The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Gamecocks Offensive Line Reloading With 2023 Signees
South Carolina is bringing in a bevy of talented offensive linemen to help offset the losses they're about to endure.
LaNorris Sellers Flips To South Carolina, Signs LOI
Syracuse quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers has officially flipped to South Carolina and will become a Gamecock.
How Clemson's 2023 class stacks up against South Carolina
With the early signing period officially underway, Clemson picked up another solid recruiting class on Wednesday with a 2023 group that is 27 players deep and ranks within the top 15 classes in the country. (...)
LaNorris Sellers Postpones Announcement
Quarterback LaNorris Sellers initially planned to sign his letter of intent on Wednesday but will announce his decision on Friday. South Carolina remains in hot pursuit.
USC pushes past Western Kentucky
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Meechie Johnson hit six 3-pointers and finished with 25 points — both career bests — and freshman Gregory Jackson II added 12 points and a season-high 16 rebounds to help South Carolina beat Western Kentucky 65-58 Thursday night. Hayden Brown scored 11 points but shot just 3 of 11 from the field […]
Look: College Football Stadium's Christmas Lights Going Viral
One college has decided to decorate its football stadium with Christmas lights this week. But the stadium apparently hasn't recovered from fans storming the field recently. This week South Carolina revealed images of Williams-Brice Stadium with all of the hedges in front of the stands wrapped in Christmas lights. But while some people loved to see how beautiful they were, others noticed something distinct.
wearecamdenhs.com
XZAVIER MCLEOD HEADING TO SOUTH CAROLINA
On Tuesday, Dec. 20th, Class of 2023 Senior, Xzavier McLeod, joined family, friends, coaches, and media to declare his commitment to further his academic & athletic career. McLeod, the 6’5 Defensive Lineman, has chosen to further his education and football while attending the University of South Carolina. Congratulations Xzavier,...
WLTX.com
Mr. Football is officially on board with Beamer
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Camden defensive lineman Xavier McLeod had his pick of schools but he made the call for Carolina back in August. In spite of a push from other high-profile schools in the Southeast, McLeod never wavered in his commitment and he is officially part of Shane Beamer's third recruiting class at South Carolina.
WLTX.com
'Diehard Gamecock' USC nutrition staff member surprised by trip to Gator Bowl with the team
Anita Oneal has worked with the USC Athletics nutrition department to provide meals for the football players. Soon, she'll head to the Gator Bowl.
Black Women Are Face of Recruitment for University of South Carolina Football
Two Black women, Jessica Jackson and Jasmin Moses, have helped build the University of South Carolina Gamecocks’ highest-ranked recruiting football class since 2012. According to Greenville News, Jackson is the director of on-campus recruiting; Moses works as the assistant director. Together, the women organize every aspect of the program, which includes the on-campus experience, scheduling current players to host prospects in their dorms, and even décor for the suites at Williams-Brice Stadium.
wach.com
Three Dutch Fork football stars put pen to paper on National Signing Day
(WACH) - Jarvis Green, Chandler Perry, and Landon Danley made their college football dreams official on Wednesday. The three Dutch Fork football players signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday morning at Dutch Fork High School. Green is heading to his dream school: Clemson. Perry will be playing at...
CBS Sports
How to watch South Carolina vs. Western Kentucky: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Western Kentucky 8-2; South Carolina 5-6 The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are staying on the road Thursday to face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at Colonial Life Arena. The Hilltoppers will be seeking to avenge the 75-64 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 14 of last year.
abccolumbia.com
Tigers named D2 HBCU National Champions by BoxToRow
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — The Benedict Tigers finished the inaugural HBCU Division II Coaches Poll powered by BOXTOROW as the No. 1 team in the final poll. Benedict received all but one first place vote. “To God be the Glory! I’m extremely grateful that our peers voted us as the...
abccolumbia.com
Airport’s Apollos Cook and Lexi Bertwell participated in National Signing Day
WEST COLUMBIA, SC – Two Airport High School athletes – one among the state’s top football players, the other a member of the competitive cheer team – made official their intent to pursue their sports in college during National Signing Day. Airport’s Apollos Cook and Lexi...
Columbia Star
Falcons fight past pesky LR
On several occasions, the A.C. Flora Falcons appeared to be on the verge of blowing out the visiting Lower Richland Diamond Hornets Friday, December 16, but Lower Richland kept fighting back eventually succumbing to the Falcons 50-34. “ They are well coached,” A.C. Flora head coach Ed Scott said of...
WLOS.com
Nine law enforcement agencies involved in I-95 operation, 19 arrested
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A four-day operation with nine law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 19 people wanted in multiple states. The operation, called "Operation Ice Storm," involved multiple Sheriff's Office as well as help from Homeland Security and CBP Air Unit, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The plan involved deputies and agents conducting over 500 traffic stops from December 12 to December 15, leading to the arrest of 19 suspects.
carolinapanorama.com
Roy’s Grille opens in new location
Roy’s Grille, originally launched inside a gas station in Lexington, has re-opened in a new location in Irmo. Founded by 2022 South Carolina Chef Ambassador Chris Williams, Roy’s Grille opened last Thursday at 7971 N Woodrow Street. Hundreds of fans and supporters came out over the weekend to show their support.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Aunty Courtney’s Shrimp & Grits
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Courtney Garris, owner of Aunty Courtney’s, a catering company based in Columbia joined Billie Jean Shaw to show how you can make a quick and easy shrimp and grits breakfast. To season the shrimp, Courtney used her homemade seasoning mixture, seafood sauce, Quaker Oats traditional...
Supposed development off Farming Creek road concerns Irmo residents
IRMO, S.C. — In Irmo, residents are growing frustrated over a sign saying a new development is going to bring hundreds of homes, apartments, and retail space off of Dreher Shoals Road and Farming Creek Road. This yellow sign, that's been up for about a week, according to the...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT: Flooding on I-20 blocks all lanes Thursday morning
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Early morning rain and flooding blocked all lanes on I-20 Thursday. The SCDOT said the area near Exit 68 in northern Columbia saw all eastbound lanes blocked. Flooding began at around 8:03 a.m. and by 9:30 a.m. all lanes were blocked. Notice a spelling or grammar...
247Sports
