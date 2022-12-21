Read full article on original website
CDC finds that many consumers fail to cook raw frozen stuffed chicken products properly
A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention used an internet panel survey and found that more than one-half of respondents reported using an appliance other than an oven to cook frozen stuffed chicken products. The study, titled “Appliances Used by Consumers to Prepare Frozen Stuffed Chicken...
English salad testing finds Listeria strain behind the past outbreak
Researchers have found a mixed salad contaminated with the same type of Listeria that caused a multi-country outbreak with 54 cases and 10 deaths several years ago. Salad and other fresh produce were collected in England from retail and catering businesses from September 2020 to December 2021 and were tested for Salmonella, Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC), Listeria, Bacillus cereus, and E. coli.
Cheese recall due to listeria found in products
The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
8 million units of laundry detergent, other cleaning products recalled due to bacteria risk
About 8 million units of The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products are being recalled because they could contain bacteria, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. The recalled products can contain bacteria, and people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices and underlying lung...
Public Health Alert Issued for Sausage That May Be Contaminated With Plastic
Health officials are advising consumers not to eat certain summer sausages after they were found to possibly be contaminated with a foreign material. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued an urgent public health alert on Nov. 30 for fully cooked summer sausage products after a consumer reported finding plastic in the product.
More than 1,200 Cases of Frozen Raspberries Have Been Recalled Due to Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
From smoothies to holiday baked goods, frozen raspberries are a dependable way to pack some fruit and flavor into a handful of dishes. But if this is an ingredient you often reach for when grocery shopping, you may want to double check the brand before adding a package to your cart—the fruit is currently the subject of a recent food recall.
The concerning popularity of raw beef — ‘Tiger meat’ — sandwiches
Are some holiday traditions worth passing on? The Wisconsin Department of Health Services sure doesn’t think so. And that tradition? Raw meat sandwiches, sometimes called Tiger Meat, Cannibal Sandwiches or steak tartare. Many families in the upper Midwest, but seemingly across the U.S., consider these sandwiches to be a...
Recall: Lidl advent calendars may contain chocolate tainted with salmonella
WASHINGTON — Lidl US is recalling advent calendars because the cream-filled chocolate inside may contain salmonella, a bacteria that sickens tens of thousands of Americans each year. Salmonella was detected during routine testing of the products, Lidl said. The organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the...
Chile investigates hepatitis A-tainted raspberries recalled in U.S.
SANTIAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chile's government launched an investigation on Tuesday after raspberries from a Chilean company were recalled in the United States due to hepatitis A contamination.
How To Know If Chicken Has Gone Bad
Unless you're vegan or vegetarian, many of us eat chicken on a regular basis. It's such a versatile meat and a staple in many households. After all, when you don't know what to make for dinner, there is always something you can do with chicken. According to Eat This, Not...
FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks of unknown origin
The FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks with the sources of the pathogens remaining unknown. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service have posted virtually no information on the outbreak it has been investigating except to say that the pathogen is E. coli in beef. The agency has not said how many people have been sickened or where they live. It appears that FSIS closed another investigation linked to Salmonella and beef that also sickened an unknown number of people.
Consumer Alert: Millions of cleaning products recalled over bacteria exposure risk
MIAMI - The Laundress brand of detergent and household cleaning products has recalled about eight million products because of the possible presence of bacteria that could pose a health risk to consumers. The recalled items, manufactured by the pricey boutique brand between January 2021 and September 2022, include laundry detergents, fabric conditioner, and cleaning products. The recall was announced on December 1. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the affected products may contain one of several different types of bacteria, many of which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water. The CPSC warned that people with weakened...
Antibiotics to Treat Upper Respiratory Infections Increase Risk of C Difficile Infections
The results show female patients were more likely to be diagnosed with any adverse event. Increased antibiotic use to treat patients with acute upper respiratory infections puts patients at a risk of developing various adverse events, with an unknown benefit. A team, led by Harris Carmichael, MD, Division of Primary...
Christmas Advent Calendars Recalled Over Salmonella Concerns
The countdown to Christmas just got a little more dangerous for some consumers enjoying daily chocolate treats in their advent calendar. On Tuesday, Lidl US voluntarily recalled its Favorina branded Advent Calendar after it was determined some treats in the product may come with something unwanted: potential Salmonella contamination. According...
Frozen raspberries sold in Maryland recalled due to potential hepatitis A contamination
Frozen raspberries are being recalled because of potential hepatitis A contamination. Maryland is among nine states with locations that sell the product. Exportadora Copramar, a company that exports fruit, is voluntarily recalling 1,260 cases of frozen raspberries sold under the James Farm brand. Hepatitis A was detected during U.S. Food and Drug Administration testing, the administration said in an announcement. The berries were packaged in 10-pound cartons under the James Farm brand name and sold through Restaurant Depot and Jetro – two wholesale food stores.Locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware sell the product. Infected...
Oregon company recalls frozen beef after test shows E. coli contamination
Morasch Meats Inc. of Portland, OR, is recalling 3,930 pounds of raw frozen diced beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. “The problem was discovered by FSIS during the review of testing results, which...
Avian flu this year results in record bird kills; raising consumer prices for eggs and poultry
This year’s deadly avian flu outbreak has busted through all previous records, killing so many birds that shortages are contributing to egg and poultry price increases for U.S. consumers who are already plagued by food inflation not seen in 40 years. Here’s the situation report:. The highly pathogenic,...
Keep food poisoning off of holiday menus
Multiple cooks, meals, desserts and people running in and out of the kitchen can make the holidays chaotic. But nothing can add to all that chaos, like food poisoning. Luckily, there are a few rules to help avoid a food poisoning nightmare before Christmas. Here are four simple rules to...
Antibiotics for strep A in good supply, says health secretary Steve Barclay
There are good supplies of antibiotics to treat strep A and stock can be moved around if there are issues in some areas, Health Secretary Steve Barclay has told the BBC. But pharmacies are worried about patchy supply caused by rising demand for penicillin and amoxicillin. These medicines are used...
