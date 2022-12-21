ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

longisland.com

Cops: Woman Asks to Use Bathroom at Merrick Business, Then Steals $11,000 from Them

First Squad Detectives are investigating a Larceny that occurred on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 8:12 pm in Merrick. According to detectives, an unknown female subject walked into the New Happiness Relax Spa Inc. located at 22 Merrick Avenue and requested to use the restroom. While inside, the female subject...
tbrnewsmedia.com

Rocky Point barber honored for helping to nab suspect in catalytic converter theft

On December 7, Councilwoman Jane Bonner visited the Rocky Point Barber Shop to thank owner John Can for his actions that led to the capture of a man who allegedly stole a catalytic converter from a car in his parking lot. After a brief struggle with the suspect, Mr. Can led Suffolk County Police officers to him for the arrest. Councilwoman Bonner presented a proclamation to Mr. Can, acknowledging his courage and quick thinking to help Suffolk County Police officers apprehend the suspect.
ROCKY POINT, NY
midislandtimes.com

DA: Levittown woman stole $150K from ward

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Levittown woman was indicted on charges of grand larceny for allegedly stealing more than $150,000 from a developmentally challenged man for whom she acted as legal guardian between July 2016 and June 2019. Gina D’Amore, 57, was arraigned before Judge...
LEVITTOWN, NY
longisland.com

Nassau PD: Couple Makes Off with Over $1,300 in Clothing from Oceanside Store

The Nassau COunty Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man and woman who stole clothing from an Oceanside store. On Wednesday, December 7, the two suspects pictured above entered the Banana Republic on Long Beach Road in Oceanside at about 1:20 p.m. and allegedly took $1,305 in clothing and left without paying for it.
OCEANSIDE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Medford petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store this month. A man allegedly stole a Samsung projector, valued at approximately $800, from Target, located at 2978 Horseblock Road, on Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m.
MEDFORD, NY
CBS New York

Police: Unlicensed 16-year-old lost control in deadly L.I. crash

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two Long Island communities are in mourning Thursday following a single-car crash that killed three high school students. It happened Wednesday night in Holtsville, where the driver lived. According to police, he was just 16 years old and had a learner's permit. Flags were lowered at William Floyd High School amid news two seniors were killed in the crash. They were in the car with the unlicensed teen behind the wheel. According to Suffolk County Police, 17-year-old Taylor Beltramini of Moriches and 18-year-old Landon Auditore of Mastic were the passengers. Beltramini was set to graduate from Floyd Academy in January. The...
HOLTSVILLE, NY
syossetjerichotribune.com

Five Arrested In Brookville Robbery

The Nassau County Police Department Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of five Hempstead individuals for a burglary that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. According to detectives, members of the Burglary Pattern Team were conducting an investigation and observed a 2021 Volkswagen with a Florida Registration. The vehicle entered Long Island University campus and parked in the southeast lot. Detectives observed four subjects exit the vehicle and walk through a wooded area toward Horse Hill Road. One subject remained in the front passenger’s seat of the vehicle.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Narcotics and Firearm Arrest

Information received leads to surveillance resulting in an arrest for a firearm and narcotics. On December 13, 2022 the Norwalk Police Special Services Division received detailed information that. an individual was armed with a handgun and selling drugs in the South Norwalk area. Officers. conducted surveillance and located the subject...
tbrnewsmedia.com

Three teens killed in Holtsville motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a male teenage driver and two passengers in Holtsville on Dec. 21. Cem Gunes was driving a 2009 Infinity G37 northbound on Nicolls Road with a female and a male passenger, when the vehicle left the roadway by Division Street and crashed into a wooded area at 9:43 p.m.
HOLTSVILLE, NY
HuntingtonNow

Fire Destroys Store on East Jericho Turnpike

A fire early Friday morning destroyed the Shower Door store on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Firefighters were still fighting the fire at 691 E. Jericho as of about 8:30 a.m. Traffic is rerouted from east of the Turnpike Plaza (the Lidl store), with Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Medford man arrested for multiple felonies

Suffolk County Police arrested a man near his home in Medford on Dec. 17 for alleged multiple felonies committed during October and December 2022. Fifth Squad detectives received information through the Crime Stoppers program pertaining to a gas station robbery that occurred in Yaphank on November 2. Following an investigation conducted by Fifth Squad detectives, Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers, Sixth Squad detectives and Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers, the suspect, James O’Brien, was located and arrested outside his residence on Lincoln Road at approximately 9:30 p.m.
MEDFORD, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released For 18-Year-Old Male Passenger Killed In Triple-Fatal Holtsville Crash

The identity has been released for a third teenager killed in an overnight crash on a Long Island roadway. It happened at around 9:45 p.m. in Holtsville. A 16-year-old Holtsville resident was driving a 2009 Infinity G37 northbound on Nicolls Road with a female and a male passenger, when the vehicle left the roadway by Division Street and crashed into a wooded area, Suffolk County Police said.
HOLTSVILLE, NY
fox5ny.com

Suffolk County cyberattackers demanded $2.5M in ransom

LONG ISLAND - Officials in Suffolk County are on the hunt for the criminals behind a massive cyberattack that compromised sensitive data and forced some County government services offline for weeks this fall. "The criminal actors first infiltrated the County Clerk’s I.T. environment one year ago this month," Suffolk County...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

