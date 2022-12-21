Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Local GuyKingston, NY
Popular New Jersey restaurant chain opens another location in the Garden StateKristen WaltersMahwah, NJ
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Related
Wrestling: Newark East Side stays unbeaten with win over Newark Collegiate
Newark East Side rolled to a 47-24 road dual win over Newark Collegiate, in Newark. The win improved East Side to 4-0 on the season. East Side recorded pins in four of its 10 victories. Jose K Martinez (132), Orlin Solorzano (144), Marcelo Gripi (157), and Ben Doumbia all gave...
Signing Day at Iona Prep, Newburgh Free Academy
Wednesday was an early National Signing Day for high school athletes in the Hudson Valley.
WATCH: Irvington football sees special senior core sign with Power 5 programs
Wednesday marked the finish line for one of the best senior classes in Irvington football history. The group will see defensive backs Adon Shuler and Nasir Addison play at Notre Dame and Kentucky, respectfully, while wide receiver/defensive lineman Famah Toure is set to take the field at Rutgers in 2023, and he isn’t the first Toure to do so.
Lincoln High School’s defensive end Jalil Smith signs with Syracuse University
It was early Signing Day for high school football players, with some of the biggest stars from New York City locking in their college decisions.
Greg Schiano: Rutgers among programs ‘fighting off’ NIL poachers to keep players
Multiple college football coaches, from Washington State’s Jake Dickert and UTSA’s Jeff Traylor to North Carolina’s Mack Brown and Pittsburgh’s Pat Narduzzi, have acknowledged in the past week that other programs have attempted to poach their players, reaching out and attempting to entice them into entering the transfer portal and heading to their school with name, image and likeness (NIL) packages.
Beloved New Windsor athlete dies after battle with cancer
Jett Diaz’s obituary says he passed away surrounded by family and that “Jett was known for his unique laugh and infectious smile. He had a way of finding the humor in everything and always looking on the bright side.”
‘The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace’ movie filming in Newark with Chiwetel Ejiofor
In the bestselling 2014 book “The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace,” Jeff Hobbs tells the story of Peace, his Yale roommate who died after being fatally shot in Newark when he was 30. Peace, an exceptional student, studied molecular biochemistry and biophysics at Yale. He was...
President of Fairleigh Dickinson University to step down
Christopher Capuano, president of Fairleigh Dickinson University since 2016, will be stepping down at the end of the year, the university announced Wednesday. Michael Avaltroni, the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, will become the interim president in January. Robert J. Zatta, chair of the board of trustees,...
3 Great Pizza Places In Newark
If you're looking for some of the best pizza in Newark, look no further than these three great locations. Explore these top-notch eateries and find out which one fits your taste buds!
jerseydigs.com
Corporations are Gobbling Up Newark Homes, Making Homeownership More Difficult: Rutgers Study
The day Patricia Hobbs got the keys to her new house in Newark, she reflected on being the first in her family to be a homeowner. “I wanted to break generational curses,” Hobbes said, “I wanted to be different — and I am.”. Hobbs, one of...
24hip-hop.com
Teflonfrm1200 Taking Over Jersey With His Drill Rap
Teflonfrm1200 is a Drill/Rap musician hailing from Hillside, New Jersey. He makes his own take of Jersey drill music that inspires others to not switch up their sound and to stick with what they got. His music is distinctive and different from other artists, and it makes the listener stay tuned in and hyped. He has released many singles which have gained thousands of streams on Spotify alone, and continues to make the best quality music possible.
'Homicide’ star and other benefactors to help save NJ's ‘Freed Slave House’
Andre Braugher, star of "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," stepped in along with community members in Montclair, New Jersey amid fears they’d lost the home once owned by James Howe, who'd been enslaved and then manumitted by the township's founding family. [ more › ]
University Hospital in Newark announces new president, CEO
University Hospital, the state’s sole public medical center, announced on Thursday that Ed Jimenez will be its next president and CEO. The Newark hospital’s board voted unanimously at a special virtual meeting held Thursday morning. Jimenez, who is Latino, was born and raised in New Jersey. He previously...
Did Portnoy Just Settle Nellie's-Kinchley's Pizza Rivalry?
Four years after sampling the pizza at Kinchley's Tavern in Ramsey, Dave Portnoy stopped by its rival, Nellie's Place in Waldwick.The Barstool Sports CEO gave the pizza at Kinchley's a 7.5 when he came to town in 2018.So, what's Portnoy's verdict on Nellie's?He gave the pie a 7.9. No, scratch that,…
UCC, City of Newark Served Up Holiday Cheer To 250 Youth At 'Shop With a Hero' Event
(NEWARK, NJ) -- United Community Corporation (UCC) and the City of Newark made over 200 local children’s spirits merry and bright just in time for the holidays at this year’s annual “Shop With a Hero” event. The program, held on Saturday at the Robert Treat Hotel in downtown Newark, provided each child with a $100 gift card to then go on a shopping spree in downtown Newark with a local hero.
Paterson man hurt in Manchester Avenue shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on Manchester Avenue on Thursday night. The victim, 21, was struck by gunfire on Manchester and Crosby avenues at around 9:40 p.m. Police were called to North 3rd and Jefferson streets on report of a shooting at the time. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment.
westmilfordmessenger.com
Route 23 North closed because of accident
Route 23 North from Butler to West Milford was closed Friday morning, Dec. 23 because of an accident, the township’s Office of Emergency Management said in an alert. Utility wires were down, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.
Route 22 Overnight Lane Closures, Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex County
Road closures on Rt 22 continue for a paving and resurfacing project.Photo byMorristown Minute. Route 22 will see nightly lane closures this week, and going forward, for guide rail work in Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex County. The work is part of an ongoing resurfacing project nearing completion.
Boulder falls down mountain into northbound lane of Route 9W in Rockland County
No one was injured, and the state Department of Transportation helped to move it out of the way.
Any new leads? 5 years since Newark, NJ mother went missing
NEWARK — Dec. 22 marks five years since the disappearance of Venika Williams. The Newark mother was last seen in the area of Dewey Street in 2017, and police believe she was headed to Jersey City. Authorities say Venika, 30, is 5 feet 3 inches and 140 pounds. According...
Comments / 0