Crews respond to house fire in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews were called to a house fire in Fayette County on Friday evening. According to Fayette County Dispatchers, emergency crews were called to Locks Hill Road in German Township at 5:17 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story....
Woman killed in Cumberland house fire
CUMBERLAND, MD – The Cumberland Police Department has confirmed the death of an adult woman inside a home on Columbia Avenue Tuesday evening. As a result of the deadly house fire Tuesday evening in Cumberland that claimed the life of a female resident, the Cumberland Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office, Cumberland Police Department, and C3I are continuing the investigation. Firefighters arrived at the two story duplex at 525 Columbia Avenue shortly before 5:00 p.m. and reported heavy smoke and flames emanating from the two-story structure. Firefighters from surrounding departments were quickly dispatched to the fire, which was quickly upgraded to The post Woman killed in Cumberland house fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman dies in 3-alarm house fire in Allegany County
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office and other agencies were investigating a fire that killed a woman Tuesday. Members of the Cumberland Fire responded to the fire at 525 Columbia Ave. shortly before 5 p.m. There was heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story duplex. Crews upgraded […]
Woman found dead in fatal Allegany County house fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fire officials in Allegany County are investigating a deadly house fire that left one woman dead, Tuesday evening. Just before 5:00 p.m., Cumberland Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire near Columbia Avenue. Firefighters arrived and reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story duplex, a news release detailed.
Md. sheriff's deputy killed in crash
FROSTBURG, Md. — A Garrett County sheriff's deputy died Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 68 west near Frostburg, Maryland State Police said. Corey Douglas McElroy, 31, of Friendsville was pronounced dead early Wednesday at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, where he was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter.
One killed after head-on crash on 219 in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A crash Wednesday night on a highway in Cambria County has taken the life of one person. According to dispatch, at 7:52 p.m., a head-on collision between two cars along route 219 going south at the Adam and Richland Township line had the road closed starting at the St. Michael exit. […]
Sheriff’s deputy dies after crash involving SUV, tractor trailer, truck in Allegany County
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a deputy with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office died after the SUV he was driving rear-ended a tractor trailer, then was hit by a truck in Allegany County Tuesday. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack received a call about the wreck on […]
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash In Allegany County
Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash in which one person died Tuesday evening in Allegany County. Shortly before 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack responded to westbound Interstate-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg, Maryland for a report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2017 Ford Explorer was driving westbound on I-68 when the vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer.
Deputy dies at Ruby Memorial after crash involving semi
FROSTBURG, Md. (WDTV) - A deputy with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown early Wednesday after a crash in Frostburg, Maryland Tuesday evening. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to a crash westbound on I-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg...
Woman charged with DUI after crash with kids in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is facing charges after Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said she was under the influence of alcohol when she crashed her SUV with three kids inside. Troopers from the PSP Bedford station were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash and were told by EMTs that the driver, […]
Residents try to stay warm during holiday deep freeze
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Everyone was trying to stay warm as winter weather crosses the United States. “I’m trying to stay out of this weather,” Shawn Downing of Martinsburg said. “I’m bundling up. I’m in and out, not trying to stay out here too long.” Everyone’s goal is just to be indoors where […]
Coroner identifies wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on Route 219
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees has identified the driver killed in a wrong-way crash on Route 219 Wednesday evening. Lees says 63-year-old Ricky Baxter of South Fork Borough was pronounced dead on scene at 8:55 p.m. Lees says a preliminary investigation indicates that Baxter...
PA Dad Overdoses 14-Month-Old Son With Fentanyl: Authorities
A Pennsylvania dad appears to be spending the holidays behind bars after he was charged when his 14-month-old son was rushed to the emergency room for "overdose-related injuries," and found to have fentanyl in his system, authorities say. Dillon Edward Zack, 28, of the 500 block of Cleveland Street, Lilly...
16 caught by state police for underage drinking at Seven Springs ski resort
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over a dozen people received citations after they were caught with alcohol in the parking lot areas of Seven Springs Mountain Resort. Between Dec. 14 and Dec. 17, liquor enforcement officers with Pennsylvania State Police were doing a minor patrol in the Borough of Seven Springs. As they monitored the […]
$2k worth of copper wire cut from crane in Somerset County, police investigating
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for clues on the people responsible for stealing copper and causing thousands in damages from a crane. Sometime between Sept. 15 at midnight and Oct. 28 at 1 a.m., an unknown person(s) stole copper wire that was stripped from equipment/machinery at the 300 block of Fogletown […]
School worker accused of dragging, pushing autistic student at Berkeley County elementary school
BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Deputies said an elementary school staff member dragged an autistic student who doesn’t speak by the arm and pushed the student into a ball pit. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Dec. 5 at Opequon Elementary School, located at 395 East Rd. in Martinsburg. […]
Person rescued after falling 100+ feet over hillside
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews rescued a person who had fallen more than 100 feet over a hillside, officials said. The Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department and Preston County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2 p.m. Tuesday to the rescue. Crews battled snowy conditions and rough terrain, eventually rescuing the...
Merle Unger, who was handed life sentence for killing Hagerstown officer, released from prison
BALTIMORE -- A man sentenced in 1976 to life plus 40 years for killing an off-duty Hagerstown police officer has been freed.A Talbot County judge on Wednesday ordered that the 73-year-old Merle Unger be released to a Baltimore re-entry program. Unger was convicted of murder in the shooting death of Donald Kline during a grocery store robbery. In 2013, the Court of Appeals found that the trial judge had given erroneous jury instructions in Unger's case, but he was retried and reconvicted. In a Summer hearing, 15 corrections officers testified in support of his release. "At this juncture, the court is persuaded that Mr. Unger has sincerely repented and concentrated on being of service to others," Circuit Court Judge Broughton M. Earnest wrote in an opinion, the Baltimore Banner reports. The Banner reports that in his time in prison, Unger got married and had two children. He also started a program in which he's sent cards and poems to police departments across the country and families who have lost colleagues and loved ones in the line of duty.
How to weatherize your vehicle for travel in severe winter conditions
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The weather is doing drivers no favors this time of year when so many of us are on the road. Car care experts say before hitting the road, think safety first. Make a checklist to be sure your car is up to those frigid, blustery and icy conditions. “Your […]
Landfill and Waste Collection Sites: Christmas Holiday Hours
The Garrett County Department of Solid Waste & Recycling has announced the Christmas holiday schedule for the landfill and six waste collection sites:. As a reminder, the 2023 residential waste permits are now available. Current permit holders can renew on the county website (https://www.garrettcounty.org/solid-waste-recycling/refuse-site-permits) with no need for a new sticker. A $75 fee applies.
