A severe winter storm that whipped eastward Thursday across the U.S. left its mark on Louisville. As of 7 p.m. Friday evening, more than 200 Louisville Gas & Electric customers in Jefferson County were estimated to be without power, according to the energy company's online outage tracker, in the aftermath of the storm, which blanketed the region in snow and left frigid temperatures in its wake. At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Mayor Greg Fischer said the city had responded to reports of about 12,000 power outages since the start of the storm.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO