Only 1 Fully Loaded 2023 Pickup Truck Starts Under $28K
Only one top trim level pickup truck starts under $28,000. Find out why this truck is so affordable here. The post Only 1 Fully Loaded 2023 Pickup Truck Starts Under $28K appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Pickup Trucks Jamming Past 250,000 Miles With Ease
The top three pickup trucks with the potential to last 250,000 miles or more are the Toyota Tundra, the Honda Ridgeline, and the Toyota Tacoma. The post 3 Pickup Trucks Jamming Past 250,000 Miles With Ease appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Worst Full-Size Pickup Truck On Consumer Reports Has the Best Gas Mileage
The 2022 Ford F-150 is a super cool truck. However, despite its gas mileage, Consumer Reports ranked it last. The post The Worst Full-Size Pickup Truck On Consumer Reports Has the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What’s the Best Gas Mileage Full-Size Truck With 4×4?
When you add mud tires and 4x4 to a big truck, expect your gas mileage to plummet. But that's not always a lot as these trucks show. The post What’s the Best Gas Mileage Full-Size Truck With 4×4? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2 of the Most Unreliable Ford Trucks According to TopSpeed
Ford has a long history as a truck manufacturer. Find out which two Ford pickups are best avoided. The post 2 of the Most Unreliable Ford Trucks According to TopSpeed appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?
Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
Singer Michael Jackson Owned This Car Longer Than Any in His Fleet
Singer Michael Jackson owned lots of cars, but this one is the one he owned the longest. The post Singer Michael Jackson Owned This Car Longer Than Any in His Fleet appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
denver7.com
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
The Midsize Truck With the Best Mpg Has the Lowest Price Tag
As gas prices rise people are looking for vehicles with the best mpg. So, which truck has the best gas mileage and the lowest price tag with midsize trucks. The post The Midsize Truck With the Best Mpg Has the Lowest Price Tag appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Watch Tesla Semi do something Bill Gates said wasn’t possible
Tesla has released a timelapse video of its Tesla Semi electric truck completing a 500-mile trip with a full load on a single charge – something Bill Gates and Daimler said wasn’t possible just a few years ago. When Tesla unveiled the original Tesla Semi prototype back in...
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
These vehicles are most likely to make it to 250,000 miles
Toyota dominates the list of cars and trucks that are most likely to reach 250,000 miles of use compiled by online marketplace iSeeCars from recent sales.
GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem
General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
As Carvana crashes hard, used car dealers — not buyers — stand to win big
Used-car retailer Carvana could be staring down bankruptcy — but experts say its customers shouldn't worry about warranties if it happens.
What’s the Best Pickup Truck for the Money?
What makes a truck a good value for money? U.S. News picked this truck for some interesting reasons. The post What’s the Best Pickup Truck for the Money? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker
Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.
Mike Wolfe From American Pickers 'As Found' Collection Being Sold at Mecum's Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction
Classic bikes have a special style and these motorbikes show that. Vintage motorcycles are some of the coolest vehicles that you can hope to find on the classic automotive market. Bikes from manufacturers like India, Harley Davidson, and even a Honda might get you kind of excited about the prospect of purchasing one. However, some people are not strictly content to buying one motorcycle. Rather, they choose to purchase the whole lot from a collection. Well, here’s your chance to be one of those people.
