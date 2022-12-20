ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

Former YouTuber Jenna Marbles Marries Julien Solomita After 9 Years Together

Jenna Marbles is a married woman! On Thursday, Julien Solomita took to Instagram to announce that he and the former YouTuber have tied the knot after nine years together. In a slideshow of pics, Solomita posed with his new bride and their pup. He wore a classic suit for the occasion, while Marbles stunned in a white gown with long sleeves and lace details.
WUSA

Tori Spelling Hospitalized for 'Dizziness' and 'Trouble Breathing'

Tori Spelling revealed on Wednesday that she was admitted to the hospital after experiencing dizziness and trouble breathing just days before the holidays. "Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night," the mother of five wrote along with a selfie from her hospital bed (via Us Weekly). "To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am."
WUSA

Kaley Cuoco Shares New Maternity Pics: See Tom Pelphrey Kiss Her Baby Bump

Kaley Cuoco is loving her pregnancy glow! The 37-year-old Flight Attendant actress took to Instagram late Thursday night to share some precious pictures with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, and her growing baby bump. In the photos, Cuoco is wearing a floral maternity skirt with a camel-colored turtleneck sweater and red...
WUSA

Maralee Nichols Posts Pics of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son After Child Support Ruling

Maralee Nichols got in a colorful mood after striking a child support deal with Tristan Thompson. The 31-year-old Instagram model on Tuesday took to her Instagram Story and posted a photo of her and the NBA player's 1-year-old son, Theo, with a colorful scheme serving as the little one's backdrop. In the since-expired Story but captured by the Daily Mail, Theo's also seen wearing a black onesie with the number one on it to signify his age.
WUSA

Chris Pratt Suffers Eye Bee Sting, Blames Viral Beekeeper -- and She Responds

He may be used to dinosaurs in Jurassic World and villains in the MCU, but Chris Pratt is no match for a hive of bees. The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram wearing shades and explained how he ended up with an injury after being inspired by Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson on social media.
WUSA

Megan Thee Stallion's Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine Releases Statement Amid Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend, rapper Pardison Fontaine, is speaking out about inequality women face when it comes to speaking their truth to the public. Amid the ongoing legal drama with Tory Lanez -- who is on trial and accused of shooting Megan in the feet after a pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner in July 2020 -- Fontaine took to his Instagram story on Thursday to share a powerful message about the challenges women face in the legal system and the court of public opinion.
WUSA

'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Relative With Knife and Hammer

Former That's So Raven star Orlando Brown is reportedly in police custody. According to multiplereports, the former Disney star was arrested Thursday in Ohio on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge after allegedly threatening a relative with a hammer and a knife. Citing police, TMZ reported Orlando's brother, Matthew, let the star stay at his home while he is homeless. However, according to TMZ, Matthew told police his brother was acting "crazy" and "came at him" with a knife blade and hammer, though he ultimately was not able to hit Matthew.
OHIO STATE
WUSA

Simon Cowell Reveals He Gets 'Non-Stop' 'AGT' Advice From His 8-Year-Old Son Eric

Simon Cowell may be one of the biggest names in the talent show business, but he still takes advice from a very trusted confidant -- his 8-year-old son, Eric! The America's Got Talent judge was a guest on the U.K. talk show Loose Women, where he opened up about leaning on his young son's feedback.
WUSA

Jodie Foster Is 'On the Case' in First Look at 'True Detective' Season 4

True Detective fans got a glimpse of Jodie Foster in action for the fourth season of HBO's popular anthology crime drama, and the short clip promises a riveting season. In the first official look at True Detective: Night Country, the 60-year-old actress appears for the first time as Det. Liz Danvers. The series takes fans to Ennis, Alaska, where she's tasked with solving a case that saw eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace.
ALASKA STATE
WUSA

Inside Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Secret 'Glass Onion' Cameo as the 'Hourly Dong' (Exclusive)

Rian Johnson landed a truly star-studded cast for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery -- but there's one celeb you might have missed!. ET's Ash Crossan sat down with the director to discuss Daniel Craig's latest foray as Detective Benoit Blanc, but also got all the scoop on the film's "hourly dong" jingle, which was voiced by none other than Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy