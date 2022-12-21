ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

hudsonvalleypress.com

PK High School Student Serves On National Council

POUGHKEEPSIE – The goal is improved police relations. Before being chosen as part of a pilot program to help improve the relationship between police and young people, Poughkeepsie High School junior Tahleeya Raphael might never have approached a police officer. “It was fear of the police for me and...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Teacher Put On Home Assignment For Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With Student In Bronxville

A teacher in Westchester County is facing consequences for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student. The teacher, who works at a school in the Bronxville Union Free School District, was placed on home assignment after the inappropriate communications with a student were discovered, Bronxville Superintendent Roy Montesano confirmed on Thursday, Dec. 22.
BRONXVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

First-Prize Take 5 Ticket Sold In Town Of Florida

Two first-prize-winning Take 5 lottery tickets valued at more than $18,000 were sold at New York stores. New York Lottery announced that two people won Take 5 prizes valued at $18,679.50 from the drawing on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 21. One of the winning tickets was sold on Long...
KINGS PARK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm

Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Sports Radio 940

Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to

Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
DANBURY, CT
talkofthesound.com

Two Alarm Fire in New Rochelle with Flames Through the Roof

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 23, 2022) — New Rochelle firefighters responded about 9:00 am to a structure fire at 65 Forest Avenue. By the time firefighters arrived there was fire through the roof. A second alarm called by command. All residents self-evacuated from the house. Developing…
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

“Anti-capitalist community space” and cafe opens in Kingston area

The tiny Kingston hamlet of Wilbur, where the bottom of Wilbur Avenue hits Abeel Street, has a deep history as an industrial port on the Rondout Creek. Catskills bluestone, Rosendale cement and bricks from Hudson River claybanks were once loaded onto barges here, for transport to growing cities up and down the Hudson Valley.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location

After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Who has the best soup in Ulster County?

Long gone are the warm summer days of refreshing lite fair, dining al fresco, and enjoying summer nights. ’Tis the cold-weather season when hearty, heavy comfort meals that warm our bodies and souls. These cold winter days bring back nostalgic memories of playing in the snow and coming inside...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Newburgh Area Transit Routes Will Have Free Rides

NEWBURGH – Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) joined City of Newburgh and Orange County officials on Thursday to announce the kickoff of a new free bus fare program along Newburgh Area Transit routes, including paratransit services. Skoufis secured $67,500 in the state budget to fund the pilot program, which will run through approximately March 31, 2023.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Treacherous Flooding Conditions Expected in Ulster County, NY

Dangerous conditions are expected all day and residents should be mindful while driving. The weather this season has been completely all over the place, one day it's 70 degrees and the next we're getting a storm and it's freezing. However, the weather today could cause some serious flooding conditions and one city in the Hudson Valley has already put up a warning about it.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

