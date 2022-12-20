ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk says he'll resign as head of Twitter

By Melissa Gaffney, ABC News
 4 days ago
NEW YORK — After polling Twitter users, Elon Musk on Tuesday night said he will resign as head of the social media platform.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," he tweeted.

Musk polled Twitter users Sunday night on whether he should step down as head of the company.

The poll ended Monday morning, with 57.5% of voters saying he should step down and 42.5% saying he shouldn't.

"I will abide by the results of this poll," Musk had pledged Sunday night.

"As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it," he also tweeted Sunday, later adding: "Those who want power are the ones who least deserve it."

Musk, who acquired Twitter in October, helms electric carmaker Tesla and spacecraft company SpaceX. He said on Sunday that he has not selected a successor for the top position at the social media platform.

"No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive," Musk said.

ABC News' Max Zahn contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tesla stock has plummeted since Elon Musk took over Twitter. Here's why.

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Tesla stock has plummeted since CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter, falling more than 45% in about over two months. In all, the company's stock has dropped more than 65% since January, when Musk began investing in Twitter. By comparison, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has fallen about half as far over that period.
