Aurora, CO

Several people examined for carbon monoxide poisoning at Gaylord Rockies

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

Several people examined for carbon monoxide poisoning at Gaylord Rockies

Several people were examined for carbon monoxide exposure at Gaylord Rockies Tuesday, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

Just after 5 p.m., the agency got calls from people at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center, 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Blvd, who reported several people feeling sick.

Once fire rescue officials arrived, they examined seven people for carbon monoxide exposure and took one person to the hospital.

"Our EMS providers began triage and treatment of patients when they arrived. So far, no patients have life-threatening illnesses," the department said.

Investigators determined the source of carbon monoxide to be cooking equipment, which has since been shut down and is no longer causing a problem, the department said.

CBS Denver

