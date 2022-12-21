ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ironton Tribune

Carter’s decision to be a Bearcat was no surprise

The coaching staff surprised Cincinnati Bearcats fans by leaving for Wisconsin. But Trevor Carter wasn’t about to give any more surprises to the fans. The Ironton Fighting Tigers’ All-Ohio senior linebacker didn’t waver on his commitment when head coach Luke Fickell left the Bearcats for Wisconsin as he signed a letter-of-intent Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period.
CINCINNATI, OH
Ironton Tribune

Keyes makes the switch to Wake Forest

Maybe Jaquez Keyes has a future career as a quick change artist. The Ironton Fighting Tigers’ All-Ohio senior football had committed to Wisconsin to play running back. But when Wisconsin fired head coach Paul Chryst in early October, Luke Fickell was hired and had different visions of what he wanted in a running back.
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Russell pulls away late to beat Ironton

The keys in basketball are to play defense, hit some shots, don’t turn the ball over and rebound. Oh, yeah. About that last one. The Ironton Fighting Tigers were out-rebounded for the second straight night as they lost another tough game in the Ironton Classic by falling 53-47 to the Russell Red Devils on Thursday.
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Ironton’s Perkins signs to play for Bearcats

Fortunately for the Cincinnati Bearcats, Ty Perkins has a good memory. The Ironton Fighting Tigers All-Ohio wide receiver originally committed to the Bearcats when Luke Fickell was the head coach. But Fickell was hired as the new Wisconsin head coach and Perkins was somewhat feeling in limbo until he met with the new UC head coach Scott Satterfield who had been the coach at Louisville.
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

JJ Roberts returns home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Former Cabell Midland star JJ Roberts will be playing much closer to home for his final two years of collegiate football. He announced earlier this week that he committed to play for Marshall after entering the transfer portal earlier this month. The 2019 state football player of the year spoke with WSAZ Sports on Thursday.
ONA, WV
Ironton Tribune

Redwomen team gives back to the community

The Rock Hill Redwomen didn’t play a game Wednesday night but they may have had their biggest assist of the season. The Redwomen basketball team visited the Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley retirement home in Ironton bringing Christmas gifts and visiting with the senior citizens. “We wanted to give...
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Hurricane, Dean slip by Ironton in overtime

The reason the Ironton Fighting Tigers lost in overtime to the Hurricane Redskins is as simple as one, two, three. Those factors enabled the Hurricane Redskins to edge Ironton 68-61 in the14th Ironton Classic on Wednesday. “We’ve got to cut down on our turnovers. We had 14 and that’s uncharacteristic...
IRONTON, OH
Williamson Daily News

This week in West Virginia history

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Dec. 19, 1794: A 40-acre tract of George Clendenin’s land was selected as the site of Charlestown, later renamed Charleston. Clendenin, born in Augusta County, Virginia, in 1746, was one of the first settlers in the Kanawha Valley. Through Clendenin’s influence the Virginia Assembly authorized the formation of Kanawha County from parts of Greenbrier and Montgomery counties in 1789.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cyclist hit by vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Huntington. Cabell County Dispatch says that the person was hit at the intersection of 29th St. and 5th Ave., and the call came in at 3:01 p.m. The person was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, but the extent of […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Study: 2 West Virginia cities on list of most depressed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the bottom 15 of WalletHub’s Happiest Places to Live study. They are also considered some of the most depressed. The study used emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment to rank the 182 cities. Huntington is ranked last for […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe

ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire outside Logan, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews battled a structure fire this morning in the Logan area. Logan County dispatchers say that the fire is at an old building at Mt. Gay near Kroger. The Logan Fire Department says the structure was an old bar with an apartment above it. They say the structure was abandoned. The location […]
LOGAN, WV
Ironton Tribune

Britton Barlow

Britton Brinkley “Bink” Barlow, 92, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in the care of Community Hospice House of Ashland, Kentucky. He was born in Ironton to the late Julia (Freeman) and Brinkley Howell Barlow. He graduated from Ironton High School in 1948 and served four years...
IRONTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy