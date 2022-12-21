Teflonfrm1200 is a Drill/Rap musician hailing from Hillside, New Jersey. He makes his own take of Jersey drill music that inspires others to not switch up their sound and to stick with what they got. His music is distinctive and different from other artists, and it makes the listener stay tuned in and hyped. He has released many singles which have gained thousands of streams on Spotify alone, and continues to make the best quality music possible.

HILLSIDE, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO