man on fire in front of a home brought Gilford and Laconia fire departments to a structure fire at 25 Breton Road Tuesday night. Police and firefighters arrived to find a house on fire, but no burn victim. Services from Meredith, Belmont, Alton, Tilton-Northfield, Center Harbor, Franklin, Sanbornton and Gilmanton provided assistance.
laconiadailysun.com
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 119 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Thursday. Three people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
laconiadailysun.com
laconiadailysun.com
Future of St. Joseph Church remains uncertain
LACONIA — In August 2019, community activists formed a circle around St. Joseph Church downtown to plead that it not be demolished. That December, after months of organizing, they learned they had succeeded: the proposed sale had been terminated and the demolition delayed. Though nearly two years have passed...
laconiadailysun.com
Vineyard Church, Navigating Recovery team up to provide for those in need
LACONIA — For decades, Pastor Richard “Dick” AuCoin operated a food pantry first out of his basement. Now the pantry is run out of Lakes Region Vineyard Church in Lakeport. This year, the church partnered with Navigating Recovery to provide essential items to the city's unhoused population. On Thursday, volunteers assembled at the church to pick up the donated items and deliver them to their new owners.
laconiadailysun.com
Howard Young Jr., 86
TILTON — Howard Young Jr., aka Budge, 86, passed away Wednesday, December 14, at Concord Hospital-Laconia. Howard was born February 13, 1936, in Bath, NH, to Howard A. Young and Francise Young (Whitehead), author of "September Hills." Howard attended school in Lisbon, and maintained straight A's. Upon turning 18,...
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford Community Church welcomes new director of children and youth programs
GILFORD — Gilford Community Church recently named Amber McLane as their new director of children and youth programs. For McLane, her interest in the position at GCC reflects a lifelong association with the church. “Currently, we have four generations that link our family to this church,” she said. “My...
laconiadailysun.com
Robert C. Abbott, 86
NORTH PORT, Florida — Robert "Bob" C. Abbott, 86, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2022, surrounded by his family. Born on December 11, 1936, in Concord, New Hampshire, he was the son of Carl H. and Flossie E. Abbott. After graduating from Penacook High School, Bob had two fulfilling careers. He served on the Laconia Police Department, retiring as Captain in 1978. During that time he attended the FBI Academy, Babson Institute and Northwestern University. He spent 25 years at Lakes Region General Hospital as director of several departments.
laconiadailysun.com
Patricia Baker, 93
Patricia Gross Baker, a New Hampshire native, died peacefully at the Merrimack County Nursing Home on December 17, 2022, at the age of 93. She was born in Concord, New Hampshire, daughter of Lida (Howard) Gross and Paul L. Gross. She lived most of her life on Kearsarge Mountain, Wilmot, New Hampshire.
Comments / 0