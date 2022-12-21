ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm

Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store

The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location

After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

City of Newburgh’s Annual Tree Lighting is Growing

NEWBURGH – Everywhere you looked, there seemed to be joy last Tuesday night at the Corner of Broadway and Grand Street in the City of Newburgh. Whether it was a local Councilman distributing candy to excited children, a Department of Public Works employee explaining the details of the authentic, handcrafted sleigh he helped construct, Church at the Bridge members handing out hot chocolate to warm up guests amidst the chilly temperatures, or people dancing and swaying to the ensemble of holiday carols filling the outdoor airwaves, community members were being pleasantly overcome by the imminent holiday spirit.
NEWBURGH, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

What’s afoot in the Village of Warwick

Gains are ahead in some realms, challenges lingering in others for the Village of Warwick, as described by Mayor Michael Newhard, with 2022 nearing conclusion and the Comprehensive Plan revision approved. Warwick is on the verge of Climate Smart Community certification, likely to be awarded in February, he said, and the Village would be the only municipality in Orange County with that certification.
WARWICK, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

“Anti-capitalist community space” and cafe opens in Kingston area

The tiny Kingston hamlet of Wilbur, where the bottom of Wilbur Avenue hits Abeel Street, has a deep history as an industrial port on the Rondout Creek. Catskills bluestone, Rosendale cement and bricks from Hudson River claybanks were once loaded onto barges here, for transport to growing cities up and down the Hudson Valley.
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Who has the best soup in Ulster County?

Long gone are the warm summer days of refreshing lite fair, dining al fresco, and enjoying summer nights. ’Tis the cold-weather season when hearty, heavy comfort meals that warm our bodies and souls. These cold winter days bring back nostalgic memories of playing in the snow and coming inside...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Upcoming Service Area Changes on the Thruway

The NYS Thruway Authority released a travel advisory regarding upcoming changes at select service areas. As part of a modernization project, 11 New York State Thruway service areas will be redeveloped starting Sunday, January 1, 2023. The $450 million project is funded by a public-private partnership and does not use toll or state dollars.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

City Of Newburgh & PBA Announce Contract Deal

NEWBURGH – City Manager Todd Venning and City of Newburgh PBA President Ricardo Rivera announced a groundbreaking 5-year contract agreement that makes an historic investment in public safety and implements new management practices that will permanently transform the City of Newburgh Police Department. “The City of Newburgh PBA is...
NEWBURGH, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston to look at rental licensing program

KINGSTON — The city is to take a look at establishing a new licensing system for rental landlords. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Council approved a motion from Sydenham District Coun. Conny Glenn to direct staff to look at the potential of a licensing system for landlords renting property in Sydenham and Kingscourt-Rideau districts.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie police going to high tech cameras to protect public

POUGHKEEPSIE – Using a grant from Dutchess County and city funds, the police department has signed a contract with a technology company to install license plate readers in various city locations. The common council was briefed on the initiative by City of Poughkeepsie Police Captain Rich Wilson Monday evening.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Paramedic struck by drunk driver and dies in Newburgh, city withholds information

NEWBURGH – A female paramedic with the Ambulnz service was struck while crossing the four-lane road of Robinson Avenue in the City of Newburgh last Friday, December 16 at 6:18 in the evening by an alleged drunk driver and the city never issued any news release about it. The woman died from her injuries on this Wednesday and still no word from the city administration that prohibits the police or fire departments, or any other agency in city government, from releasing information or talking to the media.
NEWBURGH, NY

