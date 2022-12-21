ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, OH

Thousands of power outages reported around Kentucky after severe winter storm hits region

A severe winter storm that whipped eastward Thursday across the U.S. left its mark on Louisville. As of 7 p.m. Friday evening, more than 200 Louisville Gas & Electric customers in Jefferson County were estimated to be without power, according to the energy company's online outage tracker, in the aftermath of the storm, which blanketed the region in snow and left frigid temperatures in its wake. At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Mayor Greg Fischer said the city had responded to reports of about 12,000 power outages since the start of the storm.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Recruiting in Florida: Best in class awards from the early signing period

Editor's note: Because of holiday deadlines, this story was written before Lakeland cornerback Cormani McClain made his decision public. The early signing period had its share of drama and suspense, but at the end of the day things went pretty much as expected. Few Florida high school players flipped on...
FLORIDA STATE
Destin road rage incident leads to arrest of armed Georgia man

A Georgia man is in jail after being accused of pointing a firearm at another motorist on U.S. Highway 98 in Destin on Wednesday. Daniel Schmidt, 23, of Georgia, has been arrested by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. According to press release...
DESTIN, FL

