Newburgh, NY

NJ.com

Greg Schiano: Rutgers among programs ‘fighting off’ NIL poachers to keep players

Multiple college football coaches, from Washington State’s Jake Dickert and UTSA’s Jeff Traylor to North Carolina’s Mack Brown and Pittsburgh’s Pat Narduzzi, have acknowledged in the past week that other programs have attempted to poach their players, reaching out and attempting to entice them into entering the transfer portal and heading to their school with name, image and likeness (NIL) packages.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

President of Fairleigh Dickinson University to step down

Christopher Capuano, president of Fairleigh Dickinson University since 2016, will be stepping down at the end of the year, the university announced Wednesday. Michael Avaltroni, the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, will become the interim president in January. Robert J. Zatta, chair of the board of trustees,...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Newark

If you're looking for some of the best pizza in Newark, look no further than these three great locations. Explore these top-notch eateries and find out which one fits your taste buds!
NEWARK, NJ
24hip-hop.com

Teflonfrm1200 Taking Over Jersey With His Drill Rap

Teflonfrm1200 is a Drill/Rap musician hailing from Hillside, New Jersey. He makes his own take of Jersey drill music that inspires others to not switch up their sound and to stick with what they got. His music is distinctive and different from other artists, and it makes the listener stay tuned in and hyped. He has released many singles which have gained thousands of streams on Spotify alone, and continues to make the best quality music possible.
HILLSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

University Hospital in Newark announces new president, CEO

University Hospital, the state’s sole public medical center, announced on Thursday that Ed Jimenez will be its next president and CEO. The Newark hospital’s board voted unanimously at a special virtual meeting held Thursday morning. Jimenez, who is Latino, was born and raised in New Jersey. He previously...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

UCC, City of Newark Served Up Holiday Cheer To 250 Youth At 'Shop With a Hero' Event

(NEWARK, NJ) -- United Community Corporation (UCC) and the City of Newark made over 200 local children’s spirits merry and bright just in time for the holidays at this year’s annual “Shop With a Hero” event. The program, held on Saturday at the Robert Treat Hotel in downtown Newark, provided each child with a $100 gift card to then go on a shopping spree in downtown Newark with a local hero.
NEWARK, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in Manchester Avenue shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on Manchester Avenue on Thursday night. The victim, 21, was struck by gunfire on Manchester and Crosby avenues at around 9:40 p.m. Police were called to North 3rd and Jefferson streets on report of a shooting at the time. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment.
PATERSON, NJ
westmilfordmessenger.com

Route 23 North closed because of accident

Route 23 North from Butler to West Milford was closed Friday morning, Dec. 23 because of an accident, the township’s Office of Emergency Management said in an alert. Utility wires were down, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.
WEST MILFORD, NJ

