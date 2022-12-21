Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Omnibus spending bill will threaten America’s public health — on purpose
Among the glut of pork and woke spending loaded into the lame-duck omnibus spending bill, you’ll find $1.5 billion in taxpayer funding for something called the Advanced Research Projects Agency – Health (ARPA-H). You’ve probably never heard of ARPA-H because it didn’t exist before March of this year....
foodsafetynews.com
On its last day, Senate confirms Esteban as nation’s 6th Under Secretary for Food Safety
It took at least two months longer than it should have, but the Senate has finally confirmed, by voice vote, Dr. Jose Emilio Esteban as USDA’s Under Secretary for Food Safety. Esteban was confirmed on the Senate last day of business before the 177th Congress expires. The action drew...
foodsafetynews.com
The concerning popularity of raw beef — ‘Tiger meat’ — sandwiches
Are some holiday traditions worth passing on? The Wisconsin Department of Health Services sure doesn’t think so. And that tradition? Raw meat sandwiches, sometimes called Tiger Meat, Cannibal Sandwiches or steak tartare. Many families in the upper Midwest, but seemingly across the U.S., consider these sandwiches to be a...
Federal spending bill would end pandemic provision that led to record Medicaid enrollment
States would once again be able to terminate residents' Medicaid coverage if the federal spending bill working its way through Congress becomes law.
Poor Children’s Access To Food Would Be Boosted In Spending Bill
Year-end legislation could give families an extra monthly food benefit of $40 over the summer, when school meals may not be available.
Washington Examiner
Time to end bad Medicaid policies
Lawmakers in Congress have unveiled their year-end omnibus $1.7 trillion spending bill. They're hoping to pass it by the end of the week. The draft text comes after weeks of wrangling over how to fund certain COVID-era healthcare policies after July, when the public health emergency is finally expected to expire.
Healthcare IT News
When PHE ends, millions could lose Medicaid benefits
The eventual sunset of the federal public health emergency could be a challenge for many. United Language Group's Leslie Iburg and Abigail Katz discuss what they see going forward, and describe what's needed to reach beneficiaries.
foodsafetynews.com
Naughty or Nice
— OPINION — Most of us think that the lyrics of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” is where “Naughty or Nice” lists originated. Truth is “Naughty or Nice” pre-dates the popular 1934 Christmas song that is played a million times every year.
foodsafetynews.com
English salad testing finds Listeria strain behind the past outbreak
Researchers have found a mixed salad contaminated with the same type of Listeria that caused a multi-country outbreak with 54 cases and 10 deaths several years ago. Salad and other fresh produce were collected in England from retail and catering businesses from September 2020 to December 2021 and were tested for Salmonella, Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC), Listeria, Bacillus cereus, and E. coli.
U.S. population growth inches higher in 2022, driven by immigration
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The population of the United States accelerated in 2022 from its slowest rate on record, driven by net international immigration, as growth began to recover from a slowdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau said on Thursday.
vincennespbs.org
Governors want Health Emergency to end
Twenty-five governors – including Governor Eric Holcomb – sent an open letter to president Biden on Monday. They want him to allow the federal COVID public health emergency to expire as soon as this April. State officials say the ongoing emergency declaration has strained state resources. The federal...
beckerspayer.com
North Carolina Medicaid disenrollment settlement could be model for other states
A settlement to prevent North Carolina Medicaid beneficiaries from being unfairly disenrolled could be a roadmap for other states, as they brace for mass Medicaid disenrollment, NC Health News reported Dec. 21. In 2017, the state became overwhelmed with Medicaid reapplications, and many people's applications expired before state workers could...
foodsafetynews.com
Oregon company recalls frozen beef after test shows E. coli contamination
Morasch Meats Inc. of Portland, OR, is recalling 3,930 pounds of raw frozen diced beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. “The problem was discovered by FSIS during the review of testing results, which...
Report Finds Millions of Families Reliant on Medicaid to Lose Health Care Coverage
A coalition of leading civil rights organizations released a report urging Congress to take immediate action and prevent millions of families from losing health care coverage. Coalition group members include UnidosUS, the NAACP, Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum, the Coalition on Human Needs, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and the National Urban League, according to a release.
foodsafetynews.com
Probiotic soda recalled in Canada over spoilage
Jus Loop Inc. is recalling Loop Mission brand Probiotic Soda products because of possible spoilage. The recalled products were sold in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, according to the recall notice from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled products:. BrandProductSizeUPCCodes. Loop MissionSparkling Clementine Probiotic Soda355 mL0 56719 90009 4LOT: 28322BB/MA: 25-10-2023.
beckerspayer.com
A 'clear roadmap:' State Medicaid directors support Medicaid redetermination proposal
The National Association of Medicaid Directors is supporting Congress' proposal to allow states to begin reevaluating Medicaid eligibility in April 2023. The group's support of the plan comes after it told congressional leaders in November that a clearer picture was needed surrounding the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency's Medicaid continuous enrollment requirement. Under Congress' proposal, reevaluations would begin April 1, regardless of when the public health emergency ends.
Spending bill would revamp pandemic response, Medicaid funding
A sweeping year-end $1.7 trillion congressional spending package would revamp the country’s pandemic response and make major changes to Medicaid policy, among other health provisions. The legislation includes most of a bipartisan bill from Sens. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Richard Burr (R-N.C.) aimed at improving the U.S. preparedness for pandemics after the many shortcomings in…
Defense One
Lawmakers Omit R&D Tax Break From 2023 Spending Bill
Congress has failed to pass much-expected legislation that would have allowed companies to write off research-and-development expenses on their annual taxes. That was the rule from 1954 to 2020, but companies can no longer deduct R&D expenses, a change that cost big defense firms an estimated $5 billion last year. Defense execs asked lawmakers to restore the tax break, but the 2023 omnibus spending bill unveiled on Tuesday contains no such provision.
