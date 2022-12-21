Read full article on original website
Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm
Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store
The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location
After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
hudsonvalleypress.com
City of Newburgh’s Annual Tree Lighting is Growing
NEWBURGH – Everywhere you looked, there seemed to be joy last Tuesday night at the Corner of Broadway and Grand Street in the City of Newburgh. Whether it was a local Councilman distributing candy to excited children, a Department of Public Works employee explaining the details of the authentic, handcrafted sleigh he helped construct, Church at the Bridge members handing out hot chocolate to warm up guests amidst the chilly temperatures, or people dancing and swaying to the ensemble of holiday carols filling the outdoor airwaves, community members were being pleasantly overcome by the imminent holiday spirit.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Storm floods streets and buildings in Village of Saugerties (photos)
Saugerties police today witnessed flooding on Light House Drive and Ferry Street in the Village of Saugerties. Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra provided these dramatic photographs of streets and buildings being overrun with flood water.
News 12 gets sneak peek tour of Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino in Newburgh
The facility will have 1,200 slots and electronic games, such as blackjack, baccarat, craps and roulette.
warwickadvertiser.com
What’s afoot in the Village of Warwick
Gains are ahead in some realms, challenges lingering in others for the Village of Warwick, as described by Mayor Michael Newhard, with 2022 nearing conclusion and the Comprehensive Plan revision approved. Warwick is on the verge of Climate Smart Community certification, likely to be awarded in February, he said, and the Village would be the only municipality in Orange County with that certification.
hudsonvalleyone.com
“Anti-capitalist community space” and cafe opens in Kingston area
The tiny Kingston hamlet of Wilbur, where the bottom of Wilbur Avenue hits Abeel Street, has a deep history as an industrial port on the Rondout Creek. Catskills bluestone, Rosendale cement and bricks from Hudson River claybanks were once loaded onto barges here, for transport to growing cities up and down the Hudson Valley.
‘Horrific Crash:’ Dump Truck Crashes Into SUV In Hudson Valley
First responders rushed to the scene near a local airport after an SUV collided with a dump truck carrying gravel. On Wednesday, first responders rushed to the scene of what's described as a horrific crash in Orange County, New York. Rockland Video was on the scene and tells Hudson Valley...
Boulder falls down mountain into northbound lane of Route 9W in Rockland County
No one was injured, and the state Department of Transportation helped to move it out of the way.
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Busy Highway In Pouring Rain In Westchester
A man was killed after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a busy Westchester County highway in the midst of a powerful pre-Christmas storm, police said. The accident happened on Friday, Dec. 23, around 2:45 a.m., when a Honda Pilot struck a man attempting to cross the southbound Saw Mil…
hudsonvalleyone.com
Who has the best soup in Ulster County?
Long gone are the warm summer days of refreshing lite fair, dining al fresco, and enjoying summer nights. ’Tis the cold-weather season when hearty, heavy comfort meals that warm our bodies and souls. These cold winter days bring back nostalgic memories of playing in the snow and coming inside...
rocklanddaily.com
Upcoming Service Area Changes on the Thruway
The NYS Thruway Authority released a travel advisory regarding upcoming changes at select service areas. As part of a modernization project, 11 New York State Thruway service areas will be redeveloped starting Sunday, January 1, 2023. The $450 million project is funded by a public-private partnership and does not use toll or state dollars.
hudsonvalleypress.com
City Of Newburgh & PBA Announce Contract Deal
NEWBURGH – City Manager Todd Venning and City of Newburgh PBA President Ricardo Rivera announced a groundbreaking 5-year contract agreement that makes an historic investment in public safety and implements new management practices that will permanently transform the City of Newburgh Police Department. “The City of Newburgh PBA is...
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston to look at rental licensing program
KINGSTON — The city is to take a look at establishing a new licensing system for rental landlords. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Council approved a motion from Sydenham District Coun. Conny Glenn to direct staff to look at the potential of a licensing system for landlords renting property in Sydenham and Kingscourt-Rideau districts.
Mayor Adams’ whereabouts unknown as NYC experiences severe weather and flooding
First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo at the podium briefing New Yorkers on the city's handling of the winter storm. Grillo stepped in for Mayor Eric Adams, who was not available. The mayor is expected to return on Saturday, according to a spokesperson. [ more › ]
Police: Paramedic struck by drunk driver in Orange County dies
Officials say Pablo Colector, of White Plains, drove drunk and hit Sillins as she crossed traffic to get to the employee parking lot in Newburgh. It was the end of her shift at work.
Grants help folks in dire financial straits when vehicle costs pile up
Little did this Sullivan County mother of two realize she was about to have a run-in with a four-legged wrecking ball. Her everyday drive turned into chaos when, seemingly from out of nowhere, a disoriented deer collided with the woman’s car. There was no time to avoid the animal, and the impact caused more than $5,000 worth of damage to her vehicle.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie police going to high tech cameras to protect public
POUGHKEEPSIE – Using a grant from Dutchess County and city funds, the police department has signed a contract with a technology company to install license plate readers in various city locations. The common council was briefed on the initiative by City of Poughkeepsie Police Captain Rich Wilson Monday evening.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Paramedic struck by drunk driver and dies in Newburgh, city withholds information
NEWBURGH – A female paramedic with the Ambulnz service was struck while crossing the four-lane road of Robinson Avenue in the City of Newburgh last Friday, December 16 at 6:18 in the evening by an alleged drunk driver and the city never issued any news release about it. The woman died from her injuries on this Wednesday and still no word from the city administration that prohibits the police or fire departments, or any other agency in city government, from releasing information or talking to the media.
