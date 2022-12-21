Read full article on original website
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Local GuyKingston, NY
Popular New Jersey restaurant chain opens another location in the Garden StateKristen WaltersMahwah, NJ
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Popular Dunkin' Reopens In Hudson Valley After Remodeling
This story has been updated.A popular Dunkin' Donuts location in the Hudson Valley has reopened following extensive remodeling for more than a month. The Dunkin', located in Putnam County at 3115 Route 22 in Patterson, has been closed since Wednesday, Nov. 16 for remodeling work. However, the …
hudsonvalleyone.com
Helping the homeless in New Paltz
Now, old hippies, like myself, have seen thousands of newcomers arrive here: tourists, weekenders, relocated city folks, much more racial and ethnic diversity, several Afghan refugee families and one homeless man. The Good Book says: “When a stranger sojourns with you in your land, you shall not do him wrong....
Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location
After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
hudsonvalleypress.com
City of Newburgh’s Annual Tree Lighting is Growing
NEWBURGH – Everywhere you looked, there seemed to be joy last Tuesday night at the Corner of Broadway and Grand Street in the City of Newburgh. Whether it was a local Councilman distributing candy to excited children, a Department of Public Works employee explaining the details of the authentic, handcrafted sleigh he helped construct, Church at the Bridge members handing out hot chocolate to warm up guests amidst the chilly temperatures, or people dancing and swaying to the ensemble of holiday carols filling the outdoor airwaves, community members were being pleasantly overcome by the imminent holiday spirit.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Who has the best soup in Ulster County?
Long gone are the warm summer days of refreshing lite fair, dining al fresco, and enjoying summer nights. ’Tis the cold-weather season when hearty, heavy comfort meals that warm our bodies and souls. These cold winter days bring back nostalgic memories of playing in the snow and coming inside...
Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store
The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
hudsonvalleyone.com
“Anti-capitalist community space” and cafe opens in Kingston area
The tiny Kingston hamlet of Wilbur, where the bottom of Wilbur Avenue hits Abeel Street, has a deep history as an industrial port on the Rondout Creek. Catskills bluestone, Rosendale cement and bricks from Hudson River claybanks were once loaded onto barges here, for transport to growing cities up and down the Hudson Valley.
News 12 gets sneak peek tour of Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino in Newburgh
The facility will have 1,200 slots and electronic games, such as blackjack, baccarat, craps and roulette.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Storm floods streets and buildings in Village of Saugerties (photos)
Saugerties police today witnessed flooding on Light House Drive and Ferry Street in the Village of Saugerties. Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra provided these dramatic photographs of streets and buildings being overrun with flood water.
Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon to Be Performed Live in Orange County
Classic Albums Live presents Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety in Chester, NY in 2023. Its one of the most critically acclaimed albums in history, and it is considered one of the greatest albums of all time. The Dark Side of the Moon (which is turning 50 years old in March 2023) is the record that helped propel Pink Floyd to international fame. A blockbuster release of the album era, it also propelled record sales throughout the music industry during the 1970s. The Dark Side of the Moon has been certified 14 times platinum in the UK, and topped the US Billboard chart, where it has charted for 962 weeks in total. With estimated sales of over 45 million copies, it is Pink Floyd's most commercially successful album, and one of the best-selling albums worldwide. In 2012, it was selected for preservation in the United States National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress for being deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant".
Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm
Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Habitat Welcomes New Board Members
NEWBURGH – Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh recently held its orientation for its new Board of Directors. Our organization is elated to welcome Andrew Boughrum, Anthony Casillo, James Diana, James Ditbrenner, Christina Randazzo, and Janis Berg. We anticipate grand endeavors for the foreseeable future. The new Board members were voted in at the annual Board of Directors meeting on October 20th.
Funeral plans announced for fallen Orange County EMS worker
Lisa Sillins, an EMS worker for Ambulunz, died after allegedly being hit by a drunk driver at the end of her shift.
Galleria at White Plains mall closing for good
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Once upon a time, the Galleria at White Plains mall was one of the largest in the region and one of the most profitable in the country. But that time has come and gone.The mall is closing its doors for good. It was big news in 1980 when the huge shopping mall opened in the middle of downtown White Plains - a so-called "mega block" urban renewal project that presented a cold and imposing facade to the streetscape. "At the time, it was felt to be the thing to do. It's outlived its usefulness which is evidenced by...
NYC temps to plummet over holiday weekend: How to keep pipes from freezing, especially if you are going away
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As New York City residents brace themselves for a frigid holiday weekend, the last thing homeowners want for Christmas is frozen pipes. Though temperatures on Friday are expected to reach a high of 52 in the early afternoon, that number will quickly plummet into the low teens by Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Neighbors: Family narrowly escaped home destroyed by fire in Orange County
Fire officials say the house on Canterbury Circle was in flames when they arrived.
First-Prize Take 5 Ticket Sold In Town Of Florida
Two first-prize-winning Take 5 lottery tickets valued at more than $18,000 were sold at New York stores. New York Lottery announced that two people won Take 5 prizes valued at $18,679.50 from the drawing on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 21. One of the winning tickets was sold on Long...
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston to look at rental licensing program
KINGSTON — The city is to take a look at establishing a new licensing system for rental landlords. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Council approved a motion from Sydenham District Coun. Conny Glenn to direct staff to look at the potential of a licensing system for landlords renting property in Sydenham and Kingscourt-Rideau districts.
Many Shots Fired At Home With Teens From Hudson Valley, New York Inside
Police need help after shots rang out directed towards a Hudson Valley home with 40 people inside, including many teens. On Friday, Dec. 16, around 11:10 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call, reporting shots fired at 77 Fish Creek Road in the Town of Saugerties. Shots...
‘Horrific Crash:’ Dump Truck Crashes Into SUV In Hudson Valley
First responders rushed to the scene near a local airport after an SUV collided with a dump truck carrying gravel. On Wednesday, first responders rushed to the scene of what's described as a horrific crash in Orange County, New York. Rockland Video was on the scene and tells Hudson Valley...
