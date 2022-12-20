ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WITN

Thousands without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to thousands of utility customers across the state. A combination of rain and strong winds settling into the region is creating the dangerous recipe. As of midday Friday, the outages included more than 200,000...
WNCT

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices […]
WRAL

Gov. Cooper responds to intense Highway Patrol chase and arrest video

WRAL News asked Governor Roy Cooper to respond to dash cam video of a high-speed chase and ensuing arrest we obtained through a court order. WRAL News asked Governor Roy Cooper to respond to dash cam video of a high-speed chase and ensuing arrest we obtained through a court order.
Washington Examiner

North Carolina residents to receive income tax cut starting on Jan. 1

(The Center Square) — North Carolinians will be able to keep more of their money in 2023 following a scheduled income tax reduction to start the New Year. The 2021 Appropriations Act approved by North Carolina lawmakers in November 2021 will cut the state's flat individual income tax rate from the current 4.99% to 4.75% starting Jan. 1.
FOX8 News

North Carolina braces for ‘dangerously cold weather,’ chance of snow as powerful front meets rain

(WGHP) — North Carolina is bracing as rain and cold threatens to bring a possible mix, including snow, to the Piedmont Triad. Already communities in the mountains and foothills—including Alleghany, Wilkes and Surry counties—are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency Tuesday in preparation […]
marijuanamoment.net

North Carolina Governor Says There’s ‘Opportunity’ To Legalize Medical Marijuana In 2023, Also Reiterating Support For Broader Decriminalization

The governor of North Carolina says he thinks a medical marijuana legalization bill “has an opportunity to pass” in the upcoming legislative session, and he also reiterated his support for broader decriminalization of cannabis possession, noting racial disparities in enforcement. Gov. Roy Cooper (D) briefly spoke about the...
wcti12.com

Weather leads to power outages in ENC

Thousands in eastern North Carolina were without power Friday morning as strong winds battered the region. Duke Energy's outage map showed 3,000 customers in the New Bern area had reported a power outage. Dontario Hardy, Mayor of Kinston, tweeted out that the city was experiencing outages from downed power lines.
WECT

Lanes reopen following traffic incident on N.C. 140

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes are reopen on N.C. 140 following a traffic incident that occurred at approximately 8:43 a.m. Previously, the left lane was closed near Exit 23 on N.C. 140 W. Updates will be provided as more...

