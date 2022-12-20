Read full article on original website
u.today
XRP's Local Uptrend Is in Danger as It Reaches $0.35
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin Likely Targeting $13,900 - $11,400, Senior Market Analyst Believes
u.today
Ripple Reported to Be Building National Stablecoin for Republic of Palau
u.today
230 Million XRP on Move, While XRP Social Activity Hits 3-Month Peak
u.today
XRP Price Acts Encouraging as SEC Announces Change in Major Post
u.today
Is XRPL Decentralized? Analyst Shares Critical Take
Analyst Justin Bons, a cryptocurrency veteran and head of the oldest European blockchain fund Cyber Capital, explains why decentralization narratives do not work for XRP Ledger. Ripple is centralized, PoA cannot be trustless. Mr. Bons has taken to Twitter to share that XRP Ledger blockchain is not permissionless, as it...
u.today
SHIB Reaching $0.01 Will Push David Gokhshtein to Active Steps, He Says
u.today
Cardano's First Stablecoin: What You Should Know About iUSD
u.today
Nansen CEO Mocks Cardano Bros as ADA Underperforms SHIB
Alex Svanevik, founder and CEO of blockchain analytics platform Nansen, recently took to Twitter with a pointed jab aimed at Cardano’s native cryptocurrency. He tweeted the following: "Cardano bros never thanked me for this." The “this” Svanevik was referring to was a prediction that he had made back in...
u.today
Ripple CTO Makes Prediction on Bitcoin-like PoW Chains: Details
u.today
Dogecoin's Profitability Spikes, Leaving Most of Market Behind: Crypto Market Review, Dec. 23
u.today
SHIB's Metaverse Issues Call to Action to Community, Here's What It Is
u.today
Peter Schiff Has “Christmas Gift” for Bitcoin Holders
Christmas conjures up images of warmth, joy, and peace. Unless you are cryptocurrency critic Peter Schiff. On Christmas Day, the loudest anti-Bitcoin voice had yet another message to share with Bitcoin proponents – a price chart suggesting Bitcoin is closer to its ceiling than its floor. "My #Christmas gift to #HODLers is this #Bitcoin chart," tweeted Schiff. He then asserted that the "upside potential of Bitcoin is so low and downside risk so high, the smart move is to sell today."
u.today
Terra Founder Do Kwon Cashes Out Bitcoins in Serbia
On-chain data shows that Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon cashed out 9.64 Bitcoins ($120,000) from the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) after recently entering Serbia, according to a South Korean cryptocurrency media outlet. It is worth noting that Serbia is a country with no extradition treaty with South Korea. Bitcoin ATM...
u.today
Elon Musk May Talk to DOGE Army via Twitter Spaces, XRP Accepted as Payment for Luxury Homes in Dubai, 72.46 Billion SHIB Dumped: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Elon Musk says he may talk to Doge Army via Twitter Live within next 3 days. The Dogecoin community might soon get a chance to talk to Twitter boss Elon Musk, according to a recent conversation between the latter and prominent DOGE-themed account Sir Doge of the Coin (@dogeofficialceo). In this conversation, the person behind the account suggested that Elon Musk briefly join the DOGE community on Twitter Spaces to answer a couple of questions and discuss memes. Musk replied by saying that the chat will “maybe” happen “closer to Christmas,” which means that it may take place either today or tomorrow, on Saturday, Dec. 24.
