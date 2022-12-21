Read full article on original website
UPDATE 2-Indonesia's 2022 palm oil exports seen at 34.67 mln tonnes - palm oil fund
JAKARTA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia's 2022 palm oil exports are estimated at 34.67 million tonnes, down from last year's 37.78 million tonnes, partly due to a temporary export stoppage in April, the chief executive of its palm oil fund (BPDPKS) said on Thursday. Indonesia's 2022 palm biodiesel consumption is...
ASIA RICE-More exports, stronger baht send Thai rates to over 6-month high
More demand for rice from Asian countries - Thai trader. New season crop supplies cap price rise - Indian exporter. Dec 22 (Reuters) - Prices of rice exported from Thailand this week rose to their highest since early June on the back of increasing shipments and a stronger baht, while cheaper rates for the staple in India kept orders rolling in.
UPDATE 1-India says it will provide free food grains to over 800 million poor for a year
NEW DELHI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - India will provide food grains for free to more than 813 million poor people for a year at a cost of 2 trillion rupees ($24.2 billion), India's commerce minister said on Friday. The scheme would run till December 2023, Piyush Goyal, the commerce minister,...
China's soybean imports to recover, a boon to Brazil farmers
SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - China is expected to end the year with historically low soymeal carryover stocks, which should increase dependence on imported soybeans in 2023, Victor Martins, senior risk manager at HedgePoint Global Markets, said Thursday. Brazilian soybeans, which are processed in China to make livestock feed,...
Indian institutions 'deeply engaged' in developing GM seeds for 13 crops - govt
MUMBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Indian institutions are deeply engaged in the development Of genetically modified seeds for 13 crops, including rice, wheat and sugarcane, to improve their stress tolerance, yield and quality, the government said on Friday. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Krishna N. Das) © Copyright Thomson...
UPDATE 2-India replaces COVID-era free food programme with cheaper scheme
Ending pandemic-era free food programme may cool prices. India to provide already highly subsidised food for free. NEW DELHI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - India will ends its COVID-19 era free food programme on Dec. 31 and replace it with a cheaper programme that will save the government nearly $20 billion in the next 12 months.
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec 28-Jan 10
MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Dec 28-Jan 10 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 28-Jan 10 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,160.9 3,420.4 692.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.8 280.2 222.0 Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Louise Heavens)
U.S. rejects WTO ruling in Hong Kong labeling dispute -USTR
WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The United States rejected a World Trade Organization finding that the country had violated global trading rules by insisting that imports of products from Hong Kong be marked as coming from China, the office of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said. "To be clear, the...
Olam Group completes $1.24 bln stake sale in agri unit to Saudi firm
SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's commodity trader Olam Group said on Friday it had completed the sale of a 35.43% stake in its unit Olam Agri to Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co (SALIC) for $1.24 billion. The deal, which was first announced on March 25, values Olam Agri...
CBOT soybeans lifts on exports; Argentine forecast caps gains
CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures gained on Friday, supported by fresh export sales, although forecasts for rain in Argentina capped gains, analysts said. NOTE: U.S. grain markets will be closed on Monday for the Christmas holiday, reopening at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. * The benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract firmed 11-1/4 cents to $14.79 a bushel, while March soybeans added 12-1/2 cents to $14.84-1/2 a bushel. * For the week, the CBOT's most-active soybean contract added 0.30%. * CBOT March soymeal gained $3.00 to $451.30 a ton while nearby January soymeal lifted $3.30 to $455.30 a ton. * January soyoil futures inched up 0.13 cent to 65.93 cents per lb, while most active March soyoil futures gained 0.64 cent to 64.65 cents per lb. * Private exporters reported the sale of 124,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, USDA said. * Beneficial rains are expected in Argentina, bringing relief to parched farmland in the coming days, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said. * China is expected to end the year with historically low soymeal carryover stocks, which should increase dependence on imported soybeans in 2023, said Victor Martins, senior risk manager at HedgePoint Global Markets. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
GRAINS-Soybeans rise, improved Argentina weather limits gains
SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Friday, but the market was set to end the week marginally lower as forecasts of rains in drought-hit Argentina's farm belt eased supply concerns. Wheat firmed, with the market on track for a positive finish this week as extremely...
Brazil's farmers kick off soybean harvest in top grain state
SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Farmers from Mato Grosso, Brazil's top grain producing state, started harvesting the 2022/2023 soybean crop, farmer group Imea said on Thursday. The work is still in its early stages, with less than 1% of the state's total planting area already harvested, said the group. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Peter Frontini Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Rates to stay flat for Ukraine grain cargo insurance-Ascot
LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - A cargo insurance facility providing cover for shipments via Ukraine's grain export corridor will continue next year with no rate increases, an underwriter with Lloyd's of London insurer Ascot said on Thursday. Twenty-one insurers are part of the facility, which is led by Ascot and...
EU largely defeats Colombia's appeal over frozen fries duties
GENEVA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The European Union largely won a case against Colombia over import duties applied to frozen fries from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands in an appeals system that delivered its first ruling on Wednesday. The dispute is symbolically important, especially for Belgium, which says it invented...
GRAINS-Frost damage fears for U.S. crops lift wheat prices
LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Friday, boosted by concerns of frost damage from low temperatures forecast for the U.S. Plains over the weekend, while corn and soybean prices also edged up. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.9% to...
GRAINS-Wheat climbs on winterkill worries; corn soy firm on South American dryness
CHICAGO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Wednesday, as forecasts for temperatures well below freezing across the U.S. Midwest threatened winter crops heading into the holiday weekend. Corn and soybeans inched higher, supported by firmer wheat and weather conditions in South America. The most-active wheat contract on...
U.S. hitting Russian naval entities with sanctions
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday is imposing sanctions on 10 Russian naval entities over Russian operations against Ukrainian ports, the U.S. State Department said, as Washington increases pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The action comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with...
GRAINS-Wheat up for 3rd session on U.S. weather concerns, soybeans rise
SINGAPORE, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, as forecasts of freezing temperatures across key U.S. growing areas threatened crops. Soybeans edged higher with support from dry weather in Argentina. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on South American rainfall; wheat, corn near even
CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures dropped on Thursday, pressured by South American forecasts for more rain which could relieve parched soy crops in Argentina. Corn and wheat traded just below even, holding on to some of the previous day's gains as extreme winter weather threatens winter wheat...
GRAINS-Freezing temps threaten U.S. wheat, lifting prices
CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Friday, poised for a second week higher as frigid temperatures threaten winter wheat crops across the U.S. Plains and into the Midwest. Fresh export activity in soybeans and corn added support, though gains were limited by much-needed rainfall in Argentina...
