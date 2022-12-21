Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in New Hampshire
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in New Hampshire using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
NHPR
Sununu shoots for national status, but State House challenges loom
When Gov. Chris Sununu sat down recently for a podcast interview with DC-based news outlet Politico, he stressed his approach to leading New Hampshire requires a rigor few possess. “I’m a governor, I’m 24/7,” Sununu said. “My phone is on. You have a flood, you have a disaster, you have...
manchesterinklink.com
Sununu makes out-of-state ad buys
CONCORD, N.H. – In what may be a prelude to a 2024 Presidential run, this week a political committee supporting New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu took out Facebook ads in the early presidential primary nomination states of Iowa and South Carolina. Sununu was re-elected to his fourth term as...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 9 new deaths related to COVID-19 over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19 over this past week. There have now been 2,850 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic, according to New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. Active COVId-19 cases...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly timeline: Track when windy conditions end
VIDEO: New Hampshire has already seen some incredibly strong gusts. See when the winds lessen in this video.
newsnationnow.com
New Hampshire politicians show opponents can be civil
(NewsNation) — In Rochester, New Hampshire, a race for a seat in the State House of Representatives is headed for a runoff after the candidates finished in a tie. But you won’t see them mudslinging. Candidates Chuck Grassie and David Walker are maintaining a friendly relationship in the...
New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
Gov.-elect Healey says she won’t claim exemption to public records laws
Healey also committed to supporting legislation that would cut back at exemptions claimed by the Legislature and Supreme Judicial Court. Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey may become the first governor in over two decades to open the executive branch up to public records requests, marking a huge step towards increased transparency in the state government.
Residents face winter heating bills, but the new state emergency assistance program has yet to open
A new program is meant to provide additional assistance to Granite Staters as energy rates for home heat and power are soaring. But with the heating season underway, the program has not yet opened and is not yet providing payments to residents in the state who aren’t covered by permanent heat assistance programs. That’s prompted […] The post Residents face winter heating bills, but the new state emergency assistance program has yet to open appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WMUR.com
Who makes the best Chinese food in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're in the mood for tasty Chinese food. Maybe some orange chicken or kung pao shrimp. Definitely some dumplings. But where can you find the best Chinese food in New...
Study: New England forests could capture 488M more tons of carbon
A new study indicates that New England has a unique opportunity to tackle climate change by focusing in part on the region’s many forests. The post Study: New England forests could capture 488M more tons of carbon appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Keller @ Large: Governor Baker warns of rising taxes
BOSTON - "What's the toughest decision you made over the last eight years?" we asked outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker when he sat down with us in the WBZ-TV studios for an exit interview. "I would argue every decision that we made during the COVID pandemic was enormously difficult," he replied. It hasn't been a milk run for Baker, and while he exits next month as one of the nation's most popular governors, his performance hasn't always been flawless. But one consistent theme of the Baker years has been resistance to new broad-based taxes. And Baker views the just-passed "Millionaire'sTax" as...
How Often Do You Use New Hampshire and Massachusetts Most Used Curse Word?
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
NHPR
As winter settles in New Hampshire, unhoused look for warm places to stay
As the state braces for intense rain and wind this weekend, housing rights organizers are helping the unhoused get ready for the coldest time of year. The National Coalition for the Homeless says that the winter season is when the unhoused are particularly vulnerable, as 700 people who experience or are at risk of homelessness die from hypothermia each year in the United States.
WMUR.com
More than 100,000 customers without power in New Hampshire as storm pushes through
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Tens of thousands of customers in New Hampshire lost power Friday as a very strong storm slammed into New Hampshire one day before Christmas Eve. Numerous trees and power lines were reported down across the state. >> See updated power outage maps. “Utility crews are certainly...
WMUR.com
Homeland security, utility companies prepare for winter storm in New Hampshire days before Christmas
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The plans have been prepped and thestorm is here. Crews from homeland security, utilities and the department of transportation are giving up their holidays to keep the lights on for New Hampshire families through the storm. “This is a much different storm than we saw last,...
laconiadailysun.com
Home Values in New Hampshire Soared During the Pandemic
The housing market has been red hot during the pandemic, with home prices hitting record highs up until a few months ago. More recently, surging mortgage rates have put some pressure on the housing market, slowing the climb in housing prices. That could be good news for buyers, though home prices remain considerably higher than they were in 2019 after surging in the two years since.
NHPR
In another effort to shut down Bow coal plant, activists stop train in Massachusetts
A group of climate change activists stopped a train bringing coal to New Hampshire for more than three hours in Westford, Mass., Thursday. The effort was part of the No Coal No Gas campaign, which aims to shut down New England’s last running coal-fired power plant in Bow and end the burning of fossil fuels.
manchesterinklink.com
NH Housing greenlights 6 multifamily housing projects in Concord, Nashua, Hillsborough and Rochester
BEDFORD, NH – Financing for six multifamily housing developments in Concord, Hillsborough, Nashua and Rochester was recently approved by the New Hampshire Housing Board of Directors. Once constructed, these 341 units will help meet the critical need for affordable rental housing for our state’s workforce and other residents.
25 New Hampshire Towns That Would Be Perfect for a Christmas Movie
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. New England defines the look and feel of the Christmas season, especially after a fresh coat of snow. Nothing against the warm weather states, lookin' at you California and Florida, but Christmas just doesn't hit the same when you are rocking shorts and a t-shirt along with your Santa hat.
