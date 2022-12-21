Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchLocal GuyWhite Plains, NY
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Local GuyKingston, NY
Popular New Jersey restaurant chain opens another location in the Garden StateKristen WaltersMahwah, NJ
White Plains Holiday Market December 9th to 18thBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Related
Mark Stoops: Kentucky 'Hit a Home Run' by Landing Devin Leary in the Transfer Portal
As hectic as the month of December is in the college football world, Kentucky and Mark Stoops — in his words — "hit all areas of need" via the transfer portal and the recruiting trail. The Early Signing Period is coming to a close, and the Wildcats have officially added 23 new faces to the ...
John Calipari Says It Has ‘Become Harder to Play at’ Kentucky
The Wildcats’ coach weighed in on the state of the program.
Record-Herald
Lemaster signs with Kentucky Wildcats
It’s been an amazing journey so far for Washington High School senior Tanner Lemaster and another chapter in his story is about to unfold. Lemaster took another step toward his future on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, the National Letter of Intent Signing Day, signing to commit to play college football at the University of Kentucky.
aseaofblue.com
Florida A&M coach thought UK was more effective without Sahvir Wheeler in the game
The Kentucky Wildcats got back in the win column on Wednesday night as they defeated Florida A&M 88-68 in Rupp Arena. It was a huge night for Cason Wallace as he poured in 27 points, 9 assists, 4 steals, and was 5/6 from three. Down the stretch of the second...
4-Star Linebacker Jayvant Brown Commits to Kentucky
Kentucky football has its first surprise of the Early Signing Period. Jayvant Brown — a 4-star linebacker out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida — has announced his commitment to the Wildcats: Brown is the No. 397 overall player in the 2023 class, the No. 30 LB and No. 74 ...
WKYT 27
Over 41,000 Kentucky homes without power according to Governor Beshear
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 41,000 Kentucky homes are without power, according to Governor Beshear. Most of downtown Lexington is without power. We are also aware of an outage in Richmond. We cannot confirm that the outages are weather-related at this time. This story is developing.
wymt.com
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
wdrb.com
'Stay off the roads' | Gov. Beshear sends strong message about bitter cold gripping the state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear set a strong message Friday morning about the bitter cold weather gripping the commonwealth. "Stay inside. Stay off the roads," he said at a 10 a.m. news conference from Frankfort. "The last-minute shopping is not worth it if it would cost you your life."
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
WTVQ
Georgetown Police Department arrests, interrogates ‘Jack Frost’
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police have captured the man accused of causing frost, ice, snow and freezing cold across Kentucky…Jack Frost himself!. Frost is under interrogation at the moment, and police say they’ve offered him a deal for early release — if he leaves town after Christmas.
bereadylexington.com
Missing Person Alert for Lexington Woman
UPDATE #2: Doris Lunce has NOT been located. A person matching her description was taken to a shelter and identified. The found person is NOT Doris Lunce. UPDATE: Doris Lunce has been located safe and sound. She has returned to the shelter. The Lexington Fire Department and Emergency Management have...
wymt.com
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
wymt.com
Firefighters battle early morning blaze
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Fire Department responded to a house fire around 4:30 Friday morning. Firefighters say two people were inside the home but made it out safely. The home was damaged by heat and smoke. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
wbontv.com
Manhunt ends with suspect in custody
A manhunt has ended tonight in Madison County with the apprehension of Russell M. Masters (AKA Mark Masters) age 52 of Richmond. Mr. Masters was being sought by local law enforcement for Attempted Murder, Fleeing and Evading Police, and Wanton Endangerment. The charges stem from the shooting incident on McWhorter Court around 3:30 yesterday in Richmond.
fox56news.com
I-75 reopens in Laurel County after semi turns over
An early-morning accident in Laurel County shut down multiple northbound lanes near exit 41. I-75 reopens in Laurel County after semi turns over. An early-morning accident in Laurel County shut down multiple northbound lanes near exit 41. Dec. 22: Too much coffee, NFL Sunday Ticket, and …. Here are five...
WKYT 27
Lexington officials say plans are in place as snow, arctic air blow in
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington city officials say plans are in place as snow and arctic air blow in. Thursday afternoon, Streets and Roads Department workers started their 24-hour shifts to keep the roads safe. The city is asking if you see anyone who looks like they may be living...
WKYT 27
UPDATE: Lexington police say man found dead in car was found Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update on the story of the man who was found dead in his car in Lexington. The Catholic Action Center reported on its Facebook page that a man was found dead in his car Friday morning. The post says the man chose to live in his car instead of going to a shelter.
harlanenterprise.net
1 killed, 5 injured in Powell County house fire
One person has been killed and five others injured, including three juveniles, stemming from a weekend residential fire in Powell County. On Sunday, Dec. 18, the Kentucky State Police say Post 8 at Morehead received a call for assistance from the Powell County Dispatch Center regarding a fatal residential fire, which had taken place at 9750 Winchester Road in the Clay City community.
WKYT 27
VIDEO: Lexington business owner jumps through window to chase away burglars
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man from Ukraine jumped through a window to scare off would-be burglars from his business. Police say officers responded early Thursday morning to Smart Point in the 1000 block of Industry Road for a report of criminal mischief. When officers arrived, they learned that potentially two suspects broke into the business.
Comments / 0