Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Community battles on Oahu, Maui highlight tensions over access to public trails
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fight for public access to Hawaii’s trails and beaches has been going on for decades — and local hikers are continuing to fight for their rights. Jim Barrett, who lives outside the gated community, loves taking his dog Ulu to the Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy
Officials give safety advice as Texans hit the road or skies in third busiest travel season since 2000. Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Over past 6 months, HPD administered more Narcan than all other...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Over past 6 months, HPD administered more Narcan than all other Hawaii police departments combined
‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy. The fight for public access to Hawaii’s trails and beaches has been going on for decades — and local hikers are continuing to fight for their rights. City seeks 2-year extension for finding new landfill site,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid mounting flight delays, Hawaii travelers hope for the best — and brace for the worst
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On what is normally one of the busiest travel days of the year, the early morning crowds at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport were relatively mild. But travelers like Shaniece Criss were well aware of the winter weather trouble brewing on the mainland and some of the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Coast Guard, National Guard pitch in to bolster medical airlift capacity for neighbor islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Hawaii Life Flight services remain suspended following last Thursday’s crash off Maui, the Coast Guard and National Guard are stepping up to transport emergency medical patients. Hawaii Life Flight, meanwhile, could start flying again in a day or two. The U.S. Coast Guard’s C-130 Hercules...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following pandemic-related closures, tour vehicles and permitted guides will be allowed at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve beginning early next year. Licensed tour vehicles may enter the commercial vehicle parking lot starting Jan. 4, the city announced. The use of this lot is limited to 15 minutes, with...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Dec. 23, 2022)
Board of Water Supply: Proposed EPA order on Red Hill lacks clear timelines, strict penalties. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply continues to review the draft administrative consent order between the EPA and military, which was recently released for public comment. Santa (temporarily) trades in his sleigh ... for a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City seeks 2-year extension for finding new landfill site, putting years-long effort in limbo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is seeking a two-year extension to a state Land Use Commission order that it select a new site for a 90-acre municipal landfill by the end of 2022. City officials says the request comes after an exhaustive process to find a new site failed. “This...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Forever loved’: Candlelight vigil held for 3 aboard downed medical transport flight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A candlelight vigil and three minutes of silence were held statewide on Thursday for the three people still missing and presumed dead after an air ambulance plane crash a week ago. One of the victims became a paramedic after he needed a med-evac flight years ago. Longtime...
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 taken to hospital, others treated on scene after large wave washes over Shark’s Cove tide pools
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several swimmers were injured Thursday, including one seriously, when a 10-foot wave washed over the tide pools at Shark’s Cove. Victims were thrown into rocks while two were swept out to sea. Honolulu EMS said an 18-year-old woman was in serious condition following the incident, which...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD administrations of opioid overdose antidote soar amid fentanyl’s rise on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the past six months, Honolulu police have administered more Narcan than all the other police departments in Hawaii combined, new data shows. The nasal spray is used to reverse an opioid overdose. Footage from police body worn cameras underscore the power of the antidote. In one...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Travelers at Honolulu airport express frustrations as holiday headaches over delays continue
Officials said the blaze started about 4 p.m. near Kalani High School. Kaena Point one step closer to becoming Hawaii’s first National Heritage Area. Kaena Point is poised to become Hawaii’s first Natural Heritage Area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny
This comes after a medical transport crash last Thursday off Maui. Get ready for ‘loud’ comeback of Chinatown’s Chinese New Year festivities. A weekend of events starting on Friday, Jan. 13 will welcome in the New Year of the Rabbit. Holiday travel woes continue with a number...
Fisherman rescued near Makapuu Lighthouse
It was reported that the man, who is said to be in his 60s was fishing and fell, injuring himself and needing rescue.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Santa (temporarily) trades in his sleigh ... for a canoe!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jolly Saint Nick has (temporarily) traded in his sleigh for a canoe. Santa made an early stop to Hilton Hawaiian Village Friday morning and paddled into the resort — to the delight of visitors and residents. He took a break from delivering presents to take pictures...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Delays, cancelations continue for Hawaiian Air following winter storm damage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Holiday headaches continue for travelers flying in and out of Honolulu’s International Airport. More delays and cancellations were reported Thursday. For some travelers, departure times kept getting pushed back. “It just, it kept changing, 15 minutes, 30 minutes delay. So we just decided to get here...
Some of the royalty who once lived in Waikiki
King William Charles Lunalilo once owned all of Diamond Head and the land where International Market Place is situated today.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City to close Oahu park for New Year’s in bid to prevent illegal fireworks displays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is taking the unusual step to close an Ewa Beach park in a bid to prevent illegal fireworks from being set off there. Officials said Puuloa Beach Park will be temporarily closed following a flurry of community complaints. The closure extends from 8 p.m. Friday...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rents at new affordable project in Makiki will start at $1,200
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The latest affordable rental project is an attractive location for people who work Downtown. And for those with the incomes that qualify, the starting rents for the three-story, 26-unit project in Makiki are even more attractive. “I would say somewhere around $1,200 a month,” developer Paul Lam...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hear from conservationists who go to the extreme to protect Hawaiʻi's native plants
A typical day for botanist Ane Bakutis involves finding endangered plants, collecting seeds, and of course, rappelling off some of the tallest sea cliffs in the world. “I've been in some really hairy situations where I've had to ask myself, is this really worth it to save a species, to save the biodiversity of Hawaiʻi?” said Bakutis.
Comments / 0