hudsonvalleyone.com
Helping the homeless in New Paltz
Now, old hippies, like myself, have seen thousands of newcomers arrive here: tourists, weekenders, relocated city folks, much more racial and ethnic diversity, several Afghan refugee families and one homeless man. The Good Book says: “When a stranger sojourns with you in your land, you shall not do him wrong....
hudsonvalleyone.com
Who has the best soup in Ulster County?
Long gone are the warm summer days of refreshing lite fair, dining al fresco, and enjoying summer nights. ’Tis the cold-weather season when hearty, heavy comfort meals that warm our bodies and souls. These cold winter days bring back nostalgic memories of playing in the snow and coming inside...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Former city councilwoman announces candidacy
NEWBURGH – Former Newburgh City Councilwoman Gay Lee wants to get back into politics to be part of the conversation about the community’s many problems. Lee, a Democrat who holds a doctorate in social work, wants to address the city’s concerns and how they impact its residents.
hudsonvalleyone.com
“Anti-capitalist community space” and cafe opens in Kingston area
The tiny Kingston hamlet of Wilbur, where the bottom of Wilbur Avenue hits Abeel Street, has a deep history as an industrial port on the Rondout Creek. Catskills bluestone, Rosendale cement and bricks from Hudson River claybanks were once loaded onto barges here, for transport to growing cities up and down the Hudson Valley.
Thousands Raised To Help Cheerleading Team In Westchester Compete In National Championship
A community is pulling together to help give a Westchester County cheerleading team the opportunity of a lifetime. Thousands of dollars have been raised for the Mount Vernon High School Cheerleading team, which has qualified to compete in the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship …
hudsonvalleypress.com
City Of Newburgh & PBA Announce Contract Deal
NEWBURGH – City Manager Todd Venning and City of Newburgh PBA President Ricardo Rivera announced a groundbreaking 5-year contract agreement that makes an historic investment in public safety and implements new management practices that will permanently transform the City of Newburgh Police Department. “The City of Newburgh PBA is...
Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store
The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
Popular Dunkin' Reopens In Hudson Valley After Remodeling
This story has been updated.A popular Dunkin' Donuts location in the Hudson Valley has reopened following extensive remodeling for more than a month. The Dunkin', located in Putnam County at 3115 Route 22 in Patterson, has been closed since Wednesday, Nov. 16 for remodeling work. However, the …
‘Best Player’ In Newburgh, New York History Signs With Big Ten College
The "best football player" in Newburgh history, a "generational talent" is heading to a major college football conference. On Wednesday, Newburgh Free Academy Senior Deondre Johnson signed a letter of intent to play Division 1 football. Newburgh Football Star Signs With Big 10 School. On National Signing Day for Division...
News 12 gets sneak peek tour of Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino in Newburgh
The facility will have 1,200 slots and electronic games, such as blackjack, baccarat, craps and roulette.
Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location
After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm
Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
New York's first casino in a shopping mall set to open in Orange County
NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- As casino gaming is expanding in New York, retail malls are struggling.Now, those two trends have merged in the Orange County town of Newburgh.On Wednesday, CBS2 visited the soon-to-open, first-ever casino inside a New York shopping mall.A flock of seagulls outnumbered cars at the Newburgh Mall, where Sears just closed and many storefronts are empty.But in the old Bon-Ton department store space, Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino is about to open its doors."It kind of went downhill. It was almost ready to fold, the mall," casino employee Renee Goldman said.Goldman is a Newburgh area native who remembers the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Neuhaus weighs in on Central Hudson billing debacle
GOSHEN – Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus has his own idea on how to solve the massive overbilling for utility usage by Central Hudson Gas and Electric Corporation. The State Public Service Commission, last week, issued a scathing report on the debacle. Neuhaus said the solution is easy. “I...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Newburgh Area Transit Routes Will Have Free Rides
NEWBURGH – Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) joined City of Newburgh and Orange County officials on Thursday to announce the kickoff of a new free bus fare program along Newburgh Area Transit routes, including paratransit services. Skoufis secured $67,500 in the state budget to fund the pilot program, which will run through approximately March 31, 2023.
Mid-Hudson News Network
State issues report to redevelop Downstate Correctional Facility
ALBANY – The State Prison Redevelopment Commission has issued a 140- page report on state plans to market and redevelop all of the prisons it has closed in recent years. Among them is Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, a former maximum-security prison that served as a reception center for new inmates the prison system.
Treacherous Flooding Conditions Expected in Ulster County, NY
Dangerous conditions are expected all day and residents should be mindful while driving. The weather this season has been completely all over the place, one day it's 70 degrees and the next we're getting a storm and it's freezing. However, the weather today could cause some serious flooding conditions and one city in the Hudson Valley has already put up a warning about it.
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
‘Horrific Crash:’ Dump Truck Crashes Into SUV In Hudson Valley
First responders rushed to the scene near a local airport after an SUV collided with a dump truck carrying gravel. On Wednesday, first responders rushed to the scene of what's described as a horrific crash in Orange County, New York. Rockland Video was on the scene and tells Hudson Valley...
