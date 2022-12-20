ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHAS 11

Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Out 'Nepo Baby' Discussion for Trying to 'Diminish' and 'Hurt'

Jamie Lee Curtis is weighing in on the "nepo baby" chatter. The 64-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to respond to Vulture's recent cover story about the privilege that celebrities with famous parents have. Curtis posted pics of herself with her famous parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, and...
WHAS 11

Former YouTuber Jenna Marbles Marries Julien Solomita After 9 Years Together

Jenna Marbles is a married woman! On Thursday, Julien Solomita took to Instagram to announce that he and the former YouTuber have tied the knot after nine years together. In a slideshow of pics, Solomita posed with his new bride and their pup. He wore a classic suit for the occasion, while Marbles stunned in a white gown with long sleeves and lace details.
WHAS 11

'When Calls the Heart' Stars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged

Begin the wedding bells! When Calls the Heart co-stars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace announced their engagement on Friday via a joint Instagram post. "Forever❤️" the couple captioned their post. The message went along with a short, slow motion video of McGarry and Wallace sharing a kiss set to Simon Martin Perkin's instrumental rendition of The Beatles' "In My Life."
WHAS 11

Maralee Nichols Posts Pics of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son After Child Support Ruling

Maralee Nichols got in a colorful mood after striking a child support deal with Tristan Thompson. The 31-year-old Instagram model on Tuesday took to her Instagram Story and posted a photo of her and the NBA player's 1-year-old son, Theo, with a colorful scheme serving as the little one's backdrop. In the since-expired Story but captured by the Daily Mail, Theo's also seen wearing a black onesie with the number one on it to signify his age.
WHAS 11

Offset Says He's 'Fake Smiling' in the Wake of Takeoff's Death

Offset is still trying to come to terms with the loss of his cousin, Takeoff, who was fatally shot on Nov. 1 in Houston, Texas. The Migos rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday and posted a photo of Takeoff giving the peace sign while onstage. Offset also tweeted, "S**t not easy fake smiling and s**t tryna keep walking with my head up." The social media post comes nearly two months after Takeoff was shot following an argument over a "lucrative dice game."
HOUSTON, TX
WHAS 11

Heidi Klum Wraps Herself Under the Tree as a Present for Husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum just gifted her husband Tom Kaulitz a very expensive gift for Christmas -- herself!. The 49-year-old supermodel and America's Got Talent judge took to Instagram on Thursday and revealed Kaulitz's gift and how she wrapped it. The video's pretty hilarious, as it shows Klum rolling on the floor and wrapping herself. The post is set to Klum's "Wonderland" track.
WHAS 11

Chris Pratt Suffers Eye Bee Sting, Blames Viral Beekeeper -- and She Responds

He may be used to dinosaurs in Jurassic World and villains in the MCU, but Chris Pratt is no match for a hive of bees. The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram wearing shades and explained how he ended up with an injury after being inspired by Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson on social media.
WHAS 11

Tori Spelling Hospitalized for 'Dizziness' and 'Trouble Breathing'

Tori Spelling revealed on Wednesday that she was admitted to the hospital after experiencing dizziness and trouble breathing just days before the holidays. "Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night," the mother of five wrote along with a selfie from her hospital bed (via Us Weekly). "To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am."
WHAS 11

Mindy Kaling Responds to Concern Over Her Food Photos

Mindy Kaling set the record straight after an Instagram commenter expressed concern over her eating habits in a recent carousel of photos. Kaling posted a series of photos from a dinner date with her friend, Erica Flener, featuring several pizzas, pasta, and chicken dishes on Wednesday. "Swipe through many photos...
WHAS 11

Simon Cowell Reveals He Gets 'Non-Stop' 'AGT' Advice From His 8-Year-Old Son Eric

Simon Cowell may be one of the biggest names in the talent show business, but he still takes advice from a very trusted confidant -- his 8-year-old son, Eric! The America's Got Talent judge was a guest on the U.K. talk show Loose Women, where he opened up about leaning on his young son's feedback.
WHAS 11

'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Relative With Knife and Hammer

Former That's So Raven star Orlando Brown is reportedly in police custody. According to multiplereports, the former Disney star was arrested Thursday in Ohio on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge after allegedly threatening a relative with a hammer and a knife. Citing police, TMZ reported Orlando's brother, Matthew, let the star stay at his home while he is homeless. However, according to TMZ, Matthew told police his brother was acting "crazy" and "came at him" with a knife blade and hammer, though he ultimately was not able to hit Matthew.
OHIO STATE
WHAS 11

Inside Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Secret 'Glass Onion' Cameo as the 'Hourly Dong' (Exclusive)

Rian Johnson landed a truly star-studded cast for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery -- but there's one celeb you might have missed!. ET's Ash Crossan sat down with the director to discuss Daniel Craig's latest foray as Detective Benoit Blanc, but also got all the scoop on the film's "hourly dong" jingle, which was voiced by none other than Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

