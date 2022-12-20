ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Two dead as 6.4-magnitude earthquake leaves California town a 'total mess'

By Kevin Shalvey and Julia Jacobo, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yEK8_0jphZGkp00

RIO DELL, Calif. — Two people are dead and a California town was left a "total mess" following a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck the coast, according to local officials.

There is no power or water in the city of Rio Dell after the earthquake caused a major water main break and shook homes off their foundations, a Humboldt County official said Tuesday morning.

The "notable" 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the northern coast of California early Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Preliminary data placed the center of the quake along the Pacific Coast about 7.5 miles away from Ferndale, California, USGS said. The quake was recorded at about 2:34 a.m. local time.

Two people, a 72-year-old and an 83-year-old, were killed in Humboldt County as "a result of medical emergencies occurring during and/or just following the earthquake," officials said.

At least 12 people were injured as a result of the earthquake, Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal announced Tuesday morning, adding that the number is expected to rise.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Tuesday evening in response to the quake.

"The emergency proclamation enables Humboldt County to access resources under the California Disaster Assistance Act, directs Caltrans to formally request immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration's Emergency Relief Program and supports impacted residents by easing access to unemployment benefits and waiving fees to replace records such as marriage and birth certificates, among other provisions," he said in a statement.

Multiple people were rescued Tuesday morning after they were trapped in a building that collapsed, Samantha Kargas, public information officer for the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, told ABC News.

About 29,000 customers in Humboldt County were still without power Tuesday night, according to tracking website PowerOutage.us.

"Power is out across the county," officials said on Twitter, adding in all-caps: "Do not call 911 unless you are experiencing an immediate emergency."

The sheriff's office also said there was "widespread" damage to roads and homes throughout Humboldt County, including the Fernbridge in Ferndale. There were at least two injuries in the county, both from falls, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

A home caught on fire when a water heater severed a gas line, Humboldt County officials said.

Approximately 15 homes have been red-tagged, meaning they suffered damage and have been deemed unsafe to go inside, while 18 homes have been yellow-tagged and have suffered moderate damage, according to county officials.

State Route 211 was closed at Fernbridge after the roadways and a bridge suffered possible seismic damage, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Significant damage was also recorded in Fortuna, where stores were seen with broken windows due to the tremors.

The quake was large enough to trigger a "ShakeAlert" that was sent to cellphones by FEMA's Wireless Emergency Alert System, officials said.

"We hope everyone is safe and if you felt shaking or got an alert you took a protective action like Drop, Cover, and Hold On," USGS said.

A tsunami wasn't expected, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center, which reported the quake at a preliminary magnitude of 6.1.

ABC News' Izzy Alvarez, Teddy Grant, Keith Harden, Liz Kreutz, Bonnie McLean, Lissette Rodriguez and Jennifer Watts contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies.
MONTANA STATE
KRMG

Winter storm batters US power, snarling Christmas travel

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — A battering winter storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday, left millions more to worry about the prospect of further outages and crippled emergency response efforts and an airport in snowbound New York state.
BUFFALO, NY
KRMG

Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race

PHOENIX — (AP) — A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, rejecting her claim that problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct.
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

Newsom grants 10 pardons, including for drug crimes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom granted 10 pardons Friday, including for several people convicted of drug crimes more than 20 years ago and someone facing the possibility of deportation. The California Constitution gives the governor authority to grant clemency. A commutation reduces the length...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

PSO, OG&E experiencing outages due to winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) and Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E) are both experiencing outages on their power grids because of winter weather. PSO said the wind is the biggest factor currently that would cause outages. The extreme cold also makes it dangerous to respond for their crews to respond.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Abortion ban changes split Wisconsin GOP under veto threat

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans who control the Legislature are divided over whether to push for rape and incest abortion exceptions in the face of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' pledge to veto any bill that keeps the state's 173-year-old ban in place. Evers and Democrats are...
WISCONSIN STATE
KRMG

Police: 10-year-old drove vehicle in wrong-way pursuit

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — State police in Pennsylvania said a 10-year-old boy was behind the wheel during a pursuit that ended in a crash. Pennsylvania State Police told WHTM that a trooper noticed a Ford Explorer traveling without headlights at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 21. When the vehicle drove the wrong way around a traffic circle, the trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRMG

2 men arrested, charged in 2018 murder of deer hunter in Michigan

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a murder in 2018 of a deer hunter in Michigan. Thomas Olson, 34, and Robert Rodway, 34, was arrested Wednesday evening by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team for a cold case murder of Chong Yang, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced in a news release.
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
111K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy