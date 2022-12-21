ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada City, CA

FOX40

Taco & Margarita Festival coming to Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Golden 1 Center is hosting the Taco & Margarita Festival on April 1.  Attendees will be allowed to walk the concourse and arena floor where they can enjoy a variety of tacos and margaritas. The event will also include retail vendors, live professional wrestling, and music, according to the Golden […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Dozens offer temporary homes for dogs as Front Street Shelter shelter runs out of room

SACRAMENTO — Felicia Huddleston just picked up her guest of honor for the holidays, a fluffy German shepherd mix with ears flopped to one side."I grew up with a German shepherd-lab, so this dog is almost identical coincidentally, so it's a perfect match," said Huddleston.She was one of the dozens lining up at Front Street Animal Shelter offering a temporary home so the dogs don't spend the holidays alone in a cage. The shelter has been overwhelmed with so many dogs coming in that they started putting two in one kennel. "We have had so many dogs coming in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, California : You Shouldn’t Miss

Tourist Attraction – A must visit in California – The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament. The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, founded in 1886, is a beautiful and historic Catholic church, located in Sacramento, the capital of the state of California. It is the mother church of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento. The cathedral is located downtown on the corner of 11th Streets and K Streets.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Skunk tests positive for rabies in Placer County

(KTXL) — A skunk found in a Placer County backyard tested positive for rabies, according to Placer County officials. The county said that no people were exposed to the rabid skunk, however, residents should be mindful of wild animals. “While in this case thankfully no people were exposed, it is a good opportunity to remind […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
mitechnews.com

Living Comparison Between Modesto Vs Sacramento, CA

You might have Modesto and Sacramento on your list of potential new cities. According to your demands, this article will serve as a guide to assist you in choosing the ideal relocation location. There are many factors to take into account before moving. You may not want to relocate to a neighborhood after you learn that it’s unsafe and puts your family in danger.
SACRAMENTO, CA
scdsoctagon.com

Inside the Sacramento animal shelters

A motion sensor flashes the lights on when visitors walk into the dog kennels at the Sacramento Front Street Animal Shelter. Inside each room, visitors are greeted with the distinct smell of dogs. In kennel after kennel, huskies, pitbulls, shepherds and mixed breeds of all kinds jump on the wired gates of their kennels, pushing snouts through to lick any hand they can find. Some bark and whine as visitors move along the corridor. Others sit in the back of their kennels, shaking, but never getting up.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers looking for four wanted individuals

Posted on the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. Adrian CARRANZA: 30 year old Hispanic male, DOB 8-6-1992. He is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
kubaradio.com

CHP Yuba Sutter Searches for Stolen Van

CHP Yuba Sutter is seeking the public’s help in locating a stolen van. In a post on social media the agency describes the stolen vehicle as a 2008 Dodge Sprinter Van that has been converted to a camper. The vehicle is white in color with 2 solar panels on...
OLIVEHURST, CA
KCRA.com

Highway 99 traffic in Sacramento County congested after chase ends in crash

WILTON, Calif. — Both directions of Highway 99 in Sacramento County are backed up after a pursuit ended in a rollover crash, the California Highway Patrol said. LiveCopter 3 video shows a truck flipped on its side on the Dillard Road offramp off Highway 99. California Highway Patrol officers surrounded the vehicle, with one of their officers at one point with their rifle aimed at the vehicle. A drone was also seen flying overhead the vehicle.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Lincoln Police Logs

Stacey Nicole Rios, 34 of Yuba City, was arrested at 3:36 a.m. Dec. 11 for disorderly conduct at East Ridge Drive/Dinis Cottage Way. She was booked into the South Placer County Jail. Jason Anthony Fonseca, 38 of Citrus Heights, was arrested at 7:12 a.m. Dec. 11 for driving under the...
LINCOLN, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 dead in Del Paso Heights shooting

SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in Del Paso Heights late Tuesday morning. The scene is along the 3800 block of Haywood Street. Sacramento police have confirmed that officers responded around 11:29 am. To investigate a shooting. One victim, a man, was transported from the scene. Officers later learned that the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.An active investigation is still ongoing in the area. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Man steals SUV from Rocklin home just to return it one hour later

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Normally, one would steal a car to keep it, but as surveillance video from a Rocklin neighborhood shows, a man stole a car from someone's driveway only to bring it back shortly afterward. The Rocklin Police Department said the bizarre theft happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday...
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Multiple collisions on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova hospitalizes 2

RANCHO CORDOVA — Two people were hospitalized after a series of crashes on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol's East Sacramento division said six vehicles were involved in three separate crashes in the same area that happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes just west of Mather Field Road.All lanes have reopened as of 11:20 p.m.The two people hospitalized suffered injuries described as moderate. A third person was injured but was treated and released at the scene.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA

