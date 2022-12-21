ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, OH

WLWT 5

Authorities respond to report of a crash with injuries on I-275

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Authorities are responding to a report of a crash with injuries Friday morning on I-275 Eastbound. The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. near I-75 South. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on State Route 131 in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ohio — Structure fire reported on State Route 131 in Goshen. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
GOSHEN, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Hamilton Richmond Road in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Hamilton Richmond Road in Somerville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
SOMERVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Road closures: Police close all roads leading to Mount Adams

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are shutting down roads as the winter storm brings hazardous driving conditions. According to police, all roads leading to Mount Adams are closed at this time. Cincinnati police says the department will continue to update the public with road closures as they become available. For...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

I-75 South reopens after multi-car crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 were closed between Mitchell Avenue and I-74 Wednesday night due to a crash. It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Cincinnati police confirm a four-vehicle crash. All injuries are non-life-threatening. Police did not expect the highway closure to last long. It ended...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on US 42 in Union

UNION, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on US 42 in Union. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
UNION, KY
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Elmwood Road in Batavia, crews responding

BATAVIA, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Elmwood Road in Batavia, crews responding. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
BATAVIA, OH
Fox 19

Woman killed, 7 injured in sprawling I-75 crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Interstate 75 was closed in Warren County Tuesday after a deadly crash. A 58-year-old Middletown woman is dead and an out-of-state semi truck driver has life-threatening injuries, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post. The eight-vehicle crash happened at 4:48 p.m. on northbound...
WARREN COUNTY, OH

