ISS video shows Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and dense fog during Northern California flyover
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While passing over Northern California on Wednesday morning, the International Space Station was able to capture images of Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and the dense fog that is impacting a majority of California’s Central Valley. Video the ISS took showed Lake Tahoe and Folsom Lake in the same image, showing their […]
Fentanyl Crisis: How 10 Northern California counties are addressing the opioid epidemic
Here's a breakdown of the fentanyl crisis in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Solano, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties. "It could really happen to anybody" Hear how fentanyl impacted a Yolo County family. "It really could happen to anybody." This is the message Kristy Lee, a mother...
Taco & Margarita Festival coming to Golden 1 Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Golden 1 Center is hosting the Taco & Margarita Festival on April 1. Attendees will be allowed to walk the concourse and arena floor where they can enjoy a variety of tacos and margaritas. The event will also include retail vendors, live professional wrestling, and music, according to the Golden […]
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop level
A California witness at Lincoln reported watching a red, circle-shaped object at the treetop level at about 7:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Dozens offer temporary homes for dogs as Front Street Shelter shelter runs out of room
SACRAMENTO — Felicia Huddleston just picked up her guest of honor for the holidays, a fluffy German shepherd mix with ears flopped to one side."I grew up with a German shepherd-lab, so this dog is almost identical coincidentally, so it's a perfect match," said Huddleston.She was one of the dozens lining up at Front Street Animal Shelter offering a temporary home so the dogs don't spend the holidays alone in a cage. The shelter has been overwhelmed with so many dogs coming in that they started putting two in one kennel. "We have had so many dogs coming in...
Happy hour deals in Sacramento
Go bargain hunting with our Sacramento, CA happy hour guide, which highlights drink specials and food discounts throughout the city.
nomadlawyer.org
The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, California : You Shouldn’t Miss
Tourist Attraction – A must visit in California – The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament. The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, founded in 1886, is a beautiful and historic Catholic church, located in Sacramento, the capital of the state of California. It is the mother church of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento. The cathedral is located downtown on the corner of 11th Streets and K Streets.
Skunk tests positive for rabies in Placer County
(KTXL) — A skunk found in a Placer County backyard tested positive for rabies, according to Placer County officials. The county said that no people were exposed to the rabid skunk, however, residents should be mindful of wild animals. “While in this case thankfully no people were exposed, it is a good opportunity to remind […]
mitechnews.com
Living Comparison Between Modesto Vs Sacramento, CA
You might have Modesto and Sacramento on your list of potential new cities. According to your demands, this article will serve as a guide to assist you in choosing the ideal relocation location. There are many factors to take into account before moving. You may not want to relocate to a neighborhood after you learn that it’s unsafe and puts your family in danger.
scdsoctagon.com
Inside the Sacramento animal shelters
A motion sensor flashes the lights on when visitors walk into the dog kennels at the Sacramento Front Street Animal Shelter. Inside each room, visitors are greeted with the distinct smell of dogs. In kennel after kennel, huskies, pitbulls, shepherds and mixed breeds of all kinds jump on the wired gates of their kennels, pushing snouts through to lick any hand they can find. Some bark and whine as visitors move along the corridor. Others sit in the back of their kennels, shaking, but never getting up.
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
PG&E hands out batteries to some customers at risk of utility-triggered power outages
Around 100 lucky (or perhaps not so lucky) low-income customers who have been frequently impacted by outages due to Pacific Gas & Electric’s Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS) initiative could get a no-cost battery system courtesy of the utility and Enphase Energy. Eligible customers must live in El Dorado,...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers looking for four wanted individuals
Posted on the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. Adrian CARRANZA: 30 year old Hispanic male, DOB 8-6-1992. He is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
KCRA.com
Here's when Sacramento International Airport expects the busiest holiday travel to take place
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's a busy week at the Sacramento International Airport. Officials said they have all hands on deck as more people are packing the airport to travel for Christmas. Airport officials at Sacramento International expect Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23, to be the busiest travel...
93 homeless persons died in Sacramento County in the first half of this year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 93 people died while living on the streets of Sacramento County in the first half of this year, according to the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness. The coalition released its new report this week. The deaths were reported between Jan. 1 through July 31 of...
kubaradio.com
CHP Yuba Sutter Searches for Stolen Van
CHP Yuba Sutter is seeking the public’s help in locating a stolen van. In a post on social media the agency describes the stolen vehicle as a 2008 Dodge Sprinter Van that has been converted to a camper. The vehicle is white in color with 2 solar panels on...
KCRA.com
Highway 99 traffic in Sacramento County congested after chase ends in crash
WILTON, Calif. — Both directions of Highway 99 in Sacramento County are backed up after a pursuit ended in a rollover crash, the California Highway Patrol said. LiveCopter 3 video shows a truck flipped on its side on the Dillard Road offramp off Highway 99. California Highway Patrol officers surrounded the vehicle, with one of their officers at one point with their rifle aimed at the vehicle. A drone was also seen flying overhead the vehicle.
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln Police Logs
Stacey Nicole Rios, 34 of Yuba City, was arrested at 3:36 a.m. Dec. 11 for disorderly conduct at East Ridge Drive/Dinis Cottage Way. She was booked into the South Placer County Jail. Jason Anthony Fonseca, 38 of Citrus Heights, was arrested at 7:12 a.m. Dec. 11 for driving under the...
1 dead in Del Paso Heights shooting
SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in Del Paso Heights late Tuesday morning. The scene is along the 3800 block of Haywood Street. Sacramento police have confirmed that officers responded around 11:29 am. To investigate a shooting. One victim, a man, was transported from the scene. Officers later learned that the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.An active investigation is still ongoing in the area. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
KCRA.com
Man steals SUV from Rocklin home just to return it one hour later
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Normally, one would steal a car to keep it, but as surveillance video from a Rocklin neighborhood shows, a man stole a car from someone's driveway only to bring it back shortly afterward. The Rocklin Police Department said the bizarre theft happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday...
Multiple collisions on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova hospitalizes 2
RANCHO CORDOVA — Two people were hospitalized after a series of crashes on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol's East Sacramento division said six vehicles were involved in three separate crashes in the same area that happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes just west of Mather Field Road.All lanes have reopened as of 11:20 p.m.The two people hospitalized suffered injuries described as moderate. A third person was injured but was treated and released at the scene.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
