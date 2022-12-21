ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 1

Related
NHPR

Sununu shoots for national status, but State House challenges loom

When Gov. Chris Sununu sat down recently for a podcast interview with DC-based news outlet Politico, he stressed his approach to leading New Hampshire requires a rigor few possess. “I’m a governor, I’m 24/7,” Sununu said. “My phone is on. You have a flood, you have a disaster, you have...
IOWA STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Sununu makes out-of-state ad buys

CONCORD, N.H. – In what may be a prelude to a 2024 Presidential run, this week a political committee supporting New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu took out Facebook ads in the early presidential primary nomination states of Iowa and South Carolina. Sununu was re-elected to his fourth term as...
CONCORD, NH
newsnationnow.com

New Hampshire politicians show opponents can be civil

(NewsNation) — In Rochester, New Hampshire, a race for a seat in the State House of Representatives is headed for a runoff after the candidates finished in a tie. But you won’t see them mudslinging. Candidates Chuck Grassie and David Walker are maintaining a friendly relationship in the...
ROCHESTER, NH
The Center Square

New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail

(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
NASHUA, NH
New Hampshire Bulletin

Residents face winter heating bills, but the new state emergency assistance program has yet to open

A new program is meant to provide additional assistance to Granite Staters as energy rates for home heat and power are soaring. But with the heating season underway, the program has not yet opened and is not yet providing payments to residents in the state who aren’t covered by permanent heat assistance programs. That’s prompted […] The post Residents face winter heating bills, but the new state emergency assistance program has yet to open appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Who makes the best Chinese food in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're in the mood for tasty Chinese food. Maybe some orange chicken or kung pao shrimp. Definitely some dumplings. But where can you find the best Chinese food in New...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Governor Baker warns of rising taxes

BOSTON - "What's the toughest decision you made over the last eight years?" we asked outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker when he sat down with us in the WBZ-TV studios for an exit interview. "I would argue every decision that we made during the COVID pandemic was enormously difficult," he replied. It hasn't been a milk run for Baker, and while he exits next month as one of the nation's most popular governors, his performance hasn't always been flawless. But one consistent theme of the Baker years has been resistance to new broad-based taxes. And Baker views the just-passed "Millionaire'sTax" as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NHPR

As winter settles in New Hampshire, unhoused look for warm places to stay

As the state braces for intense rain and wind this weekend, housing rights organizers are helping the unhoused get ready for the coldest time of year. The National Coalition for the Homeless says that the winter season is when the unhoused are particularly vulnerable, as 700 people who experience or are at risk of homelessness die from hypothermia each year in the United States.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Home Values in New Hampshire Soared During the Pandemic

The housing market has been red hot during the pandemic, with home prices hitting record highs up until a few months ago. More recently, surging mortgage rates have put some pressure on the housing market, slowing the climb in housing prices. That could be good news for buyers, though home prices remain considerably higher than they were in 2019 after surging in the two years since.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Seacoast Current

25 New Hampshire Towns That Would Be Perfect for a Christmas Movie

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. New England defines the look and feel of the Christmas season, especially after a fresh coat of snow. Nothing against the warm weather states, lookin' at you California and Florida, but Christmas just doesn't hit the same when you are rocking shorts and a t-shirt along with your Santa hat.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy