Mid-Hudson News Network
Eachus squeaks by with Assembly win
GOSHEN – Democratic Assembly candidate Chris Eachus has been declared the winner in the State Assembly’s 99th District race defeating Republican Katherine Luciani by only eight votes. The district represents several Orange County towns and Stony Point in Rockland County. The tight race was decided only just last...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Yvonne Flowers declares candidacy to become Poughkeepsie’s next elected mayor (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Democratic City of Poughkeepsie 5th Ward Councilwoman Yvonne Flowers officially launched her campaign to be the next elected mayor of the city. Current Mayor Rob Rolison is leaving office a year early after being elected to the State Senate. City Administrator Marc Nelson, also a registered Democrat, will become the mayor on January 1, 2023, filling Rolison’s unexpired term. Nelson has recently hinted that he will also seek the Democratic nomination to run in 2023, setting the stage for a primary battle. City voters will head to the polls in November 2023 to elect their next mayor.
Rockland GOP chairman throws hat into ring to lead state Republican Party
In an interview with Senior Reporter Tara Rosenblum, Lawrence Garvey touted a string of GOP political victories in Democratic-leaning Rockland since he's been chair and says he'd like to replicate that success statewide.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Former city councilwoman announces candidacy
NEWBURGH – Former Newburgh City Councilwoman Gay Lee wants to get back into politics to be part of the conversation about the community’s many problems. Lee, a Democrat who holds a doctorate in social work, wants to address the city’s concerns and how they impact its residents.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson Valley property owners association over apparent state violation of rent control TRO
KINGSTON – The Hudson Valley Property Owners Association, a coalition of Hudson Valley property owners advocating for business interests and community welfare, has alerted the judge of the apparent violation by the state Division of Housing & Community Renewal of a November 22, 2022 temporary restraining order that prevented the City of Kingston’s rent control guidelines from taking effect and enjoined the agency from taking certain actions.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties schedules hearings to address wood burning law
Many Saugerties residents, particularly those in the more rural parts of the town, burn firewood for winter heating or just for exercise,” Supervisor Fred Costello said at the Saugerties Town Board meeting of December 14. The existing law has some areas that are vague, and could possibly land a homeowner in trouble or cause him or her to not burn firewood because of this vagueness. The Town Board is planning to make the law more specific, to ensure that people can burn firewood and it will frame it in a way that will not have a negative impact.”
'Beyond Grateful': Foundation Pays Off Mortgage Of Late Westchester County Sergeant
As the family of a fallen police sergeant in Westchester County prepares to face their first holiday season without him, an organization is giving them quite a generous gift. Earlier Report - Help A Hero: Community Raises Thousands For Family Of Late Westchester County SergeantThe Tunne…
Mid-Hudson News Network
State issues report to redevelop Downstate Correctional Facility
ALBANY – The State Prison Redevelopment Commission has issued a 140- page report on state plans to market and redevelop all of the prisons it has closed in recent years. Among them is Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, a former maximum-security prison that served as a reception center for new inmates the prison system.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Neuhaus weighs in on Central Hudson billing debacle
GOSHEN – Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus has his own idea on how to solve the massive overbilling for utility usage by Central Hudson Gas and Electric Corporation. The State Public Service Commission, last week, issued a scathing report on the debacle. Neuhaus said the solution is easy. “I...
theexaminernews.com
Crisis Stabilization Center to be Created in Putnam County
Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell has decided to use a portion of the funds the county received from the federal American Rescue Package to create a Crisis Stabilization Center. Odell said the center, given a $2.5 million startup, would bring many services together under one roof and be the home...
Can You Say the Name of this Columbia County NY Town Correctly?
There is a small town in Columbia County New York where everyone seems to have a different pronunciation for. Which one is correct and which ones seem to be wrong? To be honest it all depends on who you speak to and if they 'grew up there' or not. The...
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston to look at rental licensing program
KINGSTON — The city is to take a look at establishing a new licensing system for rental landlords. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Council approved a motion from Sydenham District Coun. Conny Glenn to direct staff to look at the potential of a licensing system for landlords renting property in Sydenham and Kingscourt-Rideau districts.
New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
hudsonvalleypress.com
City Of Newburgh & PBA Announce Contract Deal
NEWBURGH – City Manager Todd Venning and City of Newburgh PBA President Ricardo Rivera announced a groundbreaking 5-year contract agreement that makes an historic investment in public safety and implements new management practices that will permanently transform the City of Newburgh Police Department. “The City of Newburgh PBA is...
New state law expands definition of rape
Sen. James Skoufis (D) held a news conference today in Newburgh to announce the new felony of aggravated sex abuse in the third degree.
warwickadvertiser.com
What’s afoot in the Village of Warwick
Gains are ahead in some realms, challenges lingering in others for the Village of Warwick, as described by Mayor Michael Newhard, with 2022 nearing conclusion and the Comprehensive Plan revision approved. Warwick is on the verge of Climate Smart Community certification, likely to be awarded in February, he said, and the Village would be the only municipality in Orange County with that certification.
Animal Shelter Closing in Westchester County
Located in Westchester County is the city of Mount. Vernon. Last week a surprise announcement came that took residents by complete surprise. It was announced that the Mount Vernon Center For Animal Care will be closing its doors. The shocking news has stirred up quite the reaction in a short amount of time.
Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm
Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
Putnam County government offices closed Friday
All Putnam County government offices, with the exception of essential services, are closed Friday.
Treacherous Flooding Conditions Expected in Ulster County, NY
Dangerous conditions are expected all day and residents should be mindful while driving. The weather this season has been completely all over the place, one day it's 70 degrees and the next we're getting a storm and it's freezing. However, the weather today could cause some serious flooding conditions and one city in the Hudson Valley has already put up a warning about it.
