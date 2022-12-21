Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Authorities respond to report of a crash with injuries on I-275
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Authorities are responding to a report of a crash with injuries Friday morning on I-275 Eastbound. The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. near I-75 South. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on State Route 131 in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ohio — Structure fire reported on State Route 131 in Goshen. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Traffic crash on I-75 near Middletown is slowing traffic early Friday
LEMON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A traffic crash on I-75 near Middletown is slowing traffic early Friday. Two southbound lanes are blocked due to a crash near Hamilton Lebanon Road. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Bridges Road & Clough Pike in Anderson Township
SHERWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Bridges Road & Clough Pike in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
1 dead, 6 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — One person is dead and seven others were injured in a crash on I-75 in Warren County Tuesday afternoon. Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to a crash on I-75 near mile state Route 122 just before 4:50 p.m. An initial investigation found that the eight...
Fox 19
8 vehicles involved in serious Warren County crash; I-75 remains closed
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Interstate 75 is closed in Warren County due to a crash, according to Warren County EMA. The closure is just south of OH-122. It includes all lanes northbound and all but the left two lanes southbound, according to ODOT. The crash happened at 4:48 p.m....
I-71 reopened, person in custody after police activity closed highway
Both directions of I-71 are shut down near Lebanon for police activity. The northbound lanes of the highway are closed at Wilmington Road. The southbound lanes are closed at SR-123.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash involving a police vehicle on South Gilmore in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash involving a police vehicle on South Gilmore at Mack Road in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Emergency crews respond to report of down wires Friday morning in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of down wires Friday morning in West Price Hill. The incident is reported to be on Amethyst Lane near Glenway Avenue. The incident was reported at 7:35 a.m. Motorists in the area are urged to use caution in the area.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Cayton Road and Hopeful Church Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Cayton Road and Hopeful Church Road in Florence. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Hamilton Richmond Road in Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Hamilton Richmond Road in Somerville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Road closures: Police close all roads leading to Mount Adams
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are shutting down roads as the winter storm brings hazardous driving conditions. According to police, all roads leading to Mount Adams are closed at this time. Cincinnati police says the department will continue to update the public with road closures as they become available. For...
Fox 19
I-75 South reopens after multi-car crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 were closed between Mitchell Avenue and I-74 Wednesday night due to a crash. It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Cincinnati police confirm a four-vehicle crash. All injuries are non-life-threatening. Police did not expect the highway closure to last long. It ended...
WKRC
'Salt in the truck beds is freezing up': Hamilton County road crews face tricky problems
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The roads continued to be a problem Friday afternoon. Road crews were being hit with a whole slew of issues from this storm, some of which were directly linked to the extremely cold temperatures. Hamilton County engineer Eric Beck and his 70 drivers have been trying to...
WLWT 5
Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on US 42 in Union
UNION, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on US 42 in Union. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Elmwood Road in Batavia, crews responding
BATAVIA, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Elmwood Road in Batavia, crews responding. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Fox 19
Woman killed, 7 injured in sprawling I-75 crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Interstate 75 was closed in Warren County Tuesday after a deadly crash. A 58-year-old Middletown woman is dead and an out-of-state semi truck driver has life-threatening injuries, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post. The eight-vehicle crash happened at 4:48 p.m. on northbound...
Officials: Hazardous road conditions continue to impact Tri-State
Roads are snow- and ice-covered across the Tri-State after 2 to 5 inches of snow fell overnight amid blizzard conditions.
Comments / 0