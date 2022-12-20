Read full article on original website
WUSA
Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Hilarious Throwback Video of Daughter Carys Channeling Wednesday Addams at School
Catherine Zeta-Jones' ties to the Addams family run deep. The Wednesday actress posted a throwback video of her daughter, Carys, giving off major Wednesday Addams vibes during a school concert years ago. In the video, Carys stands in line with her classmates as they perform in a school show, looking...
‘Archie’ Will Tell the Story of Cary Grant’s Tragic Childhood and His Ability to ‘Let Go of What He Needed To’
‘Archie’ is a new biopic about the life of Hollywood legend Cary Grant.
Matthew McConaughey Spent a ‘Life-Changing Year’ Cleaning out Chicken Coops in Australia
Here's a look at Matthew McConaughey's thoughts on his life-changing experience cleaning out chicken coops while living in Australia for a year.
WUSA
Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Out 'Nepo Baby' Discussion for Trying to 'Diminish' and 'Hurt'
Jamie Lee Curtis is weighing in on the "nepo baby" chatter. The 64-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to respond to Vulture's recent cover story about the privilege that celebrities with famous parents have. Curtis posted pics of herself with her famous parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, and...
WUSA
Former YouTuber Jenna Marbles Marries Julien Solomita After 9 Years Together
Jenna Marbles is a married woman! On Thursday, Julien Solomita took to Instagram to announce that he and the former YouTuber have tied the knot after nine years together. In a slideshow of pics, Solomita posed with his new bride and their pup. He wore a classic suit for the occasion, while Marbles stunned in a white gown with long sleeves and lace details.
WUSA
Billie Eilish Shares Pics Partying With Jesse Rutherford, Justin and Hailey Bieber From Her 21st Birthday
Billie Eilish rang in her 21st birthday in style, duh. The "Happier Than Ever" singer shared new photos from her star-studded, holiday-themed soiree, featuring herself with black, curled locks in a Mrs. Claus-inspired red velvet dress with white trim and candy cane-striped hoop earrings. She and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford posed...
WUSA
Tori Spelling Hospitalized for 'Dizziness' and 'Trouble Breathing'
Tori Spelling revealed on Wednesday that she was admitted to the hospital after experiencing dizziness and trouble breathing just days before the holidays. "Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night," the mother of five wrote along with a selfie from her hospital bed (via Us Weekly). "To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am."
WUSA
Kaley Cuoco Shares New Maternity Pics: See Tom Pelphrey Kiss Her Baby Bump
Kaley Cuoco is loving her pregnancy glow! The 37-year-old Flight Attendant actress took to Instagram late Thursday night to share some precious pictures with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, and her growing baby bump. In the photos, Cuoco is wearing a floral maternity skirt with a camel-colored turtleneck sweater and red...
WUSA
Jordyn Woods Denies Shading Former Friend Kylie Jenner in TikTok About Her Lips
Jordyn Woods is denying shading her former BFF. In a TikTok posted earlier this month, the 25-year-old model alluded to having natural lips, which many users took as a slight toward Kylie Jenner, who's known for her lip kits. In the video, Jordyn shows off her lips as The Weeknd...
WUSA
Maralee Nichols Posts Pics of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son After Child Support Ruling
Maralee Nichols got in a colorful mood after striking a child support deal with Tristan Thompson. The 31-year-old Instagram model on Tuesday took to her Instagram Story and posted a photo of her and the NBA player's 1-year-old son, Theo, with a colorful scheme serving as the little one's backdrop. In the since-expired Story but captured by the Daily Mail, Theo's also seen wearing a black onesie with the number one on it to signify his age.
WUSA
Chris Pratt Suffers Eye Bee Sting, Blames Viral Beekeeper -- and She Responds
He may be used to dinosaurs in Jurassic World and villains in the MCU, but Chris Pratt is no match for a hive of bees. The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram wearing shades and explained how he ended up with an injury after being inspired by Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson on social media.
WUSA
Ellen DeGeneres Speaks Out About How to Honor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss During the Holidays
Ellen DeGeneres is remembering Stephen "Twitch" Boss in a special way. The 64-year-old comedian took to social media on Friday to share an emotional video that detailed how she plans to honor the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ this holiday season. The dancer died by suicide earlier this month at age 40.
WUSA
Megan Thee Stallion's Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine Releases Statement Amid Tory Lanez Trial
Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend, rapper Pardison Fontaine, is speaking out about inequality women face when it comes to speaking their truth to the public. Amid the ongoing legal drama with Tory Lanez -- who is on trial and accused of shooting Megan in the feet after a pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner in July 2020 -- Fontaine took to his Instagram story on Thursday to share a powerful message about the challenges women face in the legal system and the court of public opinion.
WUSA
'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Relative With Knife and Hammer
Former That's So Raven star Orlando Brown is reportedly in police custody. According to multiplereports, the former Disney star was arrested Thursday in Ohio on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge after allegedly threatening a relative with a hammer and a knife. Citing police, TMZ reported Orlando's brother, Matthew, let the star stay at his home while he is homeless. However, according to TMZ, Matthew told police his brother was acting "crazy" and "came at him" with a knife blade and hammer, though he ultimately was not able to hit Matthew.
WUSA
James Gunn Speaks Out After Shaking Up 'Wonder Woman,' 'Black Adam' and 'Superman' Franchises
James Gunn is addressing the "disrespectful outcry" in wake of the many changes taking place in the DC Extended Universe, most notably that Henry Cavill is not returning as Superman and Black Adam 2 and Wonder Woman 3 are not moving forward. The famed director and co-chairman and chief executive...
WUSA
Simon Cowell Reveals He Gets 'Non-Stop' 'AGT' Advice From His 8-Year-Old Son Eric
Simon Cowell may be one of the biggest names in the talent show business, but he still takes advice from a very trusted confidant -- his 8-year-old son, Eric! The America's Got Talent judge was a guest on the U.K. talk show Loose Women, where he opened up about leaning on his young son's feedback.
WUSA
Jodie Foster Is 'On the Case' in First Look at 'True Detective' Season 4
True Detective fans got a glimpse of Jodie Foster in action for the fourth season of HBO's popular anthology crime drama, and the short clip promises a riveting season. In the first official look at True Detective: Night Country, the 60-year-old actress appears for the first time as Det. Liz Danvers. The series takes fans to Ennis, Alaska, where she's tasked with solving a case that saw eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace.
WUSA
Jeff Garlin Returning to TV in 'Never Have I Ever' Following 'The Goldbergs' Exit
Jeff Garlin is heading to Never Have I Ever. One year after the comedian exited The Goldbergs, he's booked his first role in the Netflix series' fourth and final season, multiple outlets report. According to Deadline, "Garlin will portray Len, a sweet man who fixes a mean sandwich and who...
WUSA
Tory Lanez Found Guilty in Felony Assault Trial 2 Years After Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
Tory Lanez has been found guilty in his felony assault trial. On Friday, after a week-long trial, the Canadian was convicted on three counts at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, multiple outlets report. Lanez -- born Daystar Peterson -- was convicted of one count each...
WUSA
Inside Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Secret 'Glass Onion' Cameo as the 'Hourly Dong' (Exclusive)
Rian Johnson landed a truly star-studded cast for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery -- but there's one celeb you might have missed!. ET's Ash Crossan sat down with the director to discuss Daniel Craig's latest foray as Detective Benoit Blanc, but also got all the scoop on the film's "hourly dong" jingle, which was voiced by none other than Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
