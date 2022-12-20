Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Thousands without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to thousands of utility customers across the state. A combination of rain and strong winds settling into the region is creating the dangerous recipe. As of midday Friday, the outages included more than 200,000...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices […]
WCNC
Wildfires could be helping North Carolina wildlife population
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wildfires can pose a real threat to you and your family, but there's new research out of North Carolina showing how it might actually help out nature flying high above. A study of a 2016 North Carolina wildfire could help out loggers and birds. Let's connect...
Thousands without power across Charlotte as Arctic blast brings dangerously cold air
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 160,000 people in North Carolina and South Carolina are without electricity as high winds from the Arctic blast took down trees and power lines Friday morning. Some areas in Charlotte saw gusts up to 62 mph Friday morning. As of 1:15 p.m., nearly 12,000...
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before North Carolina Freezes
North Carolina is preparing for the first major freeze of winter.
Residents in North Carolina Now Have Until May 7, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver License to Be Able to Board a Flight
Residents in North Carolina now have an extension until May 7, 2025, instead of the earlier deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This is a 24-month extension that the Dept. of Homeland Security recently granted to all U.S. drivers and states offering a REAL ID.
NC has billions in federal COVID-19 money left to spend. How, and more importantly, why?
North Carolina still has billions of dollars in federal money left to spend in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new state audit released Tuesday.
WRAL
Gov. Cooper responds to intense Highway Patrol chase and arrest video
WRAL News asked Governor Roy Cooper to respond to dash cam video of a high-speed chase and ensuing arrest we obtained through a court order. WRAL News asked Governor Roy Cooper to respond to dash cam video of a high-speed chase and ensuing arrest we obtained through a court order.
Washington Examiner
North Carolina residents to receive income tax cut starting on Jan. 1
(The Center Square) — North Carolinians will be able to keep more of their money in 2023 following a scheduled income tax reduction to start the New Year. The 2021 Appropriations Act approved by North Carolina lawmakers in November 2021 will cut the state's flat individual income tax rate from the current 4.99% to 4.75% starting Jan. 1.
North Carolina braces for ‘dangerously cold weather,’ chance of snow as powerful front meets rain
(WGHP) — North Carolina is bracing as rain and cold threatens to bring a possible mix, including snow, to the Piedmont Triad. Already communities in the mountains and foothills—including Alleghany, Wilkes and Surry counties—are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency Tuesday in preparation […]
Gov. Cooper responds to WRAL story featuring intense Highway Patrol chase, controversial arrest
On Monday, WRAL Investigates showed you a controversial North Carolina State Highway patrol stop and arrest. We sent our story to Gov. Roy Cooper and he's responded. The governor oversees the Department of Public Safety, which oversees Highway Patrol. We asked Governor Cooper to respond to dash cam video we obtained through a court order.
marijuanamoment.net
North Carolina Governor Says There’s ‘Opportunity’ To Legalize Medical Marijuana In 2023, Also Reiterating Support For Broader Decriminalization
The governor of North Carolina says he thinks a medical marijuana legalization bill “has an opportunity to pass” in the upcoming legislative session, and he also reiterated his support for broader decriminalization of cannabis possession, noting racial disparities in enforcement. Gov. Roy Cooper (D) briefly spoke about the...
WXII 12
Real-time updates: Snow falls in mountains overnight ahead of arctic cold front in Triad
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina is bracing for amix of wintry weather over the next few days. Get the latest updates on road conditions, power outages, and other important storm information as an arctic cold blast impacts the state with real-time updates posted below. ►Get the latest winter weather...
wcti12.com
Weather leads to power outages in ENC
Thousands in eastern North Carolina were without power Friday morning as strong winds battered the region. Duke Energy's outage map showed 3,000 customers in the New Bern area had reported a power outage. Dontario Hardy, Mayor of Kinston, tweeted out that the city was experiencing outages from downed power lines.
Gov. Cooper commutes sentence of NC woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ 20 years ago
Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire to a futon on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring Garden Road on Feb. 15, 2002. She later admitted to starting the fire as a Valentine's prank on an ex-boyfriend.
North Carolina Chick-fil-A owner fined after some workers paid in sandwiches, teens assigned ‘hazardous’ jobs
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A has been fined by the Department of Labor for child labor and minimum wage standards violations, Fox News reports. The restaurant first came under fire in July 2022, when a Facebook post that offered to pay volunteer workers in meal vouchers went viral. “We […]
North Carolina elections officials call do-over election after local poll worker wrongly claimed a candidate had died
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Monday unanimously decided to call a do-over election for a local race in Surry County after a poll worker reportedly told at least one voter that one of the candidates running was dead, despite the person actually being alive.
WECT
Lanes reopen following traffic incident on N.C. 140
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes are reopen on N.C. 140 following a traffic incident that occurred at approximately 8:43 a.m. Previously, the left lane was closed near Exit 23 on N.C. 140 W. Updates will be provided as more...
‘Started freaking out’: North Carolina truck driver wins $100,000
After seeing a movie with his wife Sunday night, Teddy Sparks, of Hubert, stopped at a convenience store to buy a scratch-off and won $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
Family of missing Madalina Cojocari pens handwritten note, ‘devastated’ as search continues in North Carolina
The family of Madalina Cojocari, an 11-year-old girl who vanished in Cornelius, North Carolina, wrote a personal message asking the public for help in the search.
Comments / 0