Memorial defeats Owensboro, Sophie Johnson named player of the game
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – On the final day of the Kentucky-Indiana Classic, undefeated Evansville Memorial took on 8-1 Owensboro. The Tigers picked up a big win over the Red Devils with the 65-36 final, pushing them to 11-0. Tigers’ junior Sophie Johnson was named the player of the game by Independence Bank. She led Memorial […]
14news.com
Jackie Young gifts new shoes to students in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - In Gibson County, 23 students each have two new pairs of shoes thanks to Jackie Young. Princeton’s own Olympic Gold medalist made a visit to her sister’s second grade class at Princeton Community Primary School. Each student got to open their shoes, which were...
wamwamfm.com
Storm Causes Sports Re-Schedule
The incoming storm system is also wreaking havoc with the local high school sports schedules. Today’s Washington Lady Hatchets game vs Henderson County, Kentucky at Owensboro has been moved from 4:30 to 11:30 this morning…you can hear the game here on WAWM. The Bobcat of Daviess County Tournament...
14news.com
Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements signs with Louisville
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements has signed on the dotted line to spend his college football career at the University of Louisville. Clements officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the Cardinals on Wednesday. The lead tackler for the Colonels flipped his verbal commitment...
WTVW
Owensboro Police give back with 'Operation Santa'
Owensboro Police give back with 'Operation Santa'.
14news.com
Honey Moon Coffee announces new location on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local coffee chain made a special announcement on Friday. In a Facebook post, the Honey Moon Coffee Company announced it entered into an agreement to turn the old Roger’s Academy of Hair into Honey Moon West Side. Owners say this will be their biggest...
Bath & Body Works Will Open a New Location in Evansville
If you are a fan of all the scents of candles, lotions, and soaps at Bath & Body Works, you will love this new Evansville news. I'll admit, I am kind of a late bloomer when it comes to Bath & Body Works. I've always walked past it inside Eastland Mall on Evansville's east side, and never thought much about it. That was until someone got me some of their soap. It was the Burbon scent, I believe. From that point on, I was hooked on buying their soaps, body sprays, and cologne. Now, I know Bath & Body Works has much more to offer than just that. One of the most popular items they sell is their Wallflowers, which are plug-ins that give off a specific scent all throughout your home. There are so many different scents to choose from! If you frequent Bath & Body Works, you already know this. That being said, something you might not know about is that they plan on adding a second location here in Evansville.
14news.com
Evansville man embraces cold weather while repairing his truck
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For those willing to brave the cold, it can be a daunting challenge, but one Evansville native enjoys the brisk temperatures. On Friday, Patrick Stephens didn’t go to the store, or finish his Christmas shopping, he was fixing a truck. Stephens has lived in Evansville...
14news.com
New bleachers being installed at North Middle School stadium in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson school officials say some projects are underway during winter break. They shared some photos of the bleachers at North Middle School stadium being demolished. They say new ones will be installed, and the project will be finished this summer.
Pickleball concerns addressed by Evansville officials
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A new pickleball court is planned to be built next to the tennis courts at Wesselman Park, but not everyone has been too keen on the idea. Despite it not being on Wednesday’s agenda, several people still showed up to the Parks Board meeting in protest of the potential plan. Some […]
Could the Movie Based on the Alabama Fugitives Captured in Evansville be Factual?
The scene played out like a Made-for-TV Movie. You know the kind, not big-screen interesting, and not quite Netflix quality. Just a little love story that went down the wrong path, jailbreaks, and of course someone dies. Alabama Fugitives Make National News in Evansville, Indiana. The movie idea I'm talking...
WTVW
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front.
WTHI
One shot following Vincennes argument
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thursday night argument in Vincennes ended with one person shot. It happened around 7:45 at a home on the 1500 Block of Joice Street. According to the Vincennes Police Department, when they got to the house they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Home destroyed in fire on 9th Street in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning. According to Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes. The home was damaged enough to be considered a loss. Bobe said […]
14news.com
Dispatch: Crawl space fire on Mary St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire has broken out in a crawl space in Evansville Friday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in just before 4:45 p.m. where officials were then dispatched to the 1200 block of Mary Street. Officials say the fire was quickly put out and there was...
WTVW
How are road conditions in the Tri-State?
How are road conditions in the Tri-State?
14news.com
Evansville street crews loaded with salt and ready to go
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city officials say the Street Maintenance Department trucks are loaded with treated salt and prewet liquids. They say crews will begin pretreating our primary routes, and they’ll continue treating and clearing those routes throughout the night. City offices will be closed Friday and Monday...
WTVW
Bitter Cold Eases Over the Weekend
SATURDAY: Gradual Clearing from West to East. Windy & Bitter Cold with Highs 17-21 (Wind Chill -10 to 5). Winds W 15-25 SAT NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Bitter Cold with Lows 5 to 11 (Northeast to Southeast…9 to 10 in the Evansville Metro). CHRISTMAS: Mostly Sunny. Frigid with Highs 22-27....
WTVW
US60 E re-opens after crash in Daviess County
US60 E re-opens after crash in Daviess County
KY Woman Has Drawn Over 1M Followers with Her Real Life Southern Charm
The social media video platform, TikTok, can be overwhelming when you get started. Many people who post on the platform have aspirations of becoming an influencer with a ton of followers. But, that's hard to do. Many factors go into finding success on TikTok. You have to post consistently (even...
