Newburgh, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

Helping the homeless in New Paltz

Now, old hippies, like myself, have seen thousands of newcomers arrive here: tourists, weekenders, relocated city folks, much more racial and ethnic diversity, several Afghan refugee families and one homeless man. The Good Book says: “When a stranger sojourns with you in your land, you shall not do him wrong....
NEW PALTZ, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Who has the best soup in Ulster County?

Long gone are the warm summer days of refreshing lite fair, dining al fresco, and enjoying summer nights. ’Tis the cold-weather season when hearty, heavy comfort meals that warm our bodies and souls. These cold winter days bring back nostalgic memories of playing in the snow and coming inside...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Former city councilwoman announces candidacy

NEWBURGH – Former Newburgh City Councilwoman Gay Lee wants to get back into politics to be part of the conversation about the community’s many problems. Lee, a Democrat who holds a doctorate in social work, wants to address the city’s concerns and how they impact its residents.
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

“Anti-capitalist community space” and cafe opens in Kingston area

The tiny Kingston hamlet of Wilbur, where the bottom of Wilbur Avenue hits Abeel Street, has a deep history as an industrial port on the Rondout Creek. Catskills bluestone, Rosendale cement and bricks from Hudson River claybanks were once loaded onto barges here, for transport to growing cities up and down the Hudson Valley.
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

City Of Newburgh & PBA Announce Contract Deal

NEWBURGH – City Manager Todd Venning and City of Newburgh PBA President Ricardo Rivera announced a groundbreaking 5-year contract agreement that makes an historic investment in public safety and implements new management practices that will permanently transform the City of Newburgh Police Department. “The City of Newburgh PBA is...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store

The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location

After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm

Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

New York's first casino in a shopping mall set to open in Orange County

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- As casino gaming is expanding in New York, retail malls are struggling.Now, those two trends have merged in the Orange County town of Newburgh.On Wednesday, CBS2 visited the soon-to-open, first-ever casino inside a New York shopping mall.A flock of seagulls outnumbered cars at the Newburgh Mall, where Sears just closed and many storefronts are empty.But in the old Bon-Ton department store space, Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino is about to open its doors."It kind of went downhill. It was almost ready to fold, the mall," casino employee Renee Goldman said.Goldman is a Newburgh area native who remembers the...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Neuhaus weighs in on Central Hudson billing debacle

GOSHEN – Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus has his own idea on how to solve the massive overbilling for utility usage by Central Hudson Gas and Electric Corporation. The State Public Service Commission, last week, issued a scathing report on the debacle. Neuhaus said the solution is easy. “I...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Newburgh Area Transit Routes Will Have Free Rides

NEWBURGH – Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) joined City of Newburgh and Orange County officials on Thursday to announce the kickoff of a new free bus fare program along Newburgh Area Transit routes, including paratransit services. Skoufis secured $67,500 in the state budget to fund the pilot program, which will run through approximately March 31, 2023.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State issues report to redevelop Downstate Correctional Facility

ALBANY – The State Prison Redevelopment Commission has issued a 140- page report on state plans to market and redevelop all of the prisons it has closed in recent years. Among them is Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, a former maximum-security prison that served as a reception center for new inmates the prison system.
FISHKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Treacherous Flooding Conditions Expected in Ulster County, NY

Dangerous conditions are expected all day and residents should be mindful while driving. The weather this season has been completely all over the place, one day it's 70 degrees and the next we're getting a storm and it's freezing. However, the weather today could cause some serious flooding conditions and one city in the Hudson Valley has already put up a warning about it.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

