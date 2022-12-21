ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, NY

Record-Herald

Lemaster signs with Kentucky Wildcats

It’s been an amazing journey so far for Washington High School senior Tanner Lemaster and another chapter in his story is about to unfold. Lemaster took another step toward his future on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, the National Letter of Intent Signing Day, signing to commit to play college football at the University of Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

4-Star Linebacker Jayvant Brown Commits to Kentucky

Kentucky football has its first surprise of the Early Signing Period.  Jayvant Brown — a 4-star linebacker out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida — has announced his commitment to the Wildcats:  Brown is the No. 397 overall player in the 2023 class, the No. 30 LB and No. 74 ...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Thousands lose power across central Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives

A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown Police Department arrests, interrogates ‘Jack Frost’

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police have captured the man accused of causing frost, ice, snow and freezing cold across Kentucky…Jack Frost himself!. Frost is under interrogation at the moment, and police say they’ve offered him a deal for early release — if he leaves town after Christmas.
GEORGETOWN, KY
bereadylexington.com

Missing Person Alert for Lexington Woman

UPDATE #2: Doris Lunce has NOT been located. A person matching her description was taken to a shelter and identified. The found person is NOT Doris Lunce. UPDATE: Doris Lunce has been located safe and sound. She has returned to the shelter. The Lexington Fire Department and Emergency Management have...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Firefighters battle early morning blaze

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Fire Department responded to a house fire around 4:30 Friday morning. Firefighters say two people were inside the home but made it out safely. The home was damaged by heat and smoke. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
CORBIN, KY
wbontv.com

Manhunt ends with suspect in custody

A manhunt has ended tonight in Madison County with the apprehension of Russell M. Masters (AKA Mark Masters) age 52 of Richmond. Mr. Masters was being sought by local law enforcement for Attempted Murder, Fleeing and Evading Police, and Wanton Endangerment. The charges stem from the shooting incident on McWhorter Court around 3:30 yesterday in Richmond.
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

I-75 reopens in Laurel County after semi turns over

An early-morning accident in Laurel County shut down multiple northbound lanes near exit 41. I-75 reopens in Laurel County after semi turns over. An early-morning accident in Laurel County shut down multiple northbound lanes near exit 41. Dec. 22: Too much coffee, NFL Sunday Ticket, and …. Here are five...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

1 killed, 5 injured in Powell County house fire

One person has been killed and five others injured, including three juveniles, stemming from a weekend residential fire in Powell County. On Sunday, Dec. 18, the Kentucky State Police say Post 8 at Morehead received a call for assistance from the Powell County Dispatch Center regarding a fatal residential fire, which had taken place at 9750 Winchester Road in the Clay City community.
POWELL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

VIDEO: Lexington business owner jumps through window to chase away burglars

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man from Ukraine jumped through a window to scare off would-be burglars from his business. Police say officers responded early Thursday morning to Smart Point in the 1000 block of Industry Road for a report of criminal mischief. When officers arrived, they learned that potentially two suspects broke into the business.
LEXINGTON, KY

